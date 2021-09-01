 Skip to main content
area-scores Thur, 9-2-21
area-scores Thur, 9-2-21

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS

CLASS B

11-man

Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. Beulah (11);2-0;66;1

2. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (1);2-0;58;2

3. Central Cass (3);2-0;51;4

4. Harvey-Wells County;2-0;28;5

5. Velva-Garrison;2-0;9;RV

Also receiving votes: Hillsboro-Central Valley (1-1), Linton-HMB (2-0), Dickinson Trinity (1-0), Kindred (1-1), Des Lacs-Burlington (2-0).

9-man

Rank Team;Record;Pts;LW

1. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (15);2-0;75;1

2. New Salem-Almont;2-0;60;1

3. Cavalier;2-0;45;3

4. Ray-Powers Lake;2-0;14;RV

5. South Border;2-0;8;RV

Also receiving votes: Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (2-0), Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (1-1), Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter (1-1), North Prairie (2-0), Hettinger-Scranton (2-0), Nelson County (2-0), Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (2-0).

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

STANDINGS

CLASS AA

East Region

Team;Region;Overall

Fargo Shanley;1-0;1-0

West Fargo;0-0;1-0

West Fargo Sheyenne;0-0;1-0

Fargo Davies;0-1;0-1

West Region

Team;Region;Overall

Bismarck;1-0;1-0

Century;1-0;1-0

Williston;0-0;1-0

Minot;0-0;0-1

Legacy;0-1;0-1

Mandan;0-1;0-1

CLASS A

East Region

Team;Region;Overall

Fargo North;1-0;1-0

Wahpeton;1-0;1-0

Devils Lake;0-0;0-1

Fargo South;0-0;0-1

Grand Forks Central;0-0;0-1

Grand Forks Red River;0-1;0-1

Valley City;0-1;0-1

West Region

Team;Region;Overall

Jamestown;1-0;1-0

St. Mary’s;0-0;1-0

Turtle Mountain;0-0;0-1

Watford City;0-0;0-1

Dickinson;0-1;0-1

CLASS B

11-man

Northeast Region

Team;Region;Overall

Harvey-Wells County;0-0;2-0

Langdon-Edmore-Munich;0-0;2-0

Northern Cass;0-0;1-0

Carrington;0-0;1-1

Grafton;0-0;1-1

Hillsboro-Central Valley;0-0;1-1

Thompson;0-0;1-1

Park River;0-0;0-2

Northwest Region

Team;Region;Overall

Velva-Garrison;2-0;2-0

Des Lacs-Burlington;1-0;2-0

Minot Ryan;1-0;1-1

Stanley;1-0;1-1

Nedrose;1-1;1-1

Rugby;1-1;1-1

New Town;0-1;0-1

Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn;0-1;0-2

South Prairie-Max;0-2;0-2

Southeast Region

Team;Region;Overall

Central Cass;0-0;2-0

Linton-HMB;0-0;2-0

Sargent County;0-0;1-0

Kindred;0-0;1-1

Lisbon;0-0;1-1

Ellendale-Edgeley-Kulm;0-0;0-2

Fargo Oak Grove;0-0;0-2

Oakes;0-0;0-2

Southwest Region

Team;Region;Overall

Beulah;0-0;2-0

Bowman Couny;0-0;2-0

Dickinson Trinity;0-0;1-0

Hazen;0-0;1-1

Shiloh Christian;0-0;1-1

Southern McLean;0-0;1-1

Heart River;0-0;0-1

Killdeer;0-0;0-1

9-man

Region 1

Team;Region;Overall

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion;0-0;2-0

Hankinson;0-0;1-1

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood;0-0;1-1

Enderlin-Maple Valley;0-0;0-2

Richland;0-0;0-2

Tri-State;0-0;0-2

Region 2

Team;Region;Overall

Cavalier;0-0;2-0

Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page;0-0;2-0

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;0-0;2-0

Hatton-Northwood;0-0;1-1

Larimore;0-0;1-1

Griggs-Midkota;0-0;0-2

Region 3

Team;Region;Overall

Nelson County;0-0;2-0

North Star;0-0;1-1

Benson County;0-0;0-2

Four Winds;0-0;0-2

New Rockford-Sheyenne;0-0;0-2

Region 4

Team;Region;Overall

Bottineau;0-0;2-0

North Prairie;0-0;2-0

Dunseith;0-0;1-1

St. John;0-0;1-1

Towner-Granville-Upham;0-0;1-1

Region 5

Team;Region;Overall

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter;0-0;2-0

New Salem-Almont;0-0;2-0

South Border;0-0;2-0

Central McLean;0-0;1-1

Kidder County;0-0;1-1

Region 6

Team;Region;Overall

Hettinger-Scranton;0-0;2-0

Beach;0-0;0-2

Grant County-Flasher;0-0;0-2

Mott-Regent-New England;0-0;0-2

Richardton-Taylor-Hebron;0-0;0-2

Region 7

