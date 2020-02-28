area-scores Sat 2-29-20

AREA SCORES
CLASS A BASKETBALL
NDAPSSA POLLS
BOYS
(Final)
Team;Points;Prior;Record
1. Fargo Davies (16);80;1;20-1
2. W.F. Sheyenne;61;2;19-2
3. Jamestown;48;3;18-3
4. Minot;24;5;15-6
5. Bismarck;22;4;16-5
Others receiving votes: Grand Forks Red River, 15-6, and Mandan, 13-8.
NOTE: First-place votes in parenthesis.
GIRLS
(Final)
Team;Points;Prior;Record
1. Devils Lake (16);80;1;21-0
2. Legacy;56;2;19-2
3. Century;54;3;19-2
4. Fargo Shanley;22;4;16-5
5. G.F. Red River;20;NR;15-6
Others receiving votes: Bismarck, 15-6, and Fargo Davies, 14-7.
NOTE: First-place votes in parenthesis.
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
LEGACY 86, WATFORD CITY 46
(West Region play-in)
WATFORD CITY (46): La Vores Monroe 22, Britton Cranston 9, Caden Cluchie 8, Ryan Domerese 4, Javyn McGorman 2, Connor Cross 2, John Kudawoo 1. Totals: 16 13-20 46.
LEGACY (86): Keagen Woodbury 16, Rhett Clements 15, Nick Kupfer 14, Logan Wetzel 9, Ben Patton 8, Joey Buzalsky 8, Zander Albers 5, Jace Nordsven 4, Cooper Glenn 2, Sam Link 2, Logan Barrett 2, DeBen Barnick 1. Totals: 31 15-21 86.
3-pointers: W 1 (Cranston), L 9 (Woodbury 4, Wetzel 3, Clements 1, Albers 1). Fouls: W 20, L 20. Fouled out: None.
Records: Watford City 1-21, Legacy 14-8.
CENTURY 69, ST. MARY'S 57
(West Region play-in)
ST. MARY'S (57): J. Wiseman 21, E. Gross 13, Z. Haas 10, T. Jackson 6, G. Bader 5, C. Rohrich 2. Totals: Unavailable.
CENTURY (69): Cade Feeney 16, Anthony Doppler 12, Griffin Jensen 11, Cody Sorenson 7, Jordan Lebeau 5, Cade Garcia 5, Ryan Erikson 5, Andrew Leingang 2. Totals: 25 13-19 69.
Halftime: Century 33, St. Mary's 22.
3-pointers: SM 4 (Gross 2, Wiseman 1, Haas 1); C 6 (Feeney 2, Erikson 1, LaBeau 1, Doppler 1, Sorenson 1). Fouls: SM 20, C 17. Fouled out: SM, C. Puetz.
Records: St. Mary's 5-17, Century 12-10.
CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL
DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
At Jamestown
First Round
Oakes 52, Barnes County North 50
BCN;15;29;41;50
Oakes;16;29;35;51
BARNES COUNTY NORTH (50): Colby Brunner 18, Tucker Brown 13, Tristan Roaldson 10, Braden Piatz 2, Max Fehr 2, Colten Straub 5. Totals: 18-44 6-12 50.
OAKES (51): Ashton Biesterfeld 18, Garret Meehl 17, Steele Hanson 11, Alex Nelson 2, Dalton Schmit 0, David Schmitz 3. Totals: 18-50 12-18 51.
3-pointers: B 8-17 (Brown 3, Roaldson 2, Brunner 2, Straub 1); O 3-13 (Meehl 1, Schmitz 1, Hanson 1). Fouls: B 18, O 22. Fouled out: Fehr, Schmit.
Ellendale 58, Carrington 51
Carrington;7;12;26;51
Ellendale;15;26;36;58
CARRINGTON (51): Seth Nelson 14, Hudson Topp 13, Lucas Hendrickson 5, Hudson Schmitz 5, Jack Erickson 3, Grady Shipman 7, Nathan Unruh 4. Totals: 20-46 5-8 51.
ELLENDALE (58): Scott Wagner 19, Hunter Thorpe 15, Wyatt Henningsen 6, Caleb Hauck 5, Chance Durheim 4, Eric Blondo 4, Riley Thorpe 3, Levi Reis 2. Totals: 17-48 21-33 58.
3-pointers: C 6-15 (Topp 3, Nelson 2, Shipman 1); E 3-12 (H. Thorpe 2, R. Thorpe 1). Fouls: C 23, E 12. Fouled out: Schmitz.
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 46, Midkota 25
Midkota;3;9;19;25
LLM;11;29;37;46
MIDKOTA (25): Jory Boote 8, Logan Topp 7, Jacob Johnson 2, Trae Kaelberer 2, Breck Ehlers 3, Jacob Timm 3. Totals: 9 FG, 6-10 FT.
