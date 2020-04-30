area-sports-briefs Fri, 5-1-20

BOYS SOCCER COACH HIRED FOR BHS

A former standout player and established coach has been named to lead the Bismarck High School boys soccer program.

Ricardo Pierre-Louis, a former assistant coach as Century High School and the University of Mary, will lead the defending state champion Demons next fall.

Pierre-Louis, 35, a native of Haiti, is a business teacher at BHS and Legacy.

He graduated from Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn., in 2008 with a bachelor's degree in business administration following an outstanding playing career. He was a three-time NAIA soccer All-American for the Flames and was named the NAIA national player of the year in 2007. He scored 101 goals in his collegiate career.

Following his graduation, Pierre-Louis played as a forward with the Major League Soccer Columbus Crew. He is a nine-year veteran of the Haitian national team with experience in World Cup qualifying and the Caribbean Cup.

Pierre-Louis has coached over a decade at the youth, high school and collegiate levels, most recently at U-Mary. He is the founder of Magic Soccer F.C., a youth soccer program in Bismarck.

UND’S BENNETT PICKED IN FIRST ROUND OF CFL DRAFT