Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 20

BSC VOLLEYBALL INKS TWO PLAYERS

Cheyenne Lang from Minot Our Redeemer’s and Dickinson’s Anastasia Kempenich have signed national letters of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play volleyball for the Mystics.

Lang, a 5-foot-4 outside hitter, earned All-Region 6 and All-District 12 honors at Our Redeemer’s.

“Cheyenne’s hitting ability as well as her backrow presence and overall athletic ability will give the Mystics lots of options with many different rotations,” BSC coach Kyle Kuether said.

The daughter of Justin and Sheri Lang, she plans to pursue a degree in the medical field.

Kempenich, known as Staci, was a 5-6 setter for the Midgets.

“Staci’s athleticism and good setting abilities will give the Mystics more offensive options this fall,” Kuether said.

The daughter of Cindy and John Kempenich, she plans to study physical therapy.

JAMESTOWN HOSTING OUTDOOR HOCKEY

Four Bismarck teams will play during Hockey Day North Dakota on Saturday in Jamestown.

At 10 a.m., Bismarck Bantam AA plays West Fargo Bantam AA. The Bismarck Blizzard face Jamestown at Noon, followed by Century taking on Grand Forks Central (2:30 p.m.) and Bismarck High facing Grand Forks Red River (5).

MSU HIRES NDSU ASSISTANT AS DC

Lee Pronschinske has been named the new defensive coordinator for the Minot State football team.

Pronschinske spent the past two seasons as a defensive quality control coach at North Dakota State, helping the Bison to the FCS national championship earlier this month.

“I’m excited that Lee is joining our staff and football family,” Minot State head coach Mike Aldrich said. “He is a young, energetic coach that has worked and learned from some highly respected coaches.”

Pronschinske played college football at Winona State. He also served as an assistant coach at his alma mater as well at Northern State and Emporia State.

UND’S TOMEK ON SLOVAKIA TEAM

Former University of North Dakota goalie Matej Tomek has been named to the Slovakia Olympic hockey team.

Tomek played for UND in 2015-16. He is the 31st UND product to play in the Winter Olympics. Current UND defenseman Jake Sanderson will play for the U.S. next month in Beijing.

TCU HOSTS 2022 WINTER CLASSIC

Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo's Tri-City United Soccer Club welcomes 90 visiting soccer teams to compete in the 2022 Winter Classic soccer tournament.

Teams from Minot, Grand Forks, Williston, Bismarck, and Aberdeen will compete against each other as well as 32 squads local to the TCU Soccer Club.

The 196 games scheduled will take place at the TCU soccer facility in Fargo and the Rustad Recreation Center in West Fargo.

COVID guidelines are in place for players, coaches and fans, and extra effort is planned to keep facilities clean and keep crowds to a minimum.

U-MARY CANCELS WRESTLING DUAL

A scheduled wrestling dual between No. 20-ranked U-Mary and No. 14-ranked Upper Iowa University on Saturday, Jan. 22 has been cancelled due to COVID protocols in the UIU program.

Per NSIC guidelines, the dual is declared a no-contest and no rescheduling is planned.

U-Mary's next wrestling match is now scheduled for Jan. 23 against Wisconsin-Parkside in Parkside, Wis.

BSC BASKETBALL SCHEDULE CHANGES

The previously scheduled women's basketball game between United Tribes Technical College and Bismarck State tonight has been postponed and will be made up on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m.

Bismarck State and UTTC's men's basketball game tonight will be played, though the start time has shifted from 7:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0