LAMOURE-LITCHVILLE-MARION (46): Corbon Potts 14, Benji Heyd 6, Colton Ness 8, Rory Gentzkow 8, Landson Piehl 6, Zac Thielges 4. Totals: 20 FG, 4-10 FT.
Three-pointers: Midkota 1 (Topp 1), LLM 2 (Gentzkow 2). Fouls: Midkota 20, LLM 15. Fouled out: None.
DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
At Linton
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 59, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 57
NGS;17;22;38;59
MPB;17;31;44;57
NAPOLEON-GACKLE-STREETER (59): Carson Thompson 23, Jaxcen Glatt 9, Ethan Johnson 5, Kaydan Sperle 7, Jordan Kuipers 3, Trenton Erbele 10. Totals: 21 FG, 11-14 FT.
MEDINA-PINGREE-BUCHANAN (57): Bryson Tripp 10, Josh Thomas 4, Aaron Huff 2, Josh Moser 16, Rylen Wick 18, Alec Horn 7. Totals: 23 FG, 5-8 FT.
Three-pointers: NGS 6 (Thompson 2, Glatt 2, Johnson 1, Kuipers 1), MPB 6 (Moser 1, Wick 5). Fouls: NGS 10, MPB 14. Fouled out: None.
Linton-HMB 75, South Border 47
SB;12;25;35;47
LHMB;17;39;61;75
SOUTH BORDER (47): Seth Wolf 10, Ty Buchholz 13, Trentan Finck 2, Jackson Meidinger 5, Nelson Meidinger 3, Colton Martz 2, Luke Scherbenske 1, Keith Ourpa 2, Kaleb Thiery 9. Totals: 18 FG, 5-7 FT.
LINTON-HMB (75): Trace King 6, Lucas Schumacher 26, Grant Bosch 8, Boston Gefroh 4, Paul McCrory 10, Carter Renz 2, Landon Bosch 10, Korrigan Look 9. Totals: 29 FG, 16-24 FT.
Three-pointers: SB 6 (Wolf 2, Buchholz 3, N.Meidinger 1), LHMB 1 (G.Bosch 1). Fouls: SB 19, LHMB 12. Fouled out: None.
DISTRICT 9 TOURNAMENT
At Mandan
First Round
Standing Rock 70, Solen 61
Solen;12;30;49;61
SR;5;26;52;70
SOLEN (61): Tristan White Twin 20, Rasheed Weasel 14, Trevin Two Hearts 11, Lamont Follitt 8, Danny Martin 6, Dontae Carry Moccasin 2. Totals: 20 17-26 61.
STANDING ROCK (70): Xander Vetter 17, Dallas Crow Ghost 14, John Luger 14, Boyd White Twin 10, Broden Renken 8, Dayne Abbey 3, Treysey Dubray 2, Weston Hagel 2. Totals: 23 16-27 70.
3-pointers: Sol 4 (White Twin 3, Weasel 1); SR 8 (Vetter 3, Crow Ghost 3, Abbey 1, White Twin 1). Fouls: Sol 22, SR 23. Fouled out: Folliet, Weasel.
New Salem-Almont 74, Grant County 29
GC;0;9;18;29
NSA;28;48;64;74
GRANT COUNTY (29): Wyatt Ottmar 2, Kai Stancyk 1, Avery Roth 2, Jade Wrunck 6, Hunter Oien 2, Jon Bogert 14, Connor Ottmar 2. Totals: 12 FG, 4-6 FT.
NEW SALEM-ALMONT (74): Rylen Soupir 3, Jaylen Selzler 4, Davis Bueligen 3, Dylan Rud 18, Tayden Soupir 16, Jake Sander 2, Jackson Rud 5, Logan Becker 10, Weston Kuhn 9, Levi Becker 2, Paul Hanebutt 2. Totals: 29 FG, 9-13 FT.
Three-pointers: GC 1 (Bogert 1), NSA 6 (R.Soupir 1, D.Rud 4, J. Rud 1). Fouls: GC 14, NSA 6. Fouled out: None.
BEULAH 63, HAZEN 56
Hazen;11;23;40;56
Beulah;11;27;46;63
HAZEN (56): Isaac Doll 21, Garrett Ward 20, Tyson Van Inwagen 6, Dawson Bruner 5, Austin Richter 4. Totals 20 13-19 56.
BEULAH (63): Trey Brandt 32, Joah Larson 14, Nathan Battest 7, Korey Rueb 5, Dawson Zuroff 5. Totals: 22 13-25 63.
3-pointers: H 3 (Doll 1, Van Inwagen 1, Ward 1); B 6 (Bandt 3, Battest 2, Zuroff 1). Fouls: H 17, B 14. Fouled out: Zuroff.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
NSIC INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Mankato, Minn.
MEN
Team Scores
1. Minnesota State-Mankato 50. 2. Augustana 37. 3. MSU-Moorhead 23. 4. University of Mary 21.5. 5. Northern State 17.5. 6. Wayne State 15. 7. Minnesota-Duluth 12. 8. Sioux Falls 10. 9. Concordia-St. Paul 5. 10. (tie) Southwest Minnesota State, Minot State 2.
