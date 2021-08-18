Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 19

L-L-M, H-CV, BEULAH TOP PRESEASON POLLS

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, Hillsboro-Central Valley and Beulah top the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Class B football polls.

The Loboes received seven of eight first-place votes to finish with 35 points and land the No. 1 spot in the Class B nine-man poll. New Salem-Almont got the other first-place vote and edged Cavalier in the voiting 23-21 for the No. 2 spot. Grant County edged Surrey 13-12 for the No. 4 spot.

Also receiving votes in nine-man were Kidder County, St. John, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood, New Rockford-Sheyenne, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood and Beach.

In the Class B 11-man poll, the Burros and Miners share the No. 1 spot, each finishing with 30 points in the voting. Hillsboro-Central Valley got three first-place votes and Beulah received four.

Langdon-Edmore-Munich landed one first-place vote and finished third with 24 points, followed by Kindred (20) and Central Cass (6).

Also receiving votes in the 11-man poll were Harvey-Wells County, Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm, Grafton and Velva.

