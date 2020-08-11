area-scores Wed, 8-12-20

AREA SCORES
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK LARKS 9, BISMARCK BULL MOOSE 3
Larks;150;030;000;--;9;14;1
Bull Moose;200;100;000;--;3;6;0
Ryan Bourassa, Sam Hanson (3), Blake Anderson (5), Anthony Leedle (9) and Nick Kemper; Brad Hodges, Sawyer Rolland (5) and Andrew Schaan. W -- Hanson, 1-3. L -- Hodges, 0-1. HR -- None.
Highlights: L -- Jaxon Rosencranz 3-for-5, double, 2 RBIs; Tyler Traphagen 3-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI; Kyle Leapaldt 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Braxton Hewitt 2-for-4, 1 R; Wyatt Ulrich 1-for-5, 2 R, 1 RBI; Anderson 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO. BM -- Quentin Evers 1-for-3, double, 1 RBI; Dane Nakatsuka 2-for-4, 1 RBI.
Records: Larks 24-10, Bull Moose 7-27.
