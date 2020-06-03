Area sports - June 4, 2020

U-MARY ASSISTANT COACH LEAVING FOR COLORADO

Mike Annese is stepping down after two seasons as an assistant men’s basketball coach at the University of Mary.

Annese is leaving the college coaching profession to take a job as a consultant for a health and wellness company in his home state of Colorado. U-Mary head coach Joe Kittell says a national search for a replacement will begin immediately.

“I want to thank Mike for believing in our program and working his tail off to move it forward,” Kittell said. “Replacing Mike won’t be easy because he’s made a major impact on all aspects of what we do. We’ll always be grateful to Mike for his impact on our program during his time here and I know he will be cheering us on from Colorado.”

Annese began his college basketball career at Colorado State, where he played collegiately for U-Mary alum Tim Miles and then-assistant coach Kittell. He came to Bismarck from Truman State, where he helped the program to two consecutive NCAA Division II national tournaments as an assistant coach from 2016-18.

