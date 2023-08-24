SIMPSON RETURNS TO UND AS ASSISTANT COACH

Dillon Simpson is headed back to the University of North Dakota hockey team as an assistant coach.

The former UND defenseman and team captain was hired as the team’s third assistant coach on Brad Berry’s staff.

Simpson scored nearly 500 goals in the American Hockey League over a nine-season professional hockey career. After spending four years in the Edmonton Oilers organization, he played his final five season with the Cleveland Monsters, wearing a letter for the team in each of those years.

He served as captain for the Monsters from 2021-23.

Simpson played for North Dakota from 2010-14, helping the team to four NCAA tournament appearances and two Frozen Fours. He scored 16 goals and had 59 assists in 156 games for UND.

The Edmonton, Alberta, native was captain of the 2013-14 UND Frozen Four team that knocked off top-seeded Wisconsin and Ferris State in the regional in Cincinnati.

WETZEL RECORDS ACE AT PRAIRIE WEST

Jim Wetzel recorded a hole in one on Thursday at Prairie West Golf Club.

Wetzel aced the 140-yard hole No. 12 using a 6-hybrid.

Witnesses were Rick Tentis, Perry Roehrich and Dwayne Sticka.

ARGENT NAMED MARAUDERS’ PLAYER TO WATCH

Gavin Argent was named the University of Mary’s Player to Watch in men’s golf by the Northern Sun.

The Marauders, in their fourth year as a varsity program, are picked to finish eighth in the NSIC by league coaches.

Argent, a junior from Minot, tied for 39th individually at the NSIC championships last season for U-Mary. Shooting a 237. He also performed well at the South Dakota Mines Hardrocker Spring Invitational, finishing 13th with a 180.

The Marauders golf teams open the season at the Tracy Lane Memorial Invitational on Sept. 11-12 hosted by Bemidji State.