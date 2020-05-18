Area Sports Briefs: May 19

AREA SPORTS

MANDAN YOUTH RODEO SETS SCHEDULE

The Mandan Horse and Saddle Club will hold rodeos for youth on June 7, July 26 and Sept. 5 at Dacotah Centennial Park in Mandan.

The rodeos will abide by recently released guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including online registration and results system, restricted access to office and announcer's stand, limitations on numbers of people in roping boxes and chutes and hand sanitizing stations.

Family rodeos feature competition in four age divisions: beginners, ages 6 and under; peewees, ages 7-9; juniors, ages 10-14; and seniors, ages 15 and over. Age divisions are based on age as of Jan. 1.

Events, depending on age division, include calf and steer riding, chute dogging, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, team roping, dummy roping, barrel racing, keyhole race, goat tying and pole bending.

The top three contestants in each event receive a cash payout equal to 25% of entry fees excluding any stock charges.

Rodeos start at 9 a.m. For more information go to www.mandanhorseandsaddle.com.

