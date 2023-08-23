AGGIES, HOLSTEINS TOP FOOTBALL POLLS

Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison and New Salem-Almont are No. 1 in this week’s Class A and nine-man football polls.

The Aggies (1-0) got 14 of 16 first-place votes and rank No. 1 in Class A. Kindred (1-0) got the other two first-place votes and is ranked second. Dickinson Trinity (1-0) is third.

Shiloh Christian (1-0). Bowman County (1-0) and Beulah (1-0) were among teams receiving votes.

The Holsteins (1-0) got 11 first-place votes in the nine-man poll. North Prairie (1-0) got four first-place votes and came in at No. 2. Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn (1-0) is No. 4 and South Border fifth.

New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock (1-0), LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (0-1) and Grant County-Flasher (1-0) are among the teams receiving votes.

The polls are conducted by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

BICHLER NAMED GIRLS TENNIS COACH AT ST. MARY’S

Emily Bichler has been named head girls tennis coach at St. Mary’s.

Bichler, a St. Mary’s graduate, was a three-time all-state tennis player and played volleyball for the Saints. She was an assistant volleyball coach for two years and an assistant tennis coach for four years and served as co-head coach last season. She teaches science at St. Mary’s.

CARMICHAEL NAMED U-MARY PLAYER TO WATCH

Carrie Carmichael, a sophomore from Williston, was named U-Mary’s player to watch by the Northern Sun.

Carmichael earned second-team all-conference honors last season as a freshman for the Marauders.

The Marauders open their men’s and women’s golf seasons on Sept. 11-12 at the Tracy Lane Memorial Invitational hosted by Bemidji State.