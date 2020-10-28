area-scores Thur, 10-29-20

AREA SCORES
NAHL
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;6;0;0;12
Minot;4;0;2;10
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;0;2
BOBCATS;1;5;0;2
Austin;0;0;0;0
St. Cloud;04;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Chippewa Falls;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;0;0;0
Kenai River;0;0;0;0
Janesville;0;0;0;0
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;6;1;0;12
Johnstown;3;0;3;9
Danbury;4;1;0;8
Maryland;3;2;1;7
New Jersey;1;3;3;5
NE Generals;1;4;0;2
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Odessa;2;0;0;4
Lone Star;1;1;0;2
New Mexico;1;1;0;2
Wichita Falls;0;1;1;1
Amarillo;0;0;0;0
Shreveport;0;0;0;0
Friday, Oct. 23
Aberdeen 8, BOBCATS 3
Minot 6, St. Cloud 3
Johnstown 6, NE Generals 2
Maine 6, New Jersey 1
Danbury 2, Maryland 1
New Mexico 4, Lone Star 0
Saturday, Oct. 24
Aberdeen 5, BOBCATS 1
Minot 4, St. Cloud 1
Maine 2, New Jersey 1, SO
Danbury 5, Maryland 3
Odessa 5, Wichita Falls 4, SO
Lone Star 4, New Mexico 3
Sunday, Oct. 25
Maine 4, New Jersey 3
Odessa 4, Wichita Falls 0
Friday, Oct. 30
BOBCATS at St. Cloud, 7:10 p.m.
Austin at Aberdeen
Maryland at Danbury
NE Generals at Maine
New Jersey at Johnstown
New Mexico at Odessa
Saturday, Oct. 31
St. Cloud at Minn. Wilderness
Austin at Aberdeen
New Jersey at Johnstown
NE Generals at Maine
Maryland at Danbury
Lone Star at Amarillo
New Mexico at Odessa
FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
CLASS AAA
First round
Friday, Oct. 30
Jamestown (4-3) at West Fargo Sheyenne (7-0), 7 p.m.
West Fargo (5-2) at Bismarck (6-1), 4 p.m., Bowl
Fargo Shanley (4-3) at Century (7-0), 7 p.m., Bowl
Mandan (4-3) at Fargo Davies (6-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS AA
First round
Saturday, Oct. 31
Watford City (1-7) at Hillsboro-Central Valley (7-2), 2:30 p.m.
Central Cass (4-4) at Beulah (6-2), 3 p.m.
Devils Lake (3-6) at St. Mary’s (8-0), 1:30 p.m.
Hazen (3-4) at Kindred (5-1), 2 p.m.
CLASS A
First round
Saturday, Oct. 24
#1 Langdon-Edmore-Munich 43, Thompson 6
Oakes 36, Carrington 0
#4 Shiloh Christian 32, Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 0
Minot Ryan 40, Killdeer 18
#2 Lisbon 38, Harvey-Wells County 24
Grafton 42, Sargent County 12
#3 Velva 28, Bowman County 20
Dickinson 35, Nedrose 6
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 31
#1 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (10-0) vs. Oakes (7-1) -- Oakes forfeits due to COVID-19
Minot Ryan (8-2) at #4 Shiloh Christian (7-2), 2 p.m.
Grafton (8-2) at #2 Lisbon (7-0), 1 p.m.
Dickinson Trinity (7-2) at #3 Velva (9-0), 1:30 p.m.
NINE-MAN
First round
Saturday, Oct. 24
#1 Cavalier 48, Tri-State 28
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 60, North Prairie 52
Beach 34, #4 Divide County 0
Kidder County 44, Ray-Powers Lake 26
#2 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, Bye
North Border 24. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 6
Towner-Granville-Upham 42, #3 Grant County-Flasher 24
Linton-HMB 24, Surrey 6
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 31
Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (7-1) at #1 Cavalier (9-0), 2 p.m.
Beach (6-2) at Kidder County (7-1), 2 p.m.
North Border (7-1) at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (9-0), 2 p.m.
Towner-Granville-Upham (6-4) at Linton-HMB (6-2), 2 p.m.
