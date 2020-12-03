 Skip to main content
Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 4

BISON FAVORED TO SWEEP SUMMIT

North Dakota State’s men’s and women’s track and field teams are favored to win the Summit League indoor championships.

The Bison men got five of six first-place votes, while the women received five of seven top-place nods. The NDSU women’s team has won 13 straight conference titles.

The Bison host UND on Friday in the Dakota Duel in Fargo at 2 p.m. No fans are allowed but the event will be streamed on gobison.com.

