Area Sports Briefs: June 30

AREA SPORTS

BOBCATS' SUMMER CAMPS MOVED

The Bismarck Bobcats have moved their summer camps to different locations.

The Motor City Camp in Trenton, Mich., has been moved to Dyer, Ind., running July 10-12. The Augsberg, Minn., camp has been moved to Hudson, Wisc., July 17-19. The Bobcats’ main camp also will be held in Hudson.

The change in plans are related to COVID-19 restrictions.

The NAHL announced earlier in June its plan for a full 60-game season, starting with the NAHL Showcase in September, although plans could change depending on conditions.

LARKS GIVEAWAY NETS 2,392 LBS OF FOOD

The Bismarck Larks and Farmers Union Insurance gave away 1,000 specialty jerseys on June 24, netting 2,392 pounds of food and $256 in donations.

The donations will provide 2,761 meals for the Great Plains Food Bank.

Each fan was given one jersey for donating two food items, many donated more, utilizing a drive through method to promote safety.