Team;Region;Overall

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood;0-0;3-0

Surrey;0-0;1-1

Parshall-White Shield;0-0;0-0

Lewis & Clark;0-0;0-2

Region 8

Team;Region;Overall

Ray-Powers Lake;0-0;2-0

Divide County;0-0;2-0

Alexander;0-0;0-1

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central;0-0;0-1

Tioga;0-0;0-2

Independent 6-man

Team;Overall

North Border;2-0

Center-Stanton;1-0

Drake-Anamoose;1-1

Midway-Minto;1-1

Mandaree;0-0

Drayton;0-1

Trenton;0-2

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

BISMARCK STATE 3, BOTTINEAU 1

BSC;25;28;23;25

DCB;14;26;25;22

BSC -- Kills: Reile Payne 13, Macy Wetsch 12, Jossi Meyer 10, Greta Gibson 8, Megan Klein 8. Blocks: Meyer 2, Gibson 1, Payne 1. Assists: Camaryn Beasley 43. Digs: Abbi Kopp 23, Payne 20, Wetsch 18, Eden Schlinger 16. Aces: Wetsch 2, Meyer 1, Klein 1, Payne 1, Beasley 1.

DCB -- Individual statistics unavailable.

Records: Bismarck State College 1-1 Mon-Dak Conference, 4-2 overall; Dakota College at Bottineau 1-1, 3-6.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

BOWMAN COUNTY 3, BAKER, MONT., 1

(Tuesday)

Bowman County;25;21;25;25

Baker;21;25;9;19

BC -- Kills: Ellie Powell 17, Bailey Peterson 9, Rhyann Heyen 6. Blocks: Claire Stafford 3, Powell 2, Heyen 2. Assists: Peterson 26. Digs: Avrie Nohava 12, Peterson 12, Heyen 12, Powell 10. Aces: Peterson 4, Powell 4, Heyen 3.

 Baker -- Individual statistics unavailable.

LINTON-HMB 3, LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION 0

(Tuesday)

LHMB;25;25;25

LLM;20;16;11

LHMB -- Individual statistics unavailable.

LLM -- Kills: Anna Sandness 5, Heidi Steffes 4. Blocks: Nateal Rodin 2, Molly Musland 2. Assists: Rose Wendel 10. Digs: Musland 10, Katrina Christoferson 8, Cassie Quinlan 8. Aces: Musland 1, Quinlan 1.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

STATE COACHES' POLL

Class A Boys

Teams: 1. Williston. 2. Grand Forks Red River. 3. Fargo Davies. 4. Bismarck. 5. Dickinson.

Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Central.

Individuals: 1. Fynn Krenz, Williston. 2. Hunter McHenry, Red River. 3. Ivan Askim, Williston. 4. Griffin House, Century. 5. Quin Roehl, G.F. Central. 6. Aiden Johnson, W.F. Sheyenne. 7. Caeden Johnson, W.F. Sheyenne. 8. Brady Korsmo, Bismarck. 9. Owen Sondag, Fargo North. 10. Caleb Hansen, Dickinson.

Class A Girls

Teams: 1. Bismarck. 2. Williston. 3. Grand Forks Red River. 4. Fargo Davies. 5. West Fargo.

Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Central.

Individuals: 1. Eleni Lovgren, Williston. 2. Jaelyn Ogle, Watford City. 3. Bayla Weigel, Bismarck. 4. Anna Bernhardt, Fargo Shanley-Oak Grove. 5. Greta Goven, Valley City. 6. Campbell Dorsey, Red River. 7. Taya Fettig, Bismarck. 8. Ellie Miller, Fargo Davies. 9. Jocelyn Schiller, Red River. 10. Acey Elkins, Mandan.

Class B Boys

Teams: 1. Bowman County. 2. Kindred. 3. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 4. New Town. 5. Griggs County Central.

Others receiving votes: Killdeer.

Individuals: 1. Ian Busche, Beulah-Hazen. 2. Austin Wanner, Bowman County. 3. Cole Campbell, Kindred. 4. Christian Brist, Hillsboro-Central Valley. 5. Taylor Wanner, Bowman County. 6. Owen Duttenhefner, Killdeer. 7. Cole Spotted Bear, New Town. 8. Tanner Lundwall, Mayville-Portland-CG. 9. Austin Dibble, Rugby. 10. Kaden Fuller, Shiloh Christian.

Class B Girls

Teams: 1. Rugby. 2. Bowman County. 3. Mayville-Portland-CG. 4. Kindred. 5. Southern McLean.

Others receiving votes: Grafton.

Individuals: 1. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood-Larimore. 2. Hannah Westin, Shiloh Christian. 3. Amelia Shepard, Rugby. 4. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rugby. 5. Norah Entzi, Edgeley-Kulm. 6. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington. 7. Annika Stroh, Lisbon. 8. Dreah Frolek, Sargent Central-Lidgerwood. 9. Tatum Mehus, Mayville-Portland-CG. 10. Peyton Gette, Kindred.

 

