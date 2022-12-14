Area Sports Briefs: Dec. 15

MYSTICS' GUSTAVSSON NAMED PLAYER OF WEEK
After a weekend of hot shooting in a pair of wins over the University of Jamestown's JV team and Dakota College at Bottineau, Bismarck State's Sydney Gustavsson was named Mon-Dak Player of the Week.
Between the two games, Gustavsson combined for 36 points on 50 percent shooting from the field and added 10 rebounds, seven assists and seven steals.
The Mystics are back in action this weekend with a pair of games against Anoka-Ramsey Community College and Rochester Community and Technical College in the Anoka-Ramsey Classic.
THURSDAY EVENTS POSTPONED
With snow continuing to fall, Bismarck Public Schools announced Wednesday evening that Thursday's high school activities would be cancelled.
People are also reading…
Make-up dates for a Legacy boys and girls wrestling doubleheader dual against Turtle Mountain and a Legacy hockey game against Minot will be announced in the future.
Mandan's road boys hockey game in Dickinson was postponed to Dec. 20 at 8:15.
CNDC TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE SHIFTING
The Class B CNDC tournament that was set to take place this weekend will be delayed, according to tournament organizer Scott Grochow.
Rugby, Glenburn, North Prairie, Dunseith, St. John, Towner-Granville-Upham, Harvey-Wells County, and New Rockford-Sheyenne are the teams scheduled to participate.
A new schedule for the tournament will be determined this afternoon.