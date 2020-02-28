You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
area-scores Sat 2-29-20
agate

area-scores Sat 2-29-20

AREA SCORES

CLASS A BASKETBALL

NDAPSSA POLLS

BOYS

(Final)

Team;Points;Prior;Record

1. Fargo Davies (16);80;1;20-1

2. W.F. Sheyenne;61;2;19-2

3. Jamestown;48;3;18-3

4. Minot;24;5;15-6

5. Bismarck;22;4;16-5

Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River, 15-6, and Mandan, 13-8.

NOTE: First-place votes in parenthesis.

GIRLS

(Final)

Team;Points;Prior;Record

1. Devils Lake (16);80;1;21-0

2. Legacy;56;2;19-2

3. Century;54;3;19-2

4. Fargo Shanley;22;4;16-5

5. G.F. Red River;20;NR;15-6

Others receiving votes: Bismarck, 15-6, and Fargo Davies, 14-7.

NOTE: First-place votes in parenthesis.

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

LEGACY 86, WATFORD CITY 46

(West Region play-in)

WATFORD CITY (46): La Vores Monroe 22, Britton Cranston 9, Caden Cluchie 8, Ryan Domerese 4, Javyn McGorman 2, Connor Cross 2, John Kudawoo 1. Totals: 16 13-20 46.

LEGACY (86): Keagen Woodbury 16, Rhett Clements 15, Nick Kupfer 14, Logan Wetzel 9, Ben Patton 8, Joey Buzalsky 8, Zander Albers 5, Jace Nordsven 4, Cooper Glenn 2, Sam Link 2, Logan Barrett 2, DeBen Barnick 1. Totals: 31 15-21 86.

3-pointers: W 1 (Cranston), L 9 (Woodbury 4, Wetzel 3, Clements 1, Albers 1). Fouls: W 20, L 20. Fouled out: None.

Records: Watford City 1-21, Legacy 14-8.

CENTURY 69, ST. MARY'S 57

(West Region play-in)

ST. MARY'S (57): J. Wiseman 21, E. Gross 13, Z. Haas 10, T. Jackson 6, G. Bader 5, C. Rohrich 2. Totals: Unavailable.

CENTURY (69): Cade Feeney 16, Anthony Doppler 12, Griffin Jensen 11, Cody Sorenson 7, Jordan Lebeau 5, Cade Garcia 5, Ryan Erikson 5, Andrew Leingang 2. Totals: 25 13-19 69.

Halftime: Century 33, St. Mary's 22.

3-pointers: SM 4 (Gross 2, Wiseman 1, Haas 1); C 6 (Feeney 2, Erikson 1, LaBeau 1, Doppler 1, Sorenson 1). Fouls: SM 20, C 17. Fouled out: SM, C. Puetz.

Records: St. Mary's 5-17, Century 12-10.

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT

At Jamestown

First Round

Oakes 52, Barnes County North 50

BCN;15;29;41;50

Oakes;16;29;35;51

BARNES COUNTY NORTH (50): Colby Brunner 18, Tucker Brown 13, Tristan Roaldson 10, Braden Piatz 2, Max Fehr 2, Colten Straub 5. Totals: 18-44 6-12 50.

OAKES (51): Ashton Biesterfeld 18, Garret Meehl 17, Steele Hanson 11, Alex Nelson 2, Dalton Schmit 0, David Schmitz 3. Totals: 18-50 12-18 51.

3-pointers: B 8-17 (Brown 3, Roaldson 2, Brunner 2, Straub 1); O 3-13 (Meehl 1, Schmitz 1, Hanson 1). Fouls: B 18, O 22. Fouled out: Fehr, Schmit.

Ellendale 58, Carrington 51

Carrington;7;12;26;51

Ellendale;15;26;36;58

CARRINGTON (51): Seth Nelson 14, Hudson Topp 13, Lucas Hendrickson 5, Hudson Schmitz 5, Jack Erickson 3, Grady Shipman 7, Nathan Unruh 4. Totals: 20-46 5-8 51.

ELLENDALE (58): Scott Wagner 19, Hunter Thorpe 15, Wyatt Henningsen 6, Caleb Hauck 5, Chance Durheim 4, Eric Blondo 4, Riley Thorpe 3, Levi Reis 2. Totals: 17-48 21-33 58.

3-pointers: C 6-15 (Topp 3, Nelson 2, Shipman 1); E 3-12 (H. Thorpe 2, R. Thorpe 1). Fouls: C 23, E 12. Fouled out: Schmitz.

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 46, Midkota 25

Midkota;3;9;19;25

LLM;11;29;37;46

MIDKOTA (25): Jory Boote 8, Logan Topp 7, Jacob Johnson 2, Trae Kaelberer 2, Breck Ehlers 3, Jacob Timm 3. Totals: 9 FG, 6-10 FT.

LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION (46): Corbon Potts 14, Benji Heyd 6, Colton Ness 8, Rory Gentzkow 8, Landson Piehl 6, Zac Thielges 4. Totals: 20 FG, 4-10 FT.

Three-pointers: Midkota 1 (Topp 1), LLM 2 (Gentzkow 2). Fouls: Midkota 20, LLM 15. Fouled out: None.

DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT

At Linton

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 59, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 57

NGS;17;22;38;59

MPB;17;31;44;57

NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER (59): Carson Thompson 23, Jaxcen Glatt 9, Ethan Johnson 5, Kaydan Sperle 7, Jordan Kuipers 3, Trenton Erbele 10. Totals: 21 FG, 11-14 FT.

MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN (57): Bryson Tripp 10, Josh Thomas 4, Aaron Huff 2, Josh Moser 16, Rylen Wick 18, Alec Horn 7. Totals: 23 FG, 5-8 FT.

Three-pointers: NGS 6 (Thompson 2, Glatt 2, Johnson 1, Kuipers 1), MPB 6 (Moser 1, Wick 5). Fouls: NGS 10, MPB 14. Fouled out: None.

Linton-HMB 75, South Border 47

SB;12;25;35;47

LHMB;17;39;61;75

SOUTH BORDER (47): Seth Wolf 10, Ty Buchholz 13, Trentan Finck 2, Jackson Meidinger 5, Nelson Meidinger 3, Colton Martz 2, Luke Scherbenske 1, Keith Ourpa 2, Kaleb Thiery 9. Totals: 18 FG, 5-7 FT.

LINTON-HMB (75): Trace King 6, Lucas Schumacher 26, Grant Bosch 8, Boston Gefroh 4, Paul McCrory 10, Carter Renz 2, Landon Bosch 10, Korrigan Look 9. Totals: 29 FG, 16-24 FT.

Three-pointers: SB 6 (Wolf 2, Buchholz 3, N.Meidinger 1), LHMB 1 (G.Bosch 1). Fouls: SB 19, LHMB 12. Fouled out: None.

DISTRICT 9 TOURNAMENT

At Mandan

First Round

Standing Rock 70, Solen 61

Solen;12;30;49;61

SR;5;26;52;70

SOLEN (61): Tristan White Twin 20, Rasheed Weasel 14, Trevin Two Hearts 11, Lamont Follitt 8, Danny Martin 6, Dontae Carry Moccasin 2. Totals: 20 17-26 61.

STANDING ROCK (70): Xander Vetter 17, Dallas Crow Ghost 14, John Luger 14, Boyd White Twin 10, Broden Renken 8, Dayne Abbey 3, Treysey Dubray 2, Weston Hagel 2. Totals: 23 16-27 70.

3-pointers: Sol 4 (White Twin 3, Weasel 1); SR 8 (Vetter 3, Crow Ghost 3, Abbey 1, White Twin 1). Fouls: Sol 22, SR 23. Fouled out: Folliet, Weasel.

New Salem-Almont 74, Grant County 29

GC;0;9;18;29

NSA;28;48;64;74

GRANT COUNTY (29): Wyatt Ottmar 2, Kai Stancyk 1, Avery Roth 2, Jade Wrunck 6, Hunter Oien 2, Jon Bogert 14, Connor Ottmar 2. Totals: 12 FG, 4-6 FT.

NEW SALEM-ALMONT (74): Rylen Soupir 3, Jaylen Selzler 4, Davis Bueligen 3, Dylan Rud 18, Tayden Soupir 16, Jake Sander 2, Jackson Rud 5, Logan Becker 10, Weston Kuhn 9, Levi Becker 2, Paul Hanebutt 2. Totals: 29 FG, 9-13 FT.

Three-pointers: GC 1 (Bogert 1), NSA 6 (R.Soupir 1, D.Rud 4, J. Rud 1). Fouls: GC 14, NSA 6. Fouled out: None.

BEULAH 63, HAZEN 56

Hazen;11;23;40;56

Beulah;11;27;46;63

HAZEN (56): Isaac Doll 21, Garrett Ward 20, Tyson Van Inwagen 6, Dawson Bruner 5, Austin Richter 4. Totals 20 13-19 56.

BEULAH (63): Trey Brandt 32, Joah Larson 14, Nathan Battest 7, Korey Rueb 5, Dawson Zuroff 5. Totals: 22 13-25 63.

3-pointers: H 3 (Doll 1, Van Inwagen 1, Ward 1); B 6 (Bandt 3, Battest 2, Zuroff 1). Fouls: H 17, B 14. Fouled out: Zuroff.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

NSIC INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Mankato, Minn.

MEN

Team Scores

1. Minnesota State-Mankato 50. 2. Augustana 37. 3. MSU-Moorhead 23. 4. University of Mary 21.5. 5. Northern State 17.5. 6. Wayne State 15. 7. Minnesota-Duluth 12. 8. Sioux Falls 10. 9. Concordia-St. Paul 5. 10. (tie) Southwest Minnesota State, Minot State 2.

