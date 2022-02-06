Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 7

LEGACY'S LEWIS SETS NDSU RECORD

Legacy High product Brandon Lewis set a new indoor record in the long jump for North Dakota State at the Bison Open on Saturday.

Lewis, a junior, posted a jump of 25-feet, 1.75-inches to break the old mark of 25-00.50 set in 1995 by Bison Athletic Hall of Famer Brent Parmer.

MARAUDERS WIN TENNIS DUAL

The University of Mary tennis team defeated Upper Iowa 5-2 on Sunday to improve its record to 2-0.

Ilona Freitag, Doaa Farouk Mohamed, Emily Needham and Callie McDonald won singles matches for the Marauders. Chloe Chang and Freitag won at No. 1 doubles, while Mohamed and Needham teamed for a win in No. 2 doubles to gain the point.

The Marauders next match is Feb. 19 against St. Cloud State.

