Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 27

HUNTSBERRY NETS 42 AS MARAUDERS FALL TO BULLDOGS

A record-setting day for Kai Huntsberry wasn’t enough to lead the University of Mary men to a second straight postseason victory.

Huntsberry closed a memorable season for the Marauders in a big way, scoring 42 points and grabbing nine rebounds in an 84-73 loss to No. 12-ranked Minnesota-Duluth in the NSIC quarterfinals at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Huntsberry broke the NSIC tournament record with eight three-pointers. The league’s Newcomer of the Year went 8-for-14 from long range and hit 15 of 25 shots from the field.

He tied the Marauders’ NCAA era single-game scoring record, equaling the 42 put up by All-American Anthony Moody at St. Cloud State on Feb. 17, 2011. He set a new program postseason record, eclipsing the 30 scored by Bryan Jefferson at Minnesota State-Mankato in 2017 in the first round of the conference tournament.

Davids Atelbauers added 16 points in his final game at U-Mary.

Blair Drew led four Bulldogs in double digits with 20. Austin Andrews added 19, Charlie Katona 16 and Joshua Brown 15.

The Marauders, the No. 5 seed from the north, finished at 11-17. The top seed from the North, Duluth improved to 24-4 in advancing to the semifinals.

