area-scores Sat, 11-14-20

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL
WEST REGION TOURNAMENT
Thursday, Nov. 7
Minot 3, Williston 0 (regional play-in)
Watford City 3, Dickinson 0 (regional play-in)
Tuesday, Nov. 10
(Quarterfinals)
Match 1 -- Century 3, Watford City 0
Match 2 -- Legacy 3, Bismarck 1
Match 3 -- Jamestown 3, St. Mary's 1
Match 4 -- Mandan 3, Minot 0
Thursday, Nov. 12
(Consolation)
Match 5 -- Bismarck 3, Watford City 2, loser out
Match 6 -- St. Mary's 3, Minot 1, loser out
(Semifinals)
Match 7 -- Century 3, Legacy 0
Match 8 -- Jamestown 3, Mandan 0
Saturday, Nov. 14
(State Qualifiers at Legacy)
Match 9 -- St. Mary's vs. Legacy, 11 a.m.
Match 10 -- Bismarck vs. Mandan, 2 p.m.
(Championship at Legacy)
Match 11 -- Jamestown vs. Century 5 p.m.
EAST REGION TOURNAMENT
Thursday, Nov. 7
Fargo South 3, G.F. Central 2 (regional play-in)
Fargo North 3, Devils Lake 0 (regional play-in)
Valley City 3, Wahpeton 0 (regional play-in)
Tuesday, Nov. 10
(Quarterfinals)
Match 1 -- West Fargo 3, Fargo South 0
Match 2 -- Fargo Shanley 3, G.F. Red River 1
Match 3 -- Fargo Davies 3, Valley City 0
Match 4 -- W.F. Sheyenne 3, Fargo North 1
Thursday, Nov. 12
(Consolation)
Match 5 -- G.F. Red River 3, Fargo South 1, loser out
Match 6 -- Valley City 3, Fargo North 2, loser out
(Semifinals)
Match 7 -- West Fargo 3, Fargo Shanley 0
Match 8 -- Fargo Davies 3, W.F. Sheyenne 2
Saturday, Nov. 14
(State Qualifiers at West Fargo)
Match 9 -- Valley City vs. Fargo Shanley, 10 a.m.
Match 10 --G.F. Red River vs. W.F. Sheyenne, 2 p.m.
(Championship at West Fargo)
Match 11 -- Fargo Davies vs. West Fargo, 6 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;7;0;0;14
Minot;4;0;2;10
Bismarck;2;5;0;4
Austin;1;0;0;2
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;0;2
St. Cloud;05;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Kenai River;3;0;0;6
Janesville;2;1;0;4
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Chippewa Falls;0;3;0;0
Fairbanks;0;3;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;7;3;0;14
Danbury;5;1;0;10
New Jersey;3;3;4;10
Johnstown;3;0;3;9
NE Generals;4;4;0;8
Maryland;3;3;1;7
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;3;1;0;6
Odessa;3;2;0;8
New Mexico;2;1;0;4
Shreveport;2;1;0;4
Wichita Falls;1;2;2;4
Amarillo;1;2;1;3
Thursday, Nov. 12
NE Generals 3, Maine 2
Kenai River 5, Chippewa Falls 3
Friday, Nov. 13
Minot at Bismarck, Ppd.
Aberdeen 6, Fairbanks 3
Austin 4, Janesville 3
Kenai River 4, Chippewa Falls 2
New Jersey 5, Maryland 3
New Mexico 4, Wichita Falls 2
Shreveport 7, Odessa 3
Amarillo at Lone Star, n
Saturday, Nov. 14
Minot at Bismarck, Ppd.
Fairbanks at Aberdeen
Janesville at Austin
Kenai River at Chippewa Falls
Maryland at New Jersey
New Mexico at Wichita Falls
Shreveport at Odessa
Amarillo at Lone Star
N.D. SCORES
College women’s basketball
Dickinson State 77, Presentation 76
High school football
Dakota Bowl
Class AAA championship
Bismarck Century 34, West Fargo Sheyenne 0
Class AA championship
Bismarck St. Mary’s 17, Beulah 7
Class A championship
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 42, Lisbon 28
Nine-man championship
Linton-HMB 32, Cavalier 24
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!