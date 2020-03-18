Area Sports Briefs: March 19

Area Sports Briefs: March 19

AREA SPORTS

TRIBUNE HAS EARLY DEADLINE

Due to the Bismarck Tribune's early deadline on Wednesday, some national sports news may have not made Thursday's print edition.

VIKINGS SIGN BACKUP QB MANNION

The Minnesota Vikings have signed backup quarterback Sean Mannion to a one-year contract.

Mannion's only action as a starter came as the Vikings rested most of their first-team offense in Week 17 against the Bears, when they'd already clinched the NFC's No. 6 seed. The 28-year-old threw for 126 yards and was intercepted twice in the 21-19 loss.

