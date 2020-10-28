 Skip to main content
area-scores Thur, 10-29-20
agate

area-scores Thur, 10-29-20

AREA SCORES

NAHL

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;6;0;0;12

Minot;4;0;2;10

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;0;2

BOBCATS;1;5;0;2

Austin;0;0;0;0

St. Cloud;04;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Chippewa Falls;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;0;0;0

Kenai River;0;0;0;0

Janesville;0;0;0;0

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maine;6;1;0;12

Johnstown;3;0;3;9

Danbury;4;1;0;8

Maryland;3;2;1;7

New Jersey;1;3;3;5

NE Generals;1;4;0;2

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Odessa;2;0;0;4

Lone Star;1;1;0;2

New Mexico;1;1;0;2

Wichita Falls;0;1;1;1

Amarillo;0;0;0;0

Shreveport;0;0;0;0

Friday, Oct. 23

Aberdeen 8, BOBCATS 3

Minot 6, St. Cloud 3

Johnstown 6, NE Generals 2

Maine 6, New Jersey 1

Danbury 2, Maryland 1

New Mexico 4, Lone Star 0

Saturday, Oct. 24

Aberdeen 5, BOBCATS 1

Minot 4, St. Cloud 1

Maine 2, New Jersey 1, SO

Danbury 5, Maryland 3

Odessa 5, Wichita Falls 4, SO

Lone Star 4, New Mexico 3

Sunday, Oct. 25

Maine 4, New Jersey 3

Odessa 4, Wichita Falls 0

Friday, Oct. 30

BOBCATS at St. Cloud, 7:10 p.m.

Austin at Aberdeen

Maryland at Danbury

NE Generals at Maine

New Jersey at Johnstown

New Mexico at Odessa

Saturday, Oct. 31

St. Cloud at Minn. Wilderness

Austin at Aberdeen

New Jersey at Johnstown

NE Generals at Maine

Maryland at Danbury

Lone Star at Amarillo

New Mexico at Odessa

FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

CLASS AAA

First round

Friday, Oct. 30

Jamestown (4-3) at West Fargo Sheyenne (7-0), 7 p.m.

West Fargo (5-2) at Bismarck (6-1), 4 p.m., Bowl

Fargo Shanley (4-3) at Century (7-0), 7 p.m., Bowl

Mandan (4-3) at Fargo Davies (6-1), 7 p.m.

CLASS AA

First round

Saturday, Oct. 31

Watford City (1-7) at Hillsboro-Central Valley (7-2), 2:30 p.m.

Central Cass (4-4) at Beulah (6-2), 3 p.m.

Devils Lake (3-6) at St. Mary’s (8-0), 1:30 p.m.

Hazen (3-4) at Kindred (5-1), 2 p.m.

CLASS A

First round

Saturday, Oct. 24

#1 Langdon-Edmore-Munich 43, Thompson 6

Oakes 36, Carrington 0

#4 Shiloh Christian 32, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 0

Minot Ryan 40, Killdeer 18

#2 Lisbon 38, Harvey-Wells County 24

Grafton 42, Sargent County 12

#3 Velva 28, Bowman County 20

Dickinson 35, Nedrose 6

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 31

#1 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (10-0) vs. Oakes (7-1) -- Oakes forfeits due to COVID-19

Minot Ryan (8-2) at #4 Shiloh Christian (7-2), 2 p.m.

Grafton (8-2) at #2 Lisbon (7-0), 1 p.m.

Dickinson Trinity (7-2) at #3 Velva (9-0), 1:30 p.m.

NINE-MAN

First round

Saturday, Oct. 24

#1 Cavalier 48, Tri-State 28

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 60, North Prairie 52

Beach 34, #4 Divide County 0

Kidder County 44, Ray-Powers Lake 26

#2 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, Bye

North Border 24. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 6

Towner-Granville-Upham 42, #3 Grant County-Flasher 24

Linton-HMB 24, Surrey 6

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 31

Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (7-1) at #1 Cavalier (9-0), 2 p.m.

Beach (6-2) at Kidder County (7-1), 2 p.m.

North Border (7-1) at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (9-0), 2 p.m.

Towner-Granville-Upham (6-4) at Linton-HMB (6-2), 2 p.m.

