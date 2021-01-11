 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Jan. 12
COLLEGE HOCKEY

NORTH DAKOTA 2, COLORADO COLLEGE 1

UND;0;1;1;--;2

CC;0;1;0;--;1

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1. Riese Gaber (Matt Kiersted, Shane Pinto), 14:26 (PP). 2. CC, Ben Copeland (Jackson Jutting, Chase Foley), 19:01 (PP).

Third period: 3. UND, Grant Mismash (Collin Adams, Brendan Budy), 1:41.

Goalie saves: UND – Adam Scheel 6-14-3--23. CC – Dominic Basse 8-11-8—27.

Penalties: UND – 6 for 12 minutes. CC 5 for 10 minutes.

Records: North Dakota 8-2-1; Colorado College 3-6-2.

CLASS B BASKETBALL

BOYS TOP 10

Team;Record;Points;Prior

1. Enderlin (8);5-1;188;1

2. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (5);5-1;180;2

3. Grafton (7);6-0;174;3

4. Dickinson Trinity;8-1;145;4

5. Langdon-Edmore-Munich;5-0;127;5

6. Kindred;5-0;103;6

7. Dunseith;4-0;78;7

8. Rugby;6-1;47;8

9. Central Cass;7-0;44;NR

10. Beulah;4-3;26;10

Others receiving votes: Powers Lake, 5-0; Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier, 6-1; Linton-HMB, 4-1; Ellendale, 5-1; Drake-Anamoose, 6-1; Flasher, 5-1; Oakes, 3-1; White Shield, 3-1.

GIRLS TOP 10

Team;Record;Points;Prior

1. Central Cass (15);7-0;204;1

2. Kindred (6);6-1;190;2

3. Grafton;6-1;165;3

4. Linton-HMB;6-1;143;5

5. Thompson;7-0;132;7

6. Glenburn;8-0;68;10

7. Kenmare;8-0;61;NR

8. Wilton-Wing;8-0;49;NR

9. Langdon-Edmore-Munich;6-3;40;8

10. Carrington;6-2;28;4

Others receiving votes: Trenton, 5-1; Oakes, 5-0; Hettinger-Scranton, 7-2; Kidder County, 5-1; Hatton-Northwood, 6-0; Northern Cass, 5-2; Rugby, 4-2; LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 5-1; Minot Our Redeemer's, 8-1.

NOTE: First-place votes in parentheses.

BOYS BASKETBALL

WASHBURN 54, CENTER-STANTON 46

Washburn;8;19;38;54

C-S;11;19;28;46

 WASHBURN (54): Karter Hansen 12, Aiden Parrill 9, Alex Fredrick 9, Hunter Klindtworth 7, Tyler Kulzer 6, Garrett Pfleiger 5, Alexa Retterath 4, Dylan Eckel 2. Totals: 20 13-19 55

 CENTER-STANTON (46): Derin Sailer 13, Hunter Hoffman 11, Jayden Hall 8, Peyton Hall 5, Ethan Thies 4, Jarret Henke 3, Michael Thompson 2. Totals: 17 9-16 46. 

 3-pointers: W 1 (Pfleiger); CS 3 (Sailer 1, P. Hall 1, Hoffman 1). Fouls: W 14, CS 18. Fouled out: Sailer, P. Hall. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NAPOLEON-GS 53, STRASBURG-ZEELAND 37

S-Z;14;24;26;37

NGS;10;12;39;53

 STRASBURG-ZEELAND (37): Kassandra Hulm 18, Lilly Haak 76, Addison Wagner 6, Abby Scherr 3, Rebekah Pool 2, Jordyn Heidrich 1. Totals: 8 17-29 37. 

 NAPOLEON-GS (53): Teagan Erbele 18, Sophie Ketterling 14, Kylie Breidenbach 8, Janae Weigel 4, Tanecia Kleppe 4, Courtney Thompson 3, Jozlyn Weigel 2. Totals: 22 7-15 53.

 3-pointerS: SZ 4 (Hulm 3, Scherr 1); NGS 2 (Ketterling 1, Thompson 1). Fouls: SZ 13, NGS 22. Fouled out: Scherr, Breidenbach, J. Weigel. 

HAZEN 53, RICHARDTON-TAYLOR 32

R-T;2;10;18;32

Hazen;11;29;39;53

 RICHARDTON-TAYLOR (32): Skylar Crow 9, Gracee Kuntz 9, AshLynn Christensen 5, Claire Diede 3, Akatba Dressler 2, Jayne Krank 2, Eastlyn Gebhardt 2. Totals: 10 10-17 32.

 HAZEN (53): Paige Erhardt 31, Macee Smith 7, MaKenna Brunmeier 6, Eliza Herrcik 4, Laini Carr 3, Sydney Mosset 2. Totals: 23 6-10 53.

 3-pointers: RT 2 (Kuntz 1, Christensen 1); H 1 (Carr). Fouls: RT 14, G 17. Fouled out: Brunmeier, Carr. 

HETTINGER-SCRANTON 48, KILLDEER 22

H-S;14;29;47;48

Killdeer;6;14;20;22

 H-S (48): Sam Oase 15, Ella Jensen 9, Bailee Pierce 8, Laela Jensen 6, Christen Miller 5, Ally Schalesky 2, Lilli Steeke 2, Beth Lien 1. Totals: 19 6-15 48.

 KILLDEER (22): Sadie Stahl 8, Gracie Doe 6, Shelbie Schmidt 4, Liza Stahl 2, Myranda Reiss 2. Totals: 8 4-6 22.

 3-pointers: HS 4 (L. Jensen 2, E. Jensen 1, Pierce 1); K 2 (J. Stahl 2). Fouls: HS 9, K 12. Fouled out: None. 

N.D. SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dunseith 62, St. John 53

Kenmare 69, Ray 49

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 78, Cavalier 47

Rolla 52, Rolette 44

Strasburg-Zeeland 85, Century sophomores 57

Washburn 54, Center-Stanton 46

Wilton-Wing 45, Max 41

Barnes County Tournament

Enderlin 95, Warwick 51

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 52, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 38

Maple Valley 53, Barnes County North 44

Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 63, Sargent County 61

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexander-Trinity Christian 48, White Shield 37

Beulah 69, Dickinson Trinity 45

Carrington 55, Barnes County North 18

Central Cass 59, Kindred 58

Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 49, Warwick 34

Four Winds-Minnewaukan 65, Dunseith 52

Glenburn 63,Minot Our Redeemer's 54

Hazen 53, Richardton-Taylor 32

Hettinger-Scranton 48, Killdeer 22

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 64, Cavalier 19

Lisbon 43, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 42

Mayville-Portland-CG 57, Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 22

Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 42, Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier 37

Midway-Minto 66, Hatton-Northwood 52

Minot Ryan 42, South Prairie 23

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 46, Des Lacs-Burlington 40

Mott-Regent 59, New Salem-Almont 35

Napoleon-GS 53, Strasburg-Zeeland 37

Nelson County 55, Rolla 42

New Rockford-Sheyenne 60, Rolette-Wolford 25

Oakes 66, Griggs County-Midkota 40

Powers Lake 60, Burke County 11

Richland 62, Fargo Oak Grove 42

Rugby 53, Drake-Anamoose 37

Sargent County 65, Tri-State 37

Stanley 56, Ray 37

Surrey 41, Lewis & Clark-Berthold 36

Thompson 63, Larimore 22

Velva 82, TGU 12

Westhoope-Newburg 66, Nedrose 58

 

