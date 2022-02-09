Area Sports Briefs: Feb. 10

U-MARY'S LEE, MERIMEE SET SCHOOL RECORDS

Andrea Lee and Camille Merimee of the University of Mary set new school records on the opening day of the Northern Sun swimming and diving meet in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Lee finished as the runner-up in the 1,000 freestyle, setting a new school mark of 10:11.08. It was the 10th all-NSIC honor of her career for the senior from Moorhead, Minn.

Merimee, a freshman from Strongville, Ohio, set a new school record in the 50 freestyle in her conference meet debut. She swam a 23.72 in the prelims and went on to finish fourth with a time of 23.39.

The Marauders’ team of Breanna Lund, Rylie Webb, Merimee and Mady Scherwinski finished 10th in the 200 medley relay in 1:48.49. The 200 freestyle relay team of Lee, Scherwinski, Merimee and Webb finished 10th in 1:38.34.

The Marauders are in sixth place in the team standings after the opening day of competition.

MYSTICS’ KINNEBREW, NELSON HONORED

Ashton Kinnebrew and Seth Nelson of Bismarck State College have been named the Mon-Dak Conference basketball players of the week.

Kinnebrew, a 5-foot-11 freshman guard from Century, scored 49 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and added 10 assists and nine steals to help BSC to two wins in three games last week.

Nelson, a 6-5 sophomore forward from Carrington, scored 48 points, pulled down 25 rebounds and had three assists and two blocked shots in helping the Mystics to two wins in three contests.

U-MARY WOMEN’S BASKETBALL GAMES CANCELLED

The University of Mary’s scheduled Northern Sun women’s basketball games this weekend at home again Minnesota-Duluth and St. Cloud State have been cancelled due to a non-COVID related illness.

The games will not be rescheduled.

The Marauders’ men’s schedule for the weekend remains intact. U-Mary will host Minnesota-Duluth on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and St. Cloud State on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

CURL WON’T JOIN USA HOCKEY TEAM IN BEIJING

Britta Curl won’t be joining the U.S. women’s hockey team in Beijing for the Olympics after all.

The former Bismarck Blizzard standout tested positive for COVID in Los Angeles as she was preparing to join the U.S. Olympic team as an injury replacement. She would not clear testing protocol in time to join the team.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0