CLASS A VOLLEYBALL
WEST REGION
Standings
Team;Region;Overall
Century;15-0;15-0
Jamestown;13-2;13-2
Mandan;10-4;10-4
Bismarck;9-6;9-6
Legacy;9-6;9-6
St. Mary’s;7-9;7-9
Minot;7-10;7-10
Watford City;4-12;4-12
Dickinson;2-13;2-13
Williston;0-14;0-14
Monday, Oct. 26
Watford City 3, Williston 0
Jamestown 3, St. Mary's 0
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Jamestown 3, Legacy 0
Century 3, St. Mary's 0
Mandan 3, Minot 0
Watford City 3, Dickinson 1
Thursday, Oct. 29
Minot at Legacy
Dickinson at Bismarck
Jamestown at Century
Mandan at Watford City
Friday, Oct. 30
Bismarck at Williston
St. Mary's at Dickinson
Saturday, Oct. 31
Century at Legacy
Mandan at Williston
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Watford City at Williston
Bismarck at St. Mary's
Jamestown at Mandan
Century at Dickinson
END OF REGULAR SEASON
EAST REGION
;Reg.;OA
West Fargo;18-1;22-2
W.F. Sheyenne;13-3;15-9
Fargo Davies;13-4;20-5
G.F. Red River;11-6;13-6
Fargo Shanley;9-5;10-5
Valley City;10-9;10-11
Fargo North;9-9;13-11
G.F. Central;5-12;4-15
Fargo South;4-11;9-13
Devils Lake;2-16;1-12
Wahpeton;0-17;2-17
Monday, Oct. 26
Fargo North 3, Fargo Oak Grove 0
W.F. Sheyenne 3, Wahpeton 0
Valley City 3, Fargo Shanley 0
Tuesday, Oct. 27
West Fargo 3, G.F. Red River 1
Fargo North 3, Wahpeton 0
Fargo Shanley 3, G.F. Central 0
Valley City 3, Devils Lake 0
Thursday, Oct. 29
Fargo Davies at G.F. Red River
Devils Lake at W.F. Sheyenne
Fargo North at West Fargo
Friday, Oct. 30
Wahpeton at G.F. Central
Fargo Shanley at Fargo South
Saturday, Oct. 31
Fargo Shanley at G.F. Red River
W.F. Sheyenne at Fargo South
Monday, Nov. 2
Wahpeton at Fargo Shanley
Fargo South at Fargo North
Tuesday, Nov. 3
W.F. Sheyenne at Wahpeton
Fargo Shanley at Devils Lake
G.F. Central at Fargo Davies
Valley City at Fargo North
West Fargo at Fargo South
Thursday, Nov. 5
Fargo Shanley at Fargo Davies
Devils Lake at Fargo South
END OF REGULAR SEASON
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
ALL-STATE TEAM
First Team
Rodrigue Mugisha, sr., Bismarck; Mason Weigel, sr., Bismarck; Nikko Helderop, sr., Century; Gabriel Saah, jr., Legacy; T.J. Seidel, sr., Legacy; Yonas Adams, sr., Fargo Davies; Taylor Lubungo, sr., Fargo South; Colten Mitchell, sr., Grand Forks Central; Gannon Brooks, jr., Grand Forks Red River; Ezra Hagerott, jr., Minot; Yuma Kabala, sr., West Fargo; Seth Kotzbacher, sr., West Fargo Sheyenne.
Second Team
Owen Haase, soph., Bismarck; Kenneth Brako, sr., Century; Kaiden Campbell, soph., Century; Lucas Weigel, sr., Legacy; Drew Nelson, sr., Fargo North; Jackson Macho, sr., Grand Forks Central; Morgan Hoefs, sr., Grand Forks Red River; Angel De La Cruz, sr., Grand Forks Red river; Jay Kupitz, jr., Jamestown; Walter Markle, sr., Minot; Mason Weninger, sr., West Fargo; Kai Black, sr., West Fargo Sheyenne.
Outstanding senior athlete: Yonas Adams, Fargo Davies.
Coach of the year: James Moe, West Fargo.
NOTE: The all-state team is selected by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.
