agate

Area Scores: Oct. 31

  • 0

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

MSU-MOORHEAD 3, MARY 1

MSU-M;19;25;25;25

U-Mary;25;22;22;16

MSU-MOORHEAD - Kills: Amanda Carlson 17, Abby Thompson 12, Bridget Witzmann 10, Kelly Klees 4, Jadyn Feist 4, Elise Bakke 2, Sarah Petrbok 1. Aces: Brooke Walthall 3, Carlson 1. Assists: Klees 41, Petrbok 1, Walthall 1. Digs: Walthall 12, Carlson 11, Jordan Hein 10, Klees 10, Petrbok 7, Thompson 7, Witzmann 5, Feist 5. Blocks: Feist 3.5, Thompson 3.5, Bakke 2.5, Witzmann 2, Klees 1.5.

MARY - Kills: Nehkyah Ellis 16, Natalia Cruz 11, Maddie Cooper 8, Emily Torborg 4, Kameron Selvig 3, Alexandria Harper 3, Chloe Lieser 1, Kaia Sueker 1. Aces: Cruz 3, Ellis 1, Lieser 1. Assists: Selvig 40, Cruz 2, Ellis 1. Digs: Sueker 20, Lieser 12, Ellis 11, Cruz 9, Selvig 4, Cooper 3, Laura Petik 1, Torborg 1. Blocks: Torborg 1.5, Cooper 1, Harper 1, Ellis 0.5.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NDSU 44, INDIANA STATE 2

ISU;0;0;0;2;--;2

NDSU;16;14;7;7;--;44

First quarter

NDSU: Josh Babicz 3 pass from Cam Miller (Jake Reinholz kick), 10:45.

NDSU: Reinholz 43 kick, 8:24.

NDSU: TaMerik Williams 20 rush (Miller rush failed), 3:03.

Second quarter

NDSU: Kobe Johnson 97 rush (Reinholz kick), 10:01.

NDSU: Christian Watson 8 pass from Miller (Reinholz kick), 4:05.

Third quarter

NDSU: Hunter Luepke 1 pass from Miller (Reinholz kick), 8:51.

Fourth quarter

NDSU: Cole Payton 18 rush (Reinholz kick), 11:36.

ISU: Hunter Lunsford 21 blocked punt, 6:51.

Individual statistics

Rushing: ISU – Peterson Kerlegrand 18-89, Matt Sora 4-7, Anthony Thompson 2-6, Justin Dinka 2-6, Zach Larkin 2-(minus 4), Kurtis Wilderman 7-(minus 10). NDSU – Johnson 5-155, Williams 4-29, Payton 4-28, Watson 2-23, Miller 4-22, Luepke 7-18, Jalen Bussey 4-9, Dominic Gonnella 2-7, TK Marshall 2-3, Mitchell Kartes 1-1.

Passing: ISU – Wilderman 13-25-0-1, 121 yards, Thompson 7-11, 60 yards. NDSU – Miller 10-14-3-1, 179 yards, Payton 1-3, 6 yards.

Receiving: ISU – Dante Hendrix 9-87, Phazione McClurge 4-50, Kerlegrand 2-13, Daijon Collins 1-10, Dinka 1-10, Larkin 1-5, Henry Woodcock 1-4, Tyce Ferrell 1-2. NDSU – Babicz 2-58, Noah Gindorff 1-43, Phoenix Sproles 2-34, Zach Mathis 1-26, Watson 4-23, Luepke 1-1.

Records: ISU 2-4 MVFC, 4-5 overall; NDSU 5-0, 8-0.

MISSOURI STATE 32, UND 28

UND;0;7;14;7;--;28

MSU;7;3;7;15;--;32

First quarter

MSU: Tyrone Scott 6 pass from Jason Shelley (Jose Pizano kick), 8:25.

Second quarter

UND: Adam Zavalney 21 pass from Quincy Vaughn (Brady Stevens kick), 2:21.

MSU: Pizano 27 kick, 00:36.

Third quarter

UND: Otis Weah 3 rush (Stevens kick), 11:12.

MSU: Jordan Murray 20 pass from Shelley (Pizano kick), 8:46.

UND: Weah 1 rush (Stevens kick), 6:26.

Fourth quarter

UND: Weah 11 rush (Stevens kick), 13:16.

MSU: Shelley 12 rush (Xavier Lane pass), 4:33.

MSU: Isaac Smith 2 pass from Shelley (Pizano kick), 00:15.

Individual statistics

Rushing: UND – Weah 21-156, Isaiah Smith 11-58, Vaughn 4-17, Brock Boltmann 2-16, Tommy Schuster 2-11, Team 1-(minus 2). MSU – Tobias Little 15-111, Shelley 9-10, Myron Mason 1-(minus 2).

Passing: UND – Schuster 13-21-0-1, 164 yards, Vaughn 1-1-1, 21 yards, Boltmann 0-1. MSU – Shelley 29-42-3-1, 349 yards.

