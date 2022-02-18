Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 19

UNITED TRIBES HOSTING TOURNEY

The United Tribes men's basketball team is the top seed and will host the Region XIII Tournament Feb. 25-27 in Bismarck.

The Thunderbirds will face Bay College on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. in the semifinals. The championship game is Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m.

The tournament starts Friday, Feb. 25 with Dakota College-Bottineau taking on Gogebic Community College at 7 p.m. The winner of that game faces Dakota Community Technical College on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m.

The tournament winner advances to the North District Championship on March 5, with the winner of that game earning a spot in the NJCAA national tournament in Danville, Ill., March 15-19.

SUMMIT DISCIPLINES NDSU, ORU

The Summit League has fined and disciplined the Oral Roberts and North Dakota State men’s basketball programs following an incident after Thursday’s game in Fargo.

Following a review of the postgame incident the league issued a letter of reprimand and a maximum fine of $5,000 to Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills and North Dakota State coach Dave Richman.

North Dakota State’s Grant Nelson and Boden Skunberg and Oral Roberts’ Elijah Lufile and Jamie Bergens were given half-game suspensions, which will be served during Saturday’s games.

"The Summit League and its member institutions have a shared responsibility to ensure sportsmanship standards are followed at all times,” Summit League Commissioner Elect Josh Fenton said. “Unfortunately, the incident following the ORU-NDSU game on Feb. 17 fell well short of our conduct expectations for coaches, staff and student-athletes. The actions of all those involved do not reflect our shared values or meet conduct standards that we have in place for our members.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0