Individual Results

(U-Mary finals)

5,000 meters: 4. Jesse Kaas, 14:48.18. 5. Dawson Strom, 15:03.59.

4,000 distance medley relay: 10:14.96 (Sam Wilke, Hunter Wilmes, Levi Fried, Timothy Moore).

Pole vault: 6. Jared Pflipsen 14-9.2.

Long jump: 5. Talon Staudinger, 22-4.1.

WOMEN

Team Scores

1. University of Mary 44. 2. Augustana 39.66. 3. Minnesota State-Mankato 39. 4. Concordia-St. Paul 20. 5. St. Cloud State 19.5. 6. Wayne State 16. 7. Southwest Minnesota State 14. 8. Northern State 13.83. 9. Sioux Falls 11. 10. Minnesota-Duluth 9. 11. MSU-Moorhead 6. 12. Minot State 2.

Individual Results

(U-Mary finals)

5,000 meters: 1. Ida Narbuvoll, 17:13.04. 6. Lacy Feist, 17:53.53.

4,000 distance medley relay: 2. 12:14.25 (Kate Fox, Shawnee Hansen, Kayla Ogle, Bree Erickson).

High jump: 1. D'Andra Morris, 5-5.4.

Long jump: 2. Lexus Lovan, 18-10.8. 4. Morris, 18-5.3.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

CEDARVILLE (OHIO) 8, U-MARY 0

At Clermont, Fla.

U-Mary;000;00;-;0;2;2

Cedarville;231;02;-;8;10;1

Madison Jahner and Madelynn Trout; McKenna Smith and Kylie Hertzler. W – Smith. L – Jahner. HR – None.

Highlights: U-Mary – Mariah Sanchez 1-for-3; Emma Nobe 1-for-2, double. Cedarville – Heather Lord 3-for-4, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Arica Flaugher 2-for-2, double, RBI; Sami Buettell 1-for-1, 3 R.

Records: U-Mary 3-7, Cedarville 2-10.

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College hockey

North Dakota 3, Western Michigan 1

Class A boys basketball

West Region play-in games

Bismarck Century 69, Bismarck St. Mary’s 57

Bismarck Legacy 86, Watford City 48

Williston 63, Turtle Mountain 47

Class A girls basketball

West Region play-in games

Dickinson 68, Jamestown 62

Williston 56, Watford City 49

Class B boys basketball

Dickinson Trinity 68, Killdeer 21

Hatton-Northwood 83, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 50

Hillsboro-Central Valley 83, Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 38

Thompson 54, Grafton 43

District 5 tournament

At Jamestown

Oakes 51, Barnes County North 50

Ellendale 58, Carrington 51

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 46, Midkota 24

District 6 tournament

At Linton

Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 59, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 57

Linton-HMB 75, South Border 47

District 7 tournament

At Devils Lake

Dakota Prairie 74, Warwick 61

Benson County 71, Lakota 53

New Rockford-Sheyenne 86, Harvey-Wells County 56

District 8 tournament

At Dunseith

North Star 76, Rolla 47

Dunseith 80, Rolette-Wolford 32

District 9 tournament

At Mandan High School

Standing Rock 70, Solen 61

New Salem-Almont 74, Grant County 29

District 10 tournament

At Garrison

Garrison 47, Wilton-Wing 42

Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky 50, Center-Stanton 38

Washburn 52, Max 46

District 11 tournament

At Rugby

Nedrose 70, Towner-Granville-Upham 34

Drake-Anamoose 65, Westhope-Newburg 40

Velva 67, Bottineau 44

District 12 tournament

At Minot Auditorium

Minot Our Redeemer’s 53, Des Lacs-Burlington 45

Glenburn 41, South Prairie 35

Minot Ryan 42, Berthold 41

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 53, Surrey 47

District 15 tournament

At Watford City

New Town 81, Alexander 24

Trenton 72, Mandaree 63

North Shore-Plaza 66, Williston Trinity Christian 41

White Shield 74, Parshall 36

District 16 tournament

At Stanley

Divide County 53, Ray 41

Stanley 66, Tioga 24

Kenmare 53, Burke County 44

Class B girls basketball

Region 1 tournament

At Fargo

Championship

Central Cass 66, Kindred 57

Third place

Richland 60, Northern Cass 54

Boys hockey

State tournament

Semifinals

Fargo South-Shanley 3, Fargo Davies 2, 3 OTs

Grand Forks Red River vs. Grand Forks Central

Consolation

Minot 3, Bismarck Century 2, OT

Jamestown 4, Bismarck 3

Girls hockey

Semifinals

Fargo Davies 2, Devils Lake 0

Bismarck 3, Minot 3

Consolation

West Fargo 2, Grand Forks 0

Fargo North-South 4, Mandan 0

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News