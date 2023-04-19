WEATHER BRINGS CANCELLATIONS

With precipitation and cold weather on the way, multiple cancellations for high school activities in the next few days have been announced.

Bismarck Public Schools announced Wednesday that the boys and girls track and field meets in Bismarck that were scheduled for Thursday and Friday were canceled, as were all softball, baseball, and boys golf events.

Road girls soccer games for Legacy and Century Friday and Saturday are still on as scheduled.

Today's Bismarck-Minot girls tennis match has been moved from the Tom O'Leary outdoor courts to Capital Racquet and Fitness Center, and will now begin at 2 p.m. instead of 4:15 p.m.

Century's girls tennis road match in Williston today is also on as scheduled.

HAWKS SIGN ZMOLEK, JOHANNES

The North Dakota men's hockey team continued to bring in recruits, as the team announced Wednesday that forward Hunter Johannes and defenseman Bennett Zmolek had joined the team.

Johannes arrives in Grand Forks with just one year of eligibility left.

Johannes, a native of Eden Prairie, Minn., played at Lindenwood University last season in the program's first-ever Division-I campaign, tying for the team lead with 13 goals and adding 16 assists to finish second on the team with 29 points.

Johannes spent the first three seasons of his college hockey career at American International, scoring four goals and tallying five assists in 29 games for the Yellowjackets.

Zmolek comes to UND with three years of eligibility remaining after spending two seasons at Minnesota State-Mankato.

Before missing all of the 2022-23 season due to injury, Zmolek had a strong rookie season, earning CCHA All-Rookie Team honors after tallying two goals and five assists.

PRAIRIE WEST DRIVING RANGE OPENS

After a long wait for conditions to improve, the Prairie West Driving Range opened yesterday for the first time in the season.

The driving range remaining open will depend on weather conditions and temperatures remaining above 40 degrees.

The practice greens are not yet open.

LIONS BASKETBALL ROSTERS RELEASED

The boys and girls Lions All-Star basketball teams were released by the North Dakota High school Coaches Association on Wednesday.

There is plenty of local talent on both the boys and girls rosters, with Century's Anthony Doppler, William Ware, and Ryan Erikson all making the lineup.

Mandan's Karsyn Jablonski is an alternate for this year's Class A boys roster, along with Welcome Muhoza of Fargo North, Dean Grant of Fargo South, and Malaki Sik of Williston.

Local talent on the Class B boys roster includes Talan Batke of Hazen, Connor Kerzmann of Garrison, and Jay Wanzek of Shiloh Christian.

Three local names found their way onto the Class A girls roster, with Bergan Kinnebrew of Century, Alyssa Eckroth of Legacy, and Peyton Neumiller from Bismarck being selected.

Hailey Quam of Shiloh Christian is on the top roster and Harys Beauchamp of Beulah is an alternate for the Class B girls team.

This year's games are at Bismarck High on Monday, July 10 and Fargo Davies on Tuesday, July 11, with the girls games being played at 6 p.m. and the boys tipping off at 8 p.m.

The girls teams begin practice for the games Friday, July 7 in Bismarck, while the boys report the same date to Fargo.

Full rosters for the teams can be found below.

RICHTER RESIGNS

After an impressive career at the helm of the Linton-HMB volleyball team, Jamie Richter announced her resignation Wednesday.

Richter led the Lions to state championships in 2021 and 2022, and has played in all three of the last matches.

LARKS ADD HERRING

The Bismarck Larks added sophomore outfielder Jack Herring to their summer 2023 roster Wednesday, the team's Twitter account announced.

Herring is an Atlanta, Georgia native who currently attends Rollins College in Florida.

Herring currently leads the Tars in batting average (.371), has three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 10 walks in 62 at-bats, along with three stolen bases.

Herring is slugging .581 and has an on-base percentage of .474.