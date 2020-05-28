Area sports agate: May 29
agate

Area sports agate: May 29

TRAP SHOOTING

Missouri River Clay Target League

Week 1 Scores

Name;School;Grade;R1;R2;Total

Rayce Gullicks;Leg;10;25;25;50

Cassidy Lipelt;Leg;12;25;24;49

Austin Thomsen;Leg;11;24;24;48

Will Gebhardt;Bis;11;22;25;47

Calby Geiger;Man;10;24;23;47

Zac Steinke;Bis;11;24;22;46

Andrew Neigum;Leg;10;23;23;46

Jacob Thomas;Man;8;21;25;46

Daniel Murray;Shi;12;24;22;46

Samantha Bauer;Leg;9;23;22;45

Taylor Seefeldt;Man;11;20;25;45

Garrett McIntyre;Bis;8;22;22;44

Jack Gebhardt;Bis;8;23;21;44

Ian Eilers;Man;11;20;24;44

Ivan Boehm;Man;12;23;21;44

Week 2 Scores

Name;School;Grade;Round 1-2;Total

Ethan Grove;Leg;10;25;25;50

Jenna Thompson;Man;12;25;24;49

Calby Geiger;Man;10;25;23;48

Will Gebhardt;Bis;11;25;22;47

Jackson Bryant;Leg;11;23;24;47

Kendon Erickson;Cen;8;25;22;47

Cassidy Lipelt;Leg;12;22;24;46

Taylor Seefeldt;Man;11;24;22;46

Ivan Boehm;Man;12;22;24;46

Isaac Wanner;SM;10;23;23;46

Jack Gebhardt;Bis;8;22;23;45

Isaiah Rexine;Leg;11;21;24;45

UPCOMING EVENTS

DEADLINES

BASKETBALL

START SMART BOYS BASKETBALL AT CENTURY: Shooting Camp -- Session 1, Grades K-12, July 13-14, 10 a.m.-noon, $55; Grades K-5, July 20-23, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Cost $85; Grades 6-12, July 13-16, 1-5 p.m., $85; Session 2, K-12, July 20-21, 10 a.m.-noon, $55. Camps are run by Century High boys head coach Darin Mattern. Camp focuses on fundamentals with low player-to-coach ratio, drills and competitive games. Registration forms available at http://centurypatriotsboysbasketball.weebly/start-smart-basketball-camps.html. Payment can be sent to Darin Mattern at 2733 Lexington Dr, Bismarck, ND. 58503. Phone numbers: 255-2218 (home), 226-6898 (cell).

HUSKIES HOOPS CAMP: July 13-16 at Horizon Middle School. Open to boys and girls entering grades 4-8. Sessions run 1:00 to 4:30 daily, boys and girls in separate gyms. Registration fee $70, $75 after May 31. Registration forms available at Horizon or on the Horizon athletics website. Contact Charles Ledger (226-6706 or cledge@outlook.com) or Justin Ledger (701-516-2231 or justin_ledger@bismarckschools.org) for additional information.

PBR

PBR MONSTER ENERGY CHALLENGE

Rosters

Team Leme: Cody Lambert (general manager); Jose Vitor Leme (captain); Sage Kimzey, Stetson Lawrence, Keyshawn Whitehorse.

Team Vieira: Chase Outlaw (GM); Fabiano Vieira (captain); Mauricio Moreira, Rafael dos Santos, Ezekiel Mitchell.

Team Kolbaba: Jerome Robinson (GM); Derek Kolbaba (captain); Cole Melancon, Jordan Spears, Eli Vastbinder.

Team Jesse: Ross Coleman (GM); Colten Jesse (captain); Brennon Eldred, Roscoe Jarboe, Joseph McConnell.

Team Alves: Jess Lockwood (GM); Silvano Alves (captain); Mason Taylor, Luciano de Castro, J.W. Harris.

Team Wright: Ty Murray (GM); Stetson Wright (captain); Chase Dougherty, Garrett Smith, Brady Portenier.

Schedule

Friday, June 5: Team Vieira vs. Team Leme; Team Wright vs. Team Kolbaba; Team Jesse vs. Team Alves.

Saturday June 6: Team Kolbaba vs. Team Alves; Team Leme vs. Team Wright; Team Vieira vs. Team Jesse.

Sunday, June 7: Team Wright vs. Team Jesse; Team Vieira vs. Team Alves; Team Leme vs. Team Kolbaba.

Friday, June 12: Team Leme vs. Team Jesse; Team Vieira vs. Team Kolbaba; Team Wright vs. Team Alves.

Saturday, June 13: Team Vieira vs. Team Wright; Team Kolbaba vs. Team Jesse; Team Leme vs. Team Alves.

Sunday, June 14: No. 3 vs. No. 4; No. 2 vs. No. 5; No. 1 vs. No. 6.

SCOREBOARD

SENIOR BABE RUTH BASEBALL

(Class AA) Dickinson Roughriders 8, (Class A) Jamestown Eagles 2

Jamestown Eagles 9, Dickinson Roughriders 5

