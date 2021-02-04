Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 5

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
DAKOTA BOMBERS TO FLY OVER SBLV
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Air Force bombers from military bases in the Dakotas will be flying over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday for the Super Bowl.
Three different bombers are scheduled to fly over during the national anthem. They include a B-1 Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City, South Dakota; a B-52 Stratofortresss from the Minot base in North Dakota; and a B-2 Spirit from the Whiteman base in Missouri.
It is the first time all three types of bombers will fly over during the game, KOTA-TV reported.
Major Michael Webster, from the Ellsworth base, considers it a distinct privilege.
He said that "to be able to showcase our capabilities from an Ellsworth standpoint as far as getting the jets ready and all of the support agencies on base that it takes to get a jet launched, and then obviously from the aircrew’s perspective being able to be part of it and actually be over Raymond James for the Super Bowl, it’s an incredible honor.”
The bases were notified in December that they were selected for the flyover and have been planning ever since.
“So, we’re all going to take off from our separate bases, different take off times," Webster said. "We have a pre-planned re-join point, so we’re all going to get real close together and then hang out, and then fly to Tampa hold around there, then push in and make sure we hit our time over the stadium like we’re supposed to and make sure we look good as well.”
TWINS DEAL WADE TO GIANTS
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants added outfield depth by acquiring LaMonte Wade Jr. from the Minnesota Twins on Thursday for right-hander Shaun Anderson.
The 27-year-old Wade batted .231 in 16 games for the Twins last season while also playing at the club's alternate training site. He has appeared in 42 major league games since making his debut in 2019. He was a ninth-round selection in the 2015 amateur draft out of Maryland.
The 26-year-old Anderson didn't have a decision in 18 relief outings during the shortened 2020 season, finishing with a 3.52 ERA.