 

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL

WEST REGION

Standings

Team;Region;Overall

Century;15-0;15-0

Jamestown;13-2;13-2

Mandan;10-4;10-4

Bismarck;9-6;9-6

Legacy;9-6;9-6

St. Mary’s;7-9;7-9

Minot;7-10;7-10

Watford City;4-12;4-12

Dickinson;2-13;2-13

Williston;0-14;0-14

Monday, Oct. 26

Watford City 3, Williston 0

Jamestown 3, St. Mary's 0

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Jamestown 3, Legacy 0

Century 3, St. Mary's 0

Mandan 3, Minot 0

Watford City 3, Dickinson 1

Thursday, Oct. 29

Minot at Legacy

Dickinson at Bismarck

Jamestown at Century

Mandan at Watford City

Friday, Oct. 30

Bismarck at Williston

St. Mary's at Dickinson

Saturday, Oct. 31

Century at Legacy

Mandan at Williston

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Watford City at Williston

Bismarck at St. Mary's

Jamestown at Mandan

Century at Dickinson

END OF REGULAR SEASON

EAST REGION

;Reg.;OA

West Fargo;18-1;22-2

W.F. Sheyenne;13-3;15-9

Fargo Davies;13-4;20-5

G.F. Red River;11-6;13-6

Fargo Shanley;9-5;10-5

Valley City;10-9;10-11

Fargo North;9-9;13-11

G.F. Central;5-12;4-15

Fargo South;4-11;9-13

Devils Lake;2-16;1-12

Wahpeton;0-17;2-17

Monday, Oct. 26

Fargo North 3, Fargo Oak Grove 0

W.F. Sheyenne 3, Wahpeton 0

Valley City 3, Fargo Shanley 0

Tuesday, Oct. 27

West Fargo 3, G.F. Red River 1

Fargo North 3, Wahpeton 0

Fargo Shanley 3, G.F. Central 0

Valley City 3, Devils Lake 0

Thursday, Oct. 29

Fargo Davies at G.F. Red River

Devils Lake at W.F. Sheyenne

Fargo North at West Fargo

Friday, Oct. 30

Wahpeton at G.F. Central

Fargo Shanley at Fargo South

Saturday, Oct. 31

Fargo Shanley at G.F. Red River

W.F. Sheyenne at Fargo South

Monday, Nov. 2

Wahpeton at Fargo Shanley

Fargo South at Fargo North

Tuesday, Nov. 3

W.F. Sheyenne at Wahpeton

Fargo Shanley at Devils Lake

G.F. Central at Fargo Davies

Valley City at Fargo North

West Fargo at Fargo South

Thursday, Nov. 5

Fargo Shanley at Fargo Davies

Devils Lake at Fargo South

END OF REGULAR SEASON

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

ALL-STATE TEAM

First Team

 Rodrigue Mugisha, sr., Bismarck; Mason Weigel, sr., Bismarck; Nikko Helderop, sr., Century; Gabriel Saah, jr., Legacy; T.J. Seidel, sr., Legacy; Yonas Adams, sr., Fargo Davies; Taylor Lubungo, sr., Fargo South; Colten Mitchell, sr., Grand Forks Central; Gannon Brooks, jr., Grand Forks Red River; Ezra Hagerott, jr., Minot; Yuma Kabala, sr., West Fargo; Seth Kotzbacher, sr., West Fargo Sheyenne.

Second Team

 Owen Haase, soph., Bismarck; Kenneth Brako, sr., Century; Kaiden Campbell, soph., Century; Lucas Weigel, sr., Legacy; Drew Nelson, sr., Fargo North; Jackson Macho, sr., Grand Forks Central; Morgan Hoefs, sr., Grand Forks Red River; Angel De La Cruz, sr., Grand Forks Red river; Jay Kupitz, jr., Jamestown; Walter Markle, sr., Minot; Mason Weninger, sr., West Fargo; Kai Black, sr., West Fargo Sheyenne.

 Outstanding senior athlete: Yonas Adams, Fargo Davies.

 Coach of the year: James Moe, West Fargo.

 NOTE: The all-state team is selected by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.

 

 

 

0
0
0
0
0

