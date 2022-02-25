Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 26

MANDAN SKATES PAST LEGACY

Mandan advanced to the fifth-place game at the state hockey tournament in Fargo with a 3-1 win over Legacy on Friday.

Ryan Bechtel, Parker Anderson and Kyyan Jahner scored goals for the Braves, who won for the fifth time during the postseason. Mandan had to win a play-in game to get to the West Region tournament, where they picked up two wins. The Braves face West Region champ Jamestown today at noon.

In Friday's win over the Sabers, Bennett Leingang had 26 saves on 27 shots for Mandan. Legacy's Tyler Miller had 24 stops. Marcus Butts tallied the Sabers' lone goal.

BRAVES TOP GF

Four different players scored goals and Jayli Wandler stopped 28 shots in goal to lead Mandan in its 4-1 win over Grand Forks in loser-out play at the state girls hockey tournament in Fargo on Friday.

Jenna Wandler, Maci Berg, Kenlee Edland and Mikayla Fleck lit the lamp for Mandan, which improved to 12-10 on the season.

The Braves face Jamestown in the fifth-place game today.

