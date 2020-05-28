Area sports agate: May 29

TRAP SHOOTING
Missouri River Clay Target League
Week 1 Scores
Name;School;Grade;R1;R2;Total
Rayce Gullicks;Leg;10;25;25;50
Cassidy Lipelt;Leg;12;25;24;49
Austin Thomsen;Leg;11;24;24;48
Will Gebhardt;Bis;11;22;25;47
Calby Geiger;Man;10;24;23;47
Zac Steinke;Bis;11;24;22;46
Andrew Neigum;Leg;10;23;23;46
Jacob Thomas;Man;8;21;25;46
Daniel Murray;Shi;12;24;22;46
Samantha Bauer;Leg;9;23;22;45
Taylor Seefeldt;Man;11;20;25;45
Garrett McIntyre;Bis;8;22;22;44
Jack Gebhardt;Bis;8;23;21;44
Ian Eilers;Man;11;20;24;44
Ivan Boehm;Man;12;23;21;44
Week 2 Scores
Name;School;Grade;Round 1-2;Total
Ethan Grove;Leg;10;25;25;50
Jenna Thompson;Man;12;25;24;49
Calby Geiger;Man;10;25;23;48
Will Gebhardt;Bis;11;25;22;47
Jackson Bryant;Leg;11;23;24;47
Kendon Erickson;Cen;8;25;22;47
Cassidy Lipelt;Leg;12;22;24;46
Taylor Seefeldt;Man;11;24;22;46
Ivan Boehm;Man;12;22;24;46
Isaac Wanner;SM;10;23;23;46
Jack Gebhardt;Bis;8;22;23;45
Isaiah Rexine;Leg;11;21;24;45
BASKETBALL
START SMART BOYS BASKETBALL AT CENTURY: Shooting Camp -- Session 1, Grades K-12, July 13-14, 10 a.m.-noon, $55; Grades K-5, July 20-23, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Cost $85; Grades 6-12, July 13-16, 1-5 p.m., $85; Session 2, K-12, July 20-21, 10 a.m.-noon, $55. Camps are run by Century High boys head coach Darin Mattern. Camp focuses on fundamentals with low player-to-coach ratio, drills and competitive games. Registration forms available at http://centurypatriotsboysbasketball.weebly/start-smart-basketball-camps.html. Payment can be sent to Darin Mattern at 2733 Lexington Dr, Bismarck, ND. 58503. Phone numbers: 255-2218 (home), 226-6898 (cell).
HUSKIES HOOPS CAMP: July 13-16 at Horizon Middle School. Open to boys and girls entering grades 4-8. Sessions run 1:00 to 4:30 daily, boys and girls in separate gyms. Registration fee $70, $75 after May 31. Registration forms available at Horizon or on the Horizon athletics website. Contact Charles Ledger (226-6706 or cledge@outlook.com) or Justin Ledger (701-516-2231 or justin_ledger@bismarckschools.org) for additional information.
PBR
PBR MONSTER ENERGY CHALLENGE
Rosters
Team Leme: Cody Lambert (general manager); Jose Vitor Leme (captain); Sage Kimzey, Stetson Lawrence, Keyshawn Whitehorse.
Team Vieira: Chase Outlaw (GM); Fabiano Vieira (captain); Mauricio Moreira, Rafael dos Santos, Ezekiel Mitchell.
Team Kolbaba: Jerome Robinson (GM); Derek Kolbaba (captain); Cole Melancon, Jordan Spears, Eli Vastbinder.
Team Jesse: Ross Coleman (GM); Colten Jesse (captain); Brennon Eldred, Roscoe Jarboe, Joseph McConnell.
Team Alves: Jess Lockwood (GM); Silvano Alves (captain); Mason Taylor, Luciano de Castro, J.W. Harris.
Team Wright: Ty Murray (GM); Stetson Wright (captain); Chase Dougherty, Garrett Smith, Brady Portenier.
Schedule
Friday, June 5: Team Vieira vs. Team Leme; Team Wright vs. Team Kolbaba; Team Jesse vs. Team Alves.
Saturday June 6: Team Kolbaba vs. Team Alves; Team Leme vs. Team Wright; Team Vieira vs. Team Jesse.
Sunday, June 7: Team Wright vs. Team Jesse; Team Vieira vs. Team Alves; Team Leme vs. Team Kolbaba.
Friday, June 12: Team Leme vs. Team Jesse; Team Vieira vs. Team Kolbaba; Team Wright vs. Team Alves.
Saturday, June 13: Team Vieira vs. Team Wright; Team Kolbaba vs. Team Jesse; Team Leme vs. Team Alves.
Sunday, June 14: No. 3 vs. No. 4; No. 2 vs. No. 5; No. 1 vs. No. 6.
SCOREBOARD
SENIOR BABE RUTH BASEBALL
(Class AA) Dickinson Roughriders 8, (Class A) Jamestown Eagles 2
Jamestown Eagles 9, Dickinson Roughriders 5
