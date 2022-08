U-MARY FOOTBALL HOSTING EVENT

The University of Mary football team is hosting a community night at the Bowl Saturday, Aug. 27.

The event begins at 6 p.m., followed by a meet and greet with Marauders players and coaches at 7. Contest and skills stations also will be held.

Ballpark food will be served at the event, which is free and open to the public.

The Marauders open the season Saturday, Sept. 3 against Wayne State with a 5:30 p.m. kickoff at the Bowl.