area-scores, Thur, 6-18-20

BASEBALL
WILLISTON 15-10, MANDAN 8-5
(Tuesday)
Williston 15, Mandan 8
Mandan;101;004;2;--;8;12;4
Williston;320;019;x;--;15;11;0
Lucas Burgum, Jacob Weiand (5), Drew Gerhardt (6) and Ben Kleinknecht, Isaac Huettl; Kallen Clouse, Ashton Collings (6), Reed Hanson (7) and Kyle Mischke. W -- Collings. L -- Weiand. HR -- W, Camdin Miller.
Highlights: M -- Burgum 3-for-4, double, 1 R; Huettl 2-for-2, 2 R, 1 RBI; Avery Bogner 2-for-4, 1 R, 2 RBIs; Blake Arenz 2-for-4, double, 1 R. W -- Miller 3-for-5, double, HR, 2 R, 5 RBIs; Jaxson Meyer 1-for-5, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Chris Sathe 1-for-4, 3 R, 1 RBI; Mischke 2-for-4, 1 R.
Williston 10, Mandan 5
Mandan;000;300;2;--;5;4;2
Williston;361;000;x;--;10;10;1
Cole Schmidt, Drew Gerhardt (2) and Ben Kleinknecht; Jackson Ekblad, Kyle Mischke (5) and Sawyer Hanson. W -- Eklbad. L -- Schmidt. HR -- M, Easton Andresen; W, Jaxson Meyer, Dale Kjorstad.
Highlights: M -- Andresen 1-for-4, HR, 1 R, 1 RBI; Burgum 1-for-2, 2 R; Anthony Johnson 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Gerhardt 4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. W -- Meyer 2-for-3, HR, 2 R, 1 RBI; Kjorstad 1-for-4, HR, 1 R, 3 RBIs; Camdin Miller 2-for-3, double, 1 R, 3 RBIs; Ekblad 1-for-2, double, 1 R, 3 RBIs; Reed Hanson 2-for-4, 1 R.
Record: Mandan 3-5.
