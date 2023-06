LARKS TOP ROX

The Bismarck Larks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-2 road win over the St. Cloud Rox on Sunday.

The Larks struck out 16 times, but led 4-0 after eight innings. Carter Rost tossed four shutout innings and Brad Helton and Jaden Brasseaux followed with two scoreless frames each.

Benjamin Rosengard went 2-for-4 with two runs for the Larks. Kai Hori added two hits. Jackson Beaman had an RBI-triple.

The Larks host Mankato Monday at 6:35 p.m.