Area Sports Briefs: May 17

AREA BRIEFS

LAWRENCE THIRD IN PBR EVENT

Stetson Lawrence of Williston placed third at PBR's Unleash the Beast event in Guthrie, Okla., on Sunday.

Lawrence was coming off a fourth-place finish last week in Oklahoma.

Lawrence clinched third place with a 91.25-point ride on Sky Harbor, son of legendary bull Pearl Harbor out of champion Mandan stock contractor Chad Berger's pen. Lawrence did not score on Saturday, but registered a score of 88 on his first bull Sunday.

Lawrence's 179.25-point total earned him 61 points, vaulting him to 17th in the world standings, up 10 positions.

Lucas Divino placed first at the event, which was held without fans in the stands due to the coronavirus pandemic. Divino narrowly edged runner-up Alex Cerqueira 257.25-254.75.

HARRIS SIGNS FRANCHISE TENDER

Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl safety Anthony Harris signed his franchise tender with the team.

Harris will be paid a guaranteed salary of $11,441,000 for the 2020 season. Harris and the Vikings have until the July 15 deadline to reach a long-term contract.

Harris, 28, tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions in 2019 and has totaled nine over the past two seasons. Harris entered the NFL undrafted out of Virginia in 2015.

