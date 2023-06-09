BEULAH’S CHRISTENSEN WINS GATORADE AWARD

Taylor Christensen of Beulah was named the North Dakota Gatorade Softball Player of the Year.

Christensen, a 5-foot-7 senior right-handed pitcher, led the Miners to as 26-1 record and their first state Class B championship this spring. In three state tournament games, she went 3-0 with 39 strikeouts and just one walk. For the season, she finished 14-1 with a 1.19 ERA, averaging 2.22 Ks per inning. She also hit .527 with 52 RBIs and did not strike out in 93 at bats.

The Glen Ullin High School graduate will play softball at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix this fall.

RACING WASHED OUT

Friday night’s Mandan Dirt Series races at Dacotah Speedway were rained out.

Racing will resume on Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m.

The BNC Bank Border Battle tournament in Mandan was delayed, pushing their schedule back later in the day.

The Bismarck Larks’ Northwoods League game against Eau Claire was delayed. Originally scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. start, the game got under way at 8:15 p.m.

It was delayed again in the top of the fourth inning. The game was still in progress at press time.