WALTMAN, KAYLOR HONORED

University of Mary women's soccer goalkeeper Madisyn Waltman and wrestler Matthew Kaylor are U-Mary's 2022-23 Northern Sun Honor Student-Athlete Award winners for their combination of academic excellence, involvement in the campus community and athletic success, the college announced Wednesday.

Waltman finished her career at U-Mary with a GPA of 3.91, is an NSIC Myles brand All-Academic with Distinction Award recipient, a three-time member of the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, and a two-time NSIC Honor Scholar-Athlete of the Year honoree.

Receiving numerous other academic awards, Waltman was also a three-year team captain for the women's soccer team and was a three-time All-NSIC performer, is the career record-holder for shutouts with 34, and holds Mary's single-season record for lowest goals allowed average with a 0.53. She led the Marauders to four straight NSIC tournament appearances.

Kaylor just completed his junior year of competition and is a two-time NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence selection, a 2021 Athletic Directors Association Award winner, a 2022 NWCA Division II Academic All-American and a seven-time member of the Mary Dean's list.

Kaylor was a 2023 NCAA Division II All-American after placing fifth in the nation at 197 pounds, and placed third at both the 2022 and 2023 Division II Super Region V tournaments to qualify for the national tournament in both seasons.

Waltman and Kaylor were also named as U-Mary's nominees for the Willis R. Kelly Scholar-Athlete Award and the Dr. William Britton Scholar-Athlete Award, which recognize the top female and male student-athletes, respectively.