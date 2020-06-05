area-scores Sat, 6-6-20

AREA SCORES
BASEBALL
DICKINSON 7-6, MANDAN 6-8
(Thursday at Dickinson)
Dickinson 7, Mandan 6
Mandan;001;112;1;--;6;11;2
Dickinson;010;032;1;--;7;10;1
Blake Arenz, Easton Andrisen (5) and catcher unavailable; Isaac Dailey, Troy Berg (5), Reese Mack (6) and Logan Bentz. W -- Mack. L -- Andrisen. HR -- None.
Highlights: M -- Anthony Johnson 2-for-4, 1 R; Isaac Huettl 2-for-4, 2 RBIs; Cole Schmidt 2-for-4, 1 R; Arenz 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO. D -- Berg 2-for-3, double, 2 R, 1 RBI; Jaren Hugelen 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 1 R, 2 RBIs; Carson Weiler 1-for-3, triple, 1 R, 1 RBI; Dailey 4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Mandan 8, Dickinson 6
Mandan;311;000;12;--;8;6;3
Dickinson;301;011;00;--;6;8;2
Ben Kleinknecht, Isaac Huettl (4), Stetson Kuntz (8) and Huettl; Carson Weiler, Jaren Hugelen (3); Landon Aman (5), Reese Mack (7), Drew Kovash (8) and Logan Bentz. W -- Huettl. L -- Kovash. HR -- D, Jaren Hugelen.
Highlights: M -- Huettl 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI; Kuntz 2-for-5, 1 RBI; Huettl 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 5 SO. D -- Hugelen 2-for-4, double, HR, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Kobe Krenz 2-for-4, double, 2 R; Troy Berg 1-for-5, double, 1 R, 1 RBI.
Records: Mandan 1-1 overall, Dickinson 2-2.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!