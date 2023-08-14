PARK, OLSEN ARE PLAYERS TO WATCH

The Northern Sun released its women's soccer preseason poll Monday, and with it came the nominations for players to watch from the various teams in the conference.

For the University of Mary, the players to watch were Kendra Park on offense and Eli Olsen on defense.

Park has led the Marauders in goals in each of her two seasons at U-Mary, scoring five times her freshman year and seven last year.

Transferring to Mary from Charleston Southern University, Olsen made a big impact on Mary's defense last season, earning NSIC Defender of the Week honors in back-to-back weeks.

Olsen scored a trio of goals offensively while leading the Marauders to 11 shutouts.

The Marauders open their season with a scrimmage against the University of Winnipeg at 11 a.m. tomorrow at the Community Bowl.

BISON ANNOUNCE HALL OF FAME NAMES

North Dakota State announced Monday that it will be inducting seven individuals and one team into the Bison Athletic Hall of Fame in their ceremony on Friday, Sept. 29, the 51st annual class to be inducted.

The 2023 inductees are the 1983 national champion North Dakota State football team, Tamara Brudy, Paul Carlson, Jess Hodgson (formerly Christensen), Jared Essler, Jeni Gunderson (formerly Jost), Lisa Kresky-Griffin and Tim Strehlow.

Brudy was a 16-time All-American track & field sprinter and Kresky-Griffin was a two-time NCC Track & Field Championships MVP.

Carlson was a national champion wrestler. Hodgson was a center fielder on a national champion softball team. Gunderson was a three-time All-NCC and All-Region volleyball middle hitter.

Essler was a six-time track All-American and football team captain, while Strehlow was an All-American receiver.

COOK SIGNS WITH JETS

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) -- Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets' offense just got another big-time playmaker.

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Jets on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the agreement. NFL Network and ESPN first reported the deal is worth up to $8.6 million.

Cook, who turned 28 last week, has run for at least 1,000 yards in each of the past four seasons but was released by the Vikings on June 8 for salary cap savings. He was scheduled to count more than $14.1 million against the Vikings’ salary cap.