Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 4

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
BISON FAVORED TO SWEEP SUMMIT
North Dakota State’s men’s and women’s track and field teams are favored to win the Summit League indoor championships.
The Bison men got five of six first-place votes, while the women received five of seven top-place nods. The NDSU women’s team has won 13 straight conference titles.
The Bison host UND on Friday in the Dakota Duel in Fargo at 2 p.m. No fans are allowed but the event will be streamed on gobison.com.
