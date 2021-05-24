Area Sports Briefs: May 25

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

ELEVEN MARAUDERS COLLECT AWARDS

Eleven members of the University of Mary women's track and field team have earned All-Region honors by the USTFCCCA.

Ida Narbuvoll was named in the 1,500-, 5,000- and 10,000-meter runs. Fellow All-American D'Andra Morris was selected in the triple and long jumps.

Others named were: Elizabeth Acheson (800), Tereza Bolibruch (100 hurdles), Taryn Ceglowski (1500), Starlynn Costa (steeplechase), Lacey Feist (10,000), Taylor Hestekin (1,500), Lexus Lovan (long jump), Cali Modglin (triple jump) and Chris-Ann Thomas (400).

Narbuvoll, Morris, Acheson, Bolibruch, Hestekin, Lovan and Thomas will compete at the NCAA Division II national championships Thursday this weekend in Allendale, Mich.

FILKOWSKI SIGNS WITH MYSTICS

Jersey Filkowski of Fairfield, N.D., has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play softball for the Mystics.

Filkowski plays multiple positions for the South Heart Cougars, primarily in the outfield and first base. She was named to the 2021 N.D. All-Stars team.