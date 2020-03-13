Area Sports Briefs: March 14

Area Sports Briefs: March 14

AREA SPORTS

THREE LEGACY GYMNASTS SELECTED

Legacy's Elicca Stugelmeyer and Madison Deics were named to the all-state first team in high school gymnastics. Previously, Stugelmeyer was named the Class A Outstanding Senior Athlete.

Legacy's Zoe Prince was named second team all-state. Also named to the second team was Teah Schulte of Century.

Other first-team selections were Ayanna Fossum, Brinklyn Schumacher and Amy Fridley of Dickinson, Jamestown's Haley Nelson and Rachel Schiele and Karina Olson of Valley City.

Second-team selections were Addison Fitterer and Brooklyn Deguzman of Dickinson, Joey Kriewald and Olivia Olson of Valley City, Mackenzie Rhode of Fargo and Jamestown's Julia Skari.