Individual Results
(U-Mary finals)
5,000 meters: 4. Jesse Kaas, 14:48.18. 5. Dawson Strom, 15:03.59.
4,000 distance medley relay: 10:14.96 (Sam Wilke, Hunter Wilmes, Levi Fried, Timothy Moore).
Pole vault: 6. Jared Pflipsen 14-9.2.
Long jump: 5. Talon Staudinger, 22-4.1.
WOMEN
Team Scores
1. University of Mary 44. 2. Augustana 39.66. 3. Minnesota State-Mankato 39. 4. Concordia-St. Paul 20. 5. St. Cloud State 19.5. 6. Wayne State 16. 7. Southwest Minnesota State 14. 8. Northern State 13.83. 9. Sioux Falls 11. 10. Minnesota-Duluth 9. 11. MSU-Moorhead 6. 12. Minot State 2.
Individual Results
(U-Mary finals)
5,000 meters: 1. Ida Narbuvoll, 17:13.04. 6. Lacy Feist, 17:53.53.
4,000 distance medley relay: 2. 12:14.25 (Kate Fox, Shawnee Hansen, Kayla Ogle, Bree Erickson).
High jump: 1. D'Andra Morris, 5-5.4.
Long jump: 2. Lexus Lovan, 18-10.8. 4. Morris, 18-5.3.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CEDARVILLE (OHIO) 8, U-MARY 0
At Clermont, Fla.
U-Mary;000;00;-;0;2;2
Cedarville;231;02;-;8;10;1
Madison Jahner and Madelynn Trout; McKenna Smith and Kylie Hertzler. W – Smith. L – Jahner. HR – None.
Highlights: U-Mary – Mariah Sanchez 1-for-3; Emma Nobe 1-for-2, double. Cedarville – Heather Lord 3-for-4, double, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Arica Flaugher 2-for-2, double, RBI; Sami Buettell 1-for-1, 3 R.
Records: U-Mary 3-7, Cedarville 2-10.
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College hockey
North Dakota 3, Western Michigan 1
Class A boys basketball
West Region play-in games
Bismarck Century 69, Bismarck St. Mary’s 57
Bismarck Legacy 86, Watford City 48
Williston 63, Turtle Mountain 47
Class A girls basketball
West Region play-in games
Dickinson 68, Jamestown 62
Williston 56, Watford City 49
Class B boys basketball
Dickinson Trinity 68, Killdeer 21
Hatton-Northwood 83, Drayton-Valley-Edinburg 50
Hillsboro-Central Valley 83, Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 38
Thompson 54, Grafton 43
District 5 tournament
At Jamestown
Oakes 51, Barnes County North 50
Ellendale 58, Carrington 51
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 46, Midkota 24
District 6 tournament
At Linton
Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 59, Medina-Pingree-Buchanan 57
Linton-HMB 75, South Border 47
District 7 tournament
At Devils Lake
Dakota Prairie 74, Warwick 61
Benson County 71, Lakota 53
New Rockford-Sheyenne 86, Harvey-Wells County 56
District 8 tournament
At Dunseith
North Star 76, Rolla 47
Dunseith 80, Rolette-Wolford 32
District 9 tournament
At Mandan High School
Standing Rock 70, Solen 61
New Salem-Almont 74, Grant County 29
District 10 tournament
At Garrison
Garrison 47, Wilton-Wing 42
Turtle Lake-Mercer-McClusky 50, Center-Stanton 38
Washburn 52, Max 46
District 11 tournament
At Rugby
Nedrose 70, Towner-Granville-Upham 34
Drake-Anamoose 65, Westhope-Newburg 40
Velva 67, Bottineau 44
District 12 tournament
At Minot Auditorium
Minot Our Redeemer’s 53, Des Lacs-Burlington 45
Glenburn 41, South Prairie 35
Minot Ryan 42, Berthold 41
Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 53, Surrey 47
District 15 tournament
At Watford City
New Town 81, Alexander 24
Trenton 72, Mandaree 63
North Shore-Plaza 66, Williston Trinity Christian 41
White Shield 74, Parshall 36
District 16 tournament
At Stanley
Divide County 53, Ray 41
Stanley 66, Tioga 24
Kenmare 53, Burke County 44
Class B girls basketball
Region 1 tournament
At Fargo
Championship
Central Cass 66, Kindred 57
Third place
Richland 60, Northern Cass 54
Boys hockey
State tournament
Semifinals
Fargo South-Shanley 3, Fargo Davies 2, 3 OTs
Grand Forks Red River vs. Grand Forks Central
Consolation
Minot 3, Bismarck Century 2, OT
Jamestown 4, Bismarck 3
Girls hockey
Semifinals
Fargo Davies 2, Devils Lake 0
Bismarck 3, Minot 3
Consolation
West Fargo 2, Grand Forks 0
Fargo North-South 4, Mandan 0