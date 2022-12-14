Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 15

The state Board of Medicine brought five formal disciplinary actions against North Dakota licensed doctors in 2022, including three sanctions that resulted in physicians losing their credentials to practice indefinitely. The number of disciplinary actions in 2022 was six fewer than each of the previous two years. The board reviewed 174 complaints this year, down from 202 last year. North Dakota has 2,043 licensed doctors who live in the state, and 3,657 who are licensed but live out of state. DuPountis did not know if the doctors who lost their licenses in North Dakota had ever actually practiced in the state.