BACHMAN NAMED PLAYER OF WEEK

Bismarck State freshman catcher and first baseman Will Bachman was announced as the Mon-Dak Conference Player of the Week Wednesday.

In a 4-0 week for the Mystics, Bachman hit .636 with two triples, 10 runs batted in, four runs scored and four walks.

For the season Bachman is now hitting .408 with two home runs, 18 runs scored and 27 RBIs.

GOLF COURSES ANNOUNCE OPENINGS

With the weather finally starting to improve, Bismarck's golf courses will be opening up in the next few days.

Pebble Creek will begin operations first, on April 28 at 1 p.m. Tom O'Leary will follow on Monday, May 1 at 12 p.m., and Riverwood will round out the course openings Tuesday, May 2 at 12 p.m.

Course hours are 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. Carts are allowed on cart paths only at Riverwood and Pebble Creek, while Tom O'Leary will be open for walking only.

Golfers can schedule tee times online starting at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 28, and may be reserved eight days in advance.

BISON WRESTLERS RECOGNIZED

Eleven North Dakota State wrestlers were named to the 2023 Winter Academic All-Big 12 Team, the conference office announced Wednesday.

Nine of their student-athletes were named to the Academic First Team, with the other two making the Second Team.

Jared Franek and Dylan Droegemueller are now four-time All-First Team recipients and Riley Habisch, McGwire Midkiff and Michael Nelson are now three-time recipients of First Team honors.

Gaven Sax is a two-time First Team honoree, while Ryan Henningson bumps up from receiving second-team honors in 2022 to first-team honors this season.

The other four honorees are Michael Caliendo (First Team), Carlos Negrete Jr. (First Team), Spencer Mooberry (Second Team) and DJ Parker (Second Team).

The 11 wrestlers honored is tied for third-most in program history.

ERBELE IS DISTINGUISHED STUDENT

Junior Teagan Erbele of Napoleon High School was named the 2023-24 North Dakota High School Activites Association Distinguished Student, it was announced Wednesday.

The Distinguished Student program recognizes deserving young people who are the "backbone" of interscholastic activities, in that they strengthen the program for participants, the school and community.

Applicants are students entering their senior year and must be a player, manager, statistician or serve some other role in at least one NDHSAA sponsored activity, while also being a good citizen and role model and a contributor in their community.

Mya Woodbeck of Bowbells High School was the chosen runner-up for the award.

Other finalists included Logan Falk of Hankinson, Xzavier Buckmiller of Fargo North, Taryn Romfo of Langdon Area and Amara Howson of Northwood.

BOBCATS PROMOTE KAPETANOVIC

The Bismarck Bobcats announced Wednesday that they are promoting Niko Kapetanovic from Director of Scouting to assistant general manager.

Kapetanovic's role as top recruiter for players will remain unchanged with the title boost.

Kapetanovic's junior hockey history began with the Bismarck Bobcats back in 2007-08, when he played 20 games for the team, then returned to play at the VFW Sports Center as a member of the Albert Lea Thunder.

Kapetanovic has served on staff with the Bobcats since 2017, and has served as Director of Scouting since 2020.

MYSTICS ADD RUNNING PAIR

The Bismarck State cross country and track and field Twitter account announced Wednesday that the program had added Eric Hasby and Morgon Brindley to compete for their teams beginning in the fall.

Hasby and Brindley both hail from Legacy High School and will compete in longer events in track along with their cross country commitments.

GROSECLOSE SIGNS WITH JIMMIES

Senior Jace Groseclose of Bismarck High committed to the University of Jamestown to continue his baseball career with the Jimmies.

Groseclose currently plays varsity baseball with the Demons, who sit 3-5 through eight games in their 2023 season.

LARKS ADD FOURSOME

The Bismarck Larks added four new players to their 2023 roster Wednesday, announcing the signings of Brooks Byers, Colton Dorsey, Jackson Chancey, and Jackson Glover.

All four are listed as pitchers for the Larks, and all four currently attend Wallace Dothan Community College.

Byers is the lone sophomore among the foursome, with Dorsey, Chancey and Glover all being freshmen.