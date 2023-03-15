MR. BASKETBAL FINALISTS NAMED

Six players have been named as finalists for the North Dakota Mr. Basketball award.

Ryan Erikson of Century is among four Class A finalists for the award, which is conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Erikson averaged 17.1 point, 10.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1 steal per game this season for the Patriots.

Darik Dissette of Minot, Zach Kraft of Grand Forks Red River and Alex Dvorak od Dickinson are the other Class A players named finalists. Dissette averaged 27.7 points, 8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2 steals per game for the Magicians. Kraft contributed 22 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Roughriders. Dvorak averaged 25 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Midgets.

Tyson Enget and Ayden Stainbrook were Class B players selected as finalists.

Enget is averaging 18 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.4 steals a contest for Powers Lake-Burke Central heading into the state Class B tournament, which opens on Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center.

Stainbrook averaged 21.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game for North Border.

The winner of the award will be announced at the conclusion of the state Class B tournament on Saturday night.

VIKINGS BRING BACK MATTISON

In a surprise move Wednesday evening, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network announced that the Vikings were re-signing free agent running back Alexander Mattison on the eve of the back hitting free agency.

According to Pelissero, the deal is for two years and worth $7 million that can reach $8 million with incentives and has $6.35 million in guarantees.

The move provides some clarity to a backfield that is likely to undergo further changes with starter Dalvin Cook's contract set to provide a substantial hit to the Vikings' cap unless a contract change comes.

GEREAU HEADING TO COMETS

Bismarck State softball player Haley Gereau signed a letter of intent to play softball for Mayville State next season.

Gereau is a 5-foot-9 utility player from Manvel and has earned honors that include Mon-Dak Academic Team and President's Honor Roll.

Joining a list of 11 recruits announced Wednesday by interim head coach Vance Christianson, Gereau will help re-load a Comets team that is dealing with a slow start to the 2023 season.

FOX SIGNS WITH BLUE HAWKS

Bismarck State sophomore Katherine Fox signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Dickinson State.

The 5-foot-8 guard from White Shield averaged 10 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Mystics as a sophomore as the Mystics went 16-12.

FOUR BISON, HAWKS RECOGNIZED

With the release of the preseason Summit League outdoor track and field polls came names to watch in both men's and women's competition.

For the Bison, Trevor Otterdahl (thrower), Jacob Rodin (mid-distance), Terezia Bolibruch (hurdles) and Jodi Lipp (jumps) were mentioned.

For the Fighting Hawks, Luke Labatte (distance), Austin Wolf (jumps), Natalie Mohring (throws), and Elise Ulseth (multis) were chosen.

Results from the polls can be found below.