Area Sports Briefs: Jan. 12

NISSLEY NOMINATED FOR ALL-AMERICAN GAMES

Century standout Logan Nissley was named as the lone North Dakotan to be an initial 2023 McDonald's All-American Games nominee.

One of 722 boys and girls basketball players to receive an initial nomination, Nissley will learn if she is one of the top 24 to be named to the Games' final roster on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Seven games into her senior season with the Patriots, Nissley is averaging a team-leading 19.9 points and seven rebounds a game, and has also contributed 3.3 assists and 4.3 steals per game, as well as four blocks.

Nominees for the McDonald's All-American Games are selected for their accomplishments both on and off the court, and are nominated by either their coach, athletic director, principal, or a member of the McDonald's All American Games Selection Committee.

The 2023 McDonald's All American Girls game will air on ESPN2 on Tuesday, March 28 at 5:30 p.m.

TWINS MAKE PAIR OF MOVES

To make room for Carlos Correa on their 40-man roster, the Minnesota Twins announced they designated outfielder Kyle Garlick for assignment.

The move leaves Byron Buxton and Gilberto Celestino as the only right-handed hitting outfielders on the 40-man roster.

The Twins then balanced out the waiving of Garlick somewhat by signing outfielder Ryan LaMarre, who had stints with the Twins in both 2018 and 2019, and who played with the Yankees last season, to a minor-league deal.