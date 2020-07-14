You are the owner of this article.
area-scores, Wed, 7-15-20
agate

area-scores, Wed, 7-15-20

BASEBALL

BISMARCK GOVERNORS 7-7, WILLISTON KEYBIRDS 1-4

At Municipal Ballpark

Governors 7, Keybirds 1

Keybirds;010;000;0;-;1;2;1

Governors;300;400;x;-;-7;8;1

Jackson Ekblad, Grant Cymbaluk (4) and Dale Kjorstad; Connor Weikum, Colton Schutle (6) and Cru Walker. W – Weikum. L – Ekblad. HR – None.

Highlights: Keybirds – Jacob Engen 1-for-3, double, R; Kallen Clouse 1-for-2. Governors – Nick Hinsz 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Hanson 2-for-4, R, 2 RBIs; Cade Feeney 2-for-3, double, R, RBI; Weikum 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 7 SOs; Schulte 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SOs.

Governors 7, Keybirds 4

Keybirds;003;000;1;-;4;6;2

Governors;023;020;x;-;7;12;0

Kallen Clouse, Jacob Engen (6) and Dale Kjorstad; Lucas Schell, Jack Johnson (6), Colton Schulte (7) and Jackson Uhler. W – Schell. L – Clouse. Sv – Schulte. HR – None.

Highlights: Keybirds – Camdin Miller 1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs; Trevyn Sundby 2-for-3, R; Garret Hill, 1-for-1, double, R; Jacob Engen 1-for-4, double. Governors – Cade Feeney 3-for-4, double, R; Skyler Riedinger 2-for-4, double, 2 R, RBI; Connor Weikum 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 R, 3 RBIs.

BISMARCK REPS 10-18, WILLISTON OILERS 0-2

At Haaland Field

Reps 10, Oilers 0 (5 innings)

Oilers;000;00;-;0;1;3

Reps;101;71;-;10;11;0

Kadin Finders, Chase Brannin (4) and Chris Combs; Carter Klipfel and Miles Stiefel. W – Klipfel. L – Finders. HR – None.

Highlights: Oilers – Anthony Hickel 1-for-2. Reps – Klipfel 2-for-2, R, RBI, 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 SOs; Carson Motschenbacher 2-for-4, 2 R; Noah Riedinger 2-for-4, double, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Lucas Schell 2-for-2, 2 R, RBI.

Reps 18, Oilers 2 (5 innings)

Reps;921;51;-;18;17;2

Oilers;000;20;-;2;5;4

Caiden Schwehr and Carter Klipfel; Derek Lee, Anthony Hickel (1), Chase Brannin (4) and Hunter Mapes. W – Schwehr. L – Lee. HR – None.

Highlights: Reps – C.Klipfel 2 R, RBI; Carson Motschenbacher 4-for-5, double, triple, 2 R, 4 RBIs; Miles Stiefel 3-for-5, double, 2 R, RBI; Isaac Flanagan 3-for-5, 2 R, RBI; Joe DaLuke 3-for-4, 3 R; Schwehr 3 R, RBI; Luke Welk 2-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Jackson Klipfel 1-for-3, triple, R, 4 RBIs; Leif Ekblad 1-for-1, double, 2 RBIs. Oilers – Hunter Mapes 2-for-3, R, Leif Ekblad 1-for-2, 2 RBIs.

NOTE: Both games were conference games.

KIDDER COUNTY 10-6, JAMESTOWN 0-5

(Monday)

Kidder County 10, Jamestown 0 (5 innings)

Jamestown;000;00;-;0;4;2

KC;510;22;-;10;6;2

Jackson Walters, Ashton Stockert (5) and Max Fronk; Ty Biesterfeld and Parker Hager. W- Biesterfeld. L – Walters. HR – KC, Tommy Thompson.

Highlights: KC – Thompson 1-for-2, HR, 3 RBIs; Taren Schmidt 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Hager 2-for-4, RBI; Jayden Rath 1-for-1, 3 BB, 2 R; Blake Pfaff 2 BB, RBI.

Kidder County 6, Jamestown 5

Jamestown;300;02;-;5;6;1

KC;001;14;6;8;2

Kasen Rowell and Ethan Gall; Taren Schmidt and Blake Pfaff. W- Schmidt. L – Rowell. HR – J, Rowell.

Highlights: J – Rowell 2-for-3, HR, double, 4 RBIs; Ashton Stockert 2-for-3. KC – Gage Pfaff 1-for-1, 2 RBI, double, 2 BB; Blake Pfaff 1-for-3, RBI; Parker Hager 1-for-2, double, RBI; Patrick Pechtal 1-for-2, double; Jayden Rath 1-for-2, double, 2 R.

Records: KC 6-2 district, 11-5 overall.

CLASS AA BASEBALL

STATEWIDE STANDINGS

;W-L.;GB

Fargo (Post 2);9-1;--

Grand Forks;8-4;2

Bismarck;8-5;2.5

Dickinson;7-5;3

West Fargo;5-5;4

Minot;6-10;6

Fargo (Post 400);4-8;6

Williston;5-9;6

Mandan;3-8;6.5

OVERALL: Bismarck 18-7. Mandan 11-16.

STATEWIDE SCHEDULE

Wednesday, July 1

Grand Forks 4-1, Dickinson 3-2

Bismarck 12-12, Fargo (Post 400) 2-7

Thursday, July 2

Fargo (Post 2) 7-9, West Fargo 5-4

Williston 13-15, 9-13

Bismarck 9, Minot 1, noncounter

Friday, July 3

Bismarck 6, Mandan 1, noncounter

Saturday, July 4

Bismarck 10, Mandan 5, noncounter

Monday, July 6

Fargo (Post 2) 11-6, Williston 3-0

Dickinson 11-3, Fargo (Post 400) 7-0

Tuesday, July 7

Fargo (Post 400) 5-5, Williston 1-3

Thursday, July 9

Bismarck 9-7, Minot 2-5

Monday, July 13

Bismarck 1-1, Dickinson 0-5

Williston 11-0, Mandan 6-10

Grand Forks 3-5, Minot 2-2

Wednesday, July 15

Mandan at Bismarck, 7:30

Thursday, July 16

Fargo (Post 400) at Fargo (Post 2) (2)

Friday, July 17

Bismarck at Grand Forks (2), 5:30

Williston at Dickinson (2)

Monday, July 20

Dickinson at West Fargo (2)

Thursday, July 23

Mandan at Fargo (Post 2) (2), 5:00

Friday, July 24

Grand Forks at Fargo (Post 2) (2)

Tuesday, July 28

West Fargo at Fargo (Post 400) (2)

Wednesday, July 29

Mandan at West Fargo (2), 5:30

Saturday, Aug. 1

State AA tournament play-in game

Aug. 4-8

State AA tournament at Bismarck

