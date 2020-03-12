Area Sports Briefs: March 13

AREA SPORTS

U-MARY'S ASKVIG EARNS AWARD

University of Mary senior Cassie Askvig has been named to the NCAA Division II All-Central Region basketball team.

Askvig, named to the second team, averaged 21 points and seven rebounds for the Marauders. For her career the Minot High School product totaled 1,777 points and 847 rebounds.

MURILLO, LEE FINISH AT NATIONALS

Victoria Murillo placed 29th and Andrea Lee 37th in the 200-yard freestyle at the NCAA Division II national swimming meet in Geneva, Ohio on Thursday.

Murillo posted a time of 1:52.56. Lee’s time was 1:53.19.

The rest of the meet was canceled due to the NCAA’s edict on the coronavirus outbreak.

