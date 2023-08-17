HANSON APPOINTED TO NDHSAA BOARD

Devils Lake principal Ryan Hanson has been appointed to the North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors.

Hanson will represent the North Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals. He was appointed during a special board meeting on Wednesday.

He will fill the vacancy left by former Wahpeton principal Ned Clooten, who has completed the second year of his four-year term on the board. Clooten has accepted a position as superintendent at Devils Lake.

Hanson will serve a one-year team on the board. He is a graduate of Marion High School and Valley City State and obtained a master’s in educational leadership from North Dakota State. He began his teaching career in Center in 1992 and has taught and coached at Center- Divide County and Devils Lake and was head girls basketball coach for the Munich-Starkweather co-op for one year.