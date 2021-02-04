Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 5

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

DAKOTA BOMBERS TO FLY OVER SBLV

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — U.S. Air Force bombers from military bases in the Dakotas will be flying over Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday for the Super Bowl.

Three different bombers are scheduled to fly over during the national anthem. They include a B-1 Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City, South Dakota; a B-52 Stratofortresss from the Minot base in North Dakota; and a B-2 Spirit from the Whiteman base in Missouri.

It is the first time all three types of bombers will fly over during the game, KOTA-TV reported.

Major Michael Webster, from the Ellsworth base, considers it a distinct privilege.

He said that "to be able to showcase our capabilities from an Ellsworth standpoint as far as getting the jets ready and all of the support agencies on base that it takes to get a jet launched, and then obviously from the aircrew’s perspective being able to be part of it and actually be over Raymond James for the Super Bowl, it’s an incredible honor.”