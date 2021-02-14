Area sports briefs Feb. 15

U-MARY TENNIS IMPROVES TO 2-0

The Unuiversity of Mary women;s tennis team edged Bemidji State 4-3 on Sunday in Virginia, Minn., to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Heidi Jacobson clinched the win for the Marauders with a win in the final match of the day, defeating Maggie Richardson 6-2, 7-6 at No. 6 singles.

U-Mary won two of the three doubles matches. Kelsey Lajom and Jamie Stoppler won 6-1 at No. 2 doubles and Jacobson and Kali Askvig won 6-0 at No. 3.

Tasha Dembo and Yusra Hegy lost a close 7-5 decision at No. 1 doubles.

Stoppler defeated Claudie Billand 6-3, 6-3 to win at No. 3 singles, Lajom won 6-2, 6-4 over Hannah Peterson at No. 4 and Jacobson won at No. 6.

Dembo dropped a 6-4, 6-2 decision at No. 1 singles and Hegy fell 3-6, 6-2, 6-7 at No. 2 and Askvig dropped a 6-3, 6-1 decision at No. 5.

The Marauders take on Upper Iowa on Saturday, Feb. 20 in Fargo.

