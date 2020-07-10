area-scores Sat, 7-11-20

AREA SCORES
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
BISMARCK LARKS 8, MANDAN FLICKERTAILS 3
Larks;220;000;202;--;8;14;2
Flickertails;010;011;000;--;3;5;0
Seth Brewer, Zach Reeder (6), Andrew Brooks (8), Colby Childs (9) and Brody Tanksley; Ben Schoneman, Blake Petty (5), Lucas Reid (7) and Adam Dapkewicz. W -- Brewer. L -- Schoneman. HR -- L, Jaxon Rosencranz; F, Ben Rushing.
Highlights: L -- Wyatt Ulrich 4-for-5, triple, 3 R, 1 RBI; Rosencranz 4-for-5, HR, 1 R, 4 RBIs; Brant Schaffitzel 3-for-4, 2 R; Myles Harris 2-for-5, 1 R; Childs 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO. F -- Rushing 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, 1 RBI; Jackson Loftin 1-for-5, double.
Records: Bismarck Larks 11-5, Mandan Flickertails 12-6.
BASEBALL
WEST FARGO CLASS A TOURNAMENT
Pool Play
BISMARCK REPS 9, FARGO JETS 7
Reps;003;013;2;--;9;12;3
Jets;020;005;0;--;7;8;3
Lucas Schell, Noah Riedinger (6), Caiden Schwehr (6), Ryan Keup (6) and catcher unavailable; Mitchell Runcorn, Mason Ahern (5) and Max Nystrom. W -- Keup. L -- Ahern. HR -- None.
Highlights: Reps -- Carson Motschenbacher 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Keup 2-for-3, double, 1 R, 1 RBI; Riedinger 2-for-4, 1 R; Nic Devine 2-for-4, 2 RBIs. Jets -- Dylan Erholtz 2-for-4, double, 2 R; Calvin Clasen 2-for-3, 1 RBI; Matthew Hulstein 2-for-4, 1 RBI; Austin Kilen 2-for-3, 1 R, 2 RBIs.
Bismarck Reps 9, Fargo Comets 2
Reps;002;322;0;--;9;8;1
Comets;100;000;1;--;2;7;6
Nic Devine, Miles Stiefel (7) and Carter Klipfel; Jacob Hamel, Braydon Dettling (7) and Zane Sprynczynatyk. W -- Devine. L -- Hamel. HR -- None.
Highlights: Reps -- Klipfel 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI; Luke Welk 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI; Devine 6 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO. Comets -- Hamel 2-for-3, 1 R; Sprynczynatyk 2-for-4; Victor Cyr 1-for-4, double, 1 RBI.
Record: Bismarck Reps 22-0.
NOTE: The Reps play Breckenridge, Minn., at noon today to complete pool play.
