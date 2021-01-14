Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 15

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

WEATHER FORCES SEVERAL POSTPONEMENTS

Several high school games scheduled for Thursday were postponed due to difficult travel conditions caused by the extreme wind.

Bismarck High’s wrestling dual against Dickinson was postponed. The Demons’ girls basketball game against Dickinson also was not played.

Century’s hockey game at Hazen was postponed.

Legacy’s swimming dual at Dickinson was postponed.

Mandan’s wrestling dual with Turtle Mountain was postponed. The Braves’ hockey game against Dickinson has been moved from Thursday to Saturday.

WARE, WILDCATS TOP DUCKS

Century graduate Lauren Ware finished with four points and six rebounds, playing 18 minutes off the bench as No. 11-ranked Arizona posted a Pac-10 women’s basketball victory over No. 10 Oregon on Thursday.

The Wildcats improved to 9-2, 7-2 in the conference with a 57-41 win over the Ducks.

Arizona will square off with Oregon State on Sunday afternoon.

