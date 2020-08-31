area-scores Tu, 9-1-20

AREA-SCORES
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
CLASS AAA, AA POLLS
CLASS AAA
Team;Record;Points
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Century (12);1-0;72
2. (tie) Bismarck (2);1-0;42
2. (tie) W.F. Sheyenne (1);1-0;42
4. Fargo Shanley (1);1-0;30
5. Fargo Davies;1-0;24
Others receiving votes: Mandan (1-0), West Fargo (1-0), Legacy (0-1), Jamestown (1-0), Minot (0-1).
CLASS AA
Team;Record;Points
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. St. Mary's (11);1-0;73
2. Beulah (1);1-0;56
3. Hillsboro-CV (4);1-0);53
4. Kindred;1-0;37
5. Valley City (0-0);15
Others receiving votes: Stanley (0-0), Devils Lake (0-1), Hazen (0-1), Wahpeton (0-1).
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
FLICKERTAILS 13, BULL MOOSE 5
Flickertails;133;000;240;--;13;10;1
Bull Moose;001;040;000;--;5;11;4
Justin Janssen, Robert Mattei (6), Jason Dressel (9) and Tyler Keith; Brad Hodges, Julio Acosta (5), Ryan McFarland (8), Jacoby Mattern (9) and Trenton Duchscherer. W -- Janssen, 1-0. L -- Hodges, 0-4. HR -- F, Janssen.
Highlights: F -- Mattei 1 hit, 3 R, 2 RBIs; Keith 2 hits, 2 R, 4 RBIs; A.J. Kostic 3 hits, double, 2 RBIs; Janssen HR, 1 R, 3 RBIs. BM -- Justin Goldstein 2 hits; Adam Axtell 3 hits, 1 R, 1 RBI; Duchscherer double, 2 R; Kai Takahashi-Ho 2 hits, double, 1 RBI.
Records: Flickertails 24-24, Bull Moose 14-32.
CLASS B VOLLEYBALL
CENTER-STANTON 3, STANDING ROCK 0
C-S;25;25;25
SR;12;25;20
STANDING ROCK -- Individual statistics unavailable.
CENTER-STANTON -- Kills: Bree Vosberg 8, Katie Frank 6, Katie Kraft 4. Blocks: B. Vosberg 3, Kylee Hintz 1. Assists: Kylie Olander 6, Katelynn Albers 4, Ember Kindsvogel 2. Digs: Hannah Hoffman 8, B. Vosberg 4, Frank 4. Aces: Hoffman 10, Hintz 3, B. Vosberg 2, Ericka Vosberg 2.
Records: Standing Rock 0-1, Center-Stanton 1-0.
