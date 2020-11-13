 Skip to main content
area-scores Sat, 11-14-20
agate

area-scores Sat, 11-14-20

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL

WEST REGION TOURNAMENT

Thursday, Nov. 7

Minot 3, Williston 0 (regional play-in)

Watford City 3, Dickinson 0 (regional play-in)

Tuesday, Nov. 10

(Quarterfinals)

Match 1 -- Century 3, Watford City 0

Match 2 -- Legacy 3, Bismarck 1

Match 3 -- Jamestown 3, St. Mary's 1

Match 4 -- Mandan 3, Minot 0

Thursday, Nov. 12

(Consolation)

Match 5 -- Bismarck 3, Watford City 2, loser out

Match 6 -- St. Mary's 3, Minot 1, loser out

(Semifinals)

Match 7 -- Century 3, Legacy 0

Match 8 -- Jamestown 3, Mandan 0

Saturday, Nov. 14

(State Qualifiers at Legacy)

Match 9 -- St. Mary's vs. Legacy, 11 a.m.

Match 10 -- Bismarck vs. Mandan, 2 p.m.

(Championship at Legacy)

Match 11 -- Jamestown vs. Century 5 p.m.

EAST REGION TOURNAMENT

Thursday, Nov. 7

Fargo South 3, G.F. Central 2 (regional play-in)

Fargo North 3, Devils Lake 0 (regional play-in)

Valley City 3, Wahpeton 0 (regional play-in)

Tuesday, Nov. 10

(Quarterfinals)

Match 1 -- West Fargo 3, Fargo South 0

Match 2 -- Fargo Shanley 3, G.F. Red River 1

Match 3 -- Fargo Davies 3, Valley City 0

Match 4 -- W.F. Sheyenne 3, Fargo North 1

Thursday, Nov. 12

(Consolation)

Match 5 -- G.F. Red River 3, Fargo South 1, loser out

Match 6 -- Valley City 3, Fargo North 2, loser out

(Semifinals)

Match 7 -- West Fargo 3, Fargo Shanley 0

Match 8 -- Fargo Davies 3, W.F. Sheyenne 2

Saturday, Nov. 14

(State Qualifiers at West Fargo)

Match 9 -- Valley City vs. Fargo Shanley, 10 a.m.

Match 10 --G.F. Red River vs. W.F. Sheyenne, 2 p.m.

(Championship at West Fargo)

Match 11 -- Fargo Davies vs. West Fargo, 6 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;7;0;0;14

Minot;4;0;2;10

Bismarck;2;5;0;4

Austin;1;0;0;2

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;0;2

St. Cloud;05;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Kenai River;3;0;0;6

Janesville;2;1;0;4

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

Chippewa Falls;0;3;0;0

Fairbanks;0;3;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maine;7;3;0;14

Danbury;5;1;0;10

New Jersey;3;3;4;10

Johnstown;3;0;3;9

NE Generals;4;4;0;8

Maryland;3;3;1;7

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;3;1;0;6

Odessa;3;2;0;8

New Mexico;2;1;0;4

Shreveport;2;1;0;4

Wichita Falls;1;2;2;4

Amarillo;1;2;1;3

Thursday, Nov. 12

NE Generals 3, Maine 2

Kenai River 5, Chippewa Falls 3

Friday, Nov. 13

Minot at Bismarck, Ppd.

Aberdeen 6, Fairbanks 3

Austin 4, Janesville 3

Kenai River 4, Chippewa Falls 2

New Jersey 5, Maryland 3

New Mexico 4, Wichita Falls 2

Shreveport 7, Odessa 3

Amarillo at Lone Star, n

Saturday, Nov. 14

Minot at Bismarck, Ppd.

Fairbanks at Aberdeen

Janesville at Austin

Kenai River at Chippewa Falls

Maryland at New Jersey

New Mexico at Wichita Falls

Shreveport at Odessa

Amarillo at Lone Star

N.D. SCORES

College women’s basketball

Dickinson State 77, Presentation 76

High school football

Dakota Bowl

Class AAA championship

Bismarck Century 34, West Fargo Sheyenne 0

Class AA championship

Bismarck St. Mary’s 17, Beulah 7

Class A championship

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 42, Lisbon 28

Nine-man championship

Linton-HMB 32, Cavalier 24

