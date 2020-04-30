You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
area-sports-briefs Fri, 5-1-20

area-sports-briefs Fri, 5-1-20

BOYS SOCCER COACH HIRED FOR BHS

  A former standout player and established coach has been named to lead the Bismarck High School boys soccer program.

 Ricardo Pierre-Louis, a former assistant coach as Century High School and the University of Mary, will lead the defending state champion Demons next fall.

 Pierre-Louis, 35, a native of Haiti, is a business teacher at BHS and Legacy.

 He graduated from Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn., in 2008 with a bachelor's degree in business administration following an outstanding playing career. He was a three-time NAIA soccer All-American for the Flames and was named the NAIA national player of the year in 2007. He scored 101 goals in his collegiate career.

 Following his graduation, Pierre-Louis played as a forward with the Major League Soccer Columbus Crew. He is a nine-year veteran of the Haitian national team with experience in World Cup qualifying and the Caribbean Cup. 

 Pierre-Louis has coached over a decade at the youth, high school and collegiate levels, most recently at U-Mary. He is the founder of Magic Soccer F.C., a youth soccer program in Bismarck.

UND’S BENNETT PICKED IN FIRST ROUND OF CFL DRAFT

Mason Bennett, the University of North Dakota’s career leader in sacks in the Division I era, was selected in the first round of the Canadian Football League draft on Thursday night.

The Winnipeg native was taken with the eighth overall pick by the Hamilton Tiger-Cars, making him the fourth player in school history to be a first-round CFL draft choice. Tim Prinsen (No. 4 overall in 1997), Greg Lotysz (No. 3 in 1999) and Scott Schultz (No. 1 in 2001) were the previous first-rounders.

Bennett was limited to 10 games due to injury but still managed 5.5 sacks his senior season, along with 5 quarterback hurries and 6.5 tackles for loss, the second-best total on the team. During his North Dakota career, Bennett recorded 20 tackles, the best in the school’s Division I years and second all-time. He earned AP All-America third-team honors.

It is the second straight season a North Dakota player has been picked in the CFL draft after running back Brady Oliveira was taken in the second round last year by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Ricardo P-L

Ricardo Pierre-Louis
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News