Receiving: UND – Zavalney 2-54, Bo Belquist 2-30, Jacob Richter 1-29, Garett Maag 2-28, Weah 4-25, Smith 1-11, Boltmann 2-8. MSU – Scott 10-147, Murray 6-76, Naveon Mitchell 2-52, Xavier Lane 5-47, Little 2-21, Ron Tiavaasue 1-7, Tywuan Lee 1-4, Smith 1-2, Shelley 1-(minus 7).

Records: UND 1-4 MVFC, 3-5 overall. MSU 4-2, 5-3.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

JAMESTOWN 3, WATFORD CITY 0

Jamestown;25;25;25

Watford City;23;23;15

JAMESTOWN - No stats reported.

WATFORD CITY - Kills: Madison Spacher 13, Jessica Mogen 10, Kymber McGorman 4, Lexi Moberg 1, Akira Hogue 1, Gracen Breitbach 1, Messina Garmann 1. Aces: Jordhyn Barbul 3, Mogen 1, Spacher 1. Assists: McGorman 16, Spacher 5, Hogue 1. Digs: Spacher 12, Hogue 11, Mogen 10, Moberg 8, McGorman 7, Gracen Breitbach 2. Blocks: Spacher 1.5, Breitbach 1, Moberg 1, McGorman 0.5, Mogen 0.5, Garmann 0.5.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

CLASS AA PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 29

Game 1: #8 Minot 6, #1 West Fargo Sheyenne 28

Game 2: #5 Mandan 20, #4 Fargo Shanley 35

Game 3: #7 Bismarck 0, #2 Century 28

Game 4: #6 Legacy 0, #3 West Fargo 31

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 5

At higher seed

Game 5: Fargo Shanley at West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.

Game 6: West Fargo at Century, 6:30 p.m.

Championship

Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome

Semifinal winners, 6:40 p.m.

CLASS A PLAYOFFS

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 29

Game 1: #8 Devils Lake 13, #1 St. Mary’s 37

Game 2: #5 Dickinson 9, #4 Fargo South 7

Game 3: #7 Grand Forks Red River 0, #2 Jamestown 35

Game 4: #6 Wahpeton 12, #3 Fargo North 41

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 5

At higher seed

Game 5: Dickinson at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Game 6: Fargo North at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Championship

Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome

Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS B 11-MAN PLAYOFFS

First round

Saturday, Oct. 23

Game 1: #1 Hillsboro-Central Valley 43, R1#4 Lisbon 8

Game 2: R1#2 Central Cass 43, R2#3 Harvey-Wells County 6

Game 3: #4 Minot Ryan 21, R4#4 Hazen 0

Game 4: R3#3 Velva-Garrison 12, R4#2 Beulah 0

Game 5: #2 Kindred 30, R2#4 Thompson 28

Game 6: R2#2 Langdon-Edmore-Munich 35, R1#3 Oakes 14

Game 7: #3 Bowman County 20, R3#4 Nedrose 14

Game 8: R3#2 Des Lacs-Burlington 14, R4#3 Shiloh Christian 7

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 30

Game 9: Central Cass 6, #1 Hillsboro-Central Valley 28

Game 10: R3#3 Velva-Garrison 20, #4 Bishop Ryan 26 (3OT)

Game 11: R2#2 Langdon-Edmore-Munich 18, #2 Kindred 21

Game 12: R3#2 Des Lacs-Burlington 16, #3 Bowman County 28

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 6

At higher seed

Game 13: Bishop Ryan at Hillsboro-Central Valley, 4 p.m.

Game 14: Bowman County at Kindred, 2 p.m.

Championship

Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome

Semifinal winners, 20 minutes after nine-man final

CLASS B 9-MAN PLAYOFFS

First round

Saturday, Oct. 16

Game 1: R2#2 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 20, R1#3 Enderlin-Maple Valley 18

Game 2: R6#3 Grant County-Flasher 32, R5#2 South Border 14

Game 3: R4#3 North Prairie 40, R3#2 New Rockford-Sheyenne 14

Game 4: R4#2 St. John 20, R3#3 Four Winds 6

Game 5: R6#2 Mott-Regent 66, R5#3 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 42

Game 6: R7#2 Berthold 26, R8#3 Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 6

Game 7: R1#2 Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 26, R2#3 Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 18

Game 8: R8#2 Ray-Powers Lake 44, R7#3 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 14

Second round

Saturday, Oct. 23

Game 9: #1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 42, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 0

Game 10: Grant County-Flasher 30, #8 seed Hettinger-Scranton 0

Game 11: #4 Bottineau 26, North Prairie 8

Game 12: #5 Nelson County 28, St. John 22

Game 13: #2 New Salem-Almont 42, Mott-Regent 14

Game 14: #7 Berthold 34, Berthold 12

Game 15: #3 Cavalier 52, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 6

Game 16: #6 Surrey 44, Ray-Powers Lake 38

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 30

Game 17: Grant County-Flasher 22, #1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 42

Game 18: #5 Nelson County 6, #4 Bottineau 20

Game 19: #7 Divide County 24, #2 New Salem-Almont 52

Game 20: #6 Surrey 8, #3 Cavalier 14

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 6

Game 21: Bottineau at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 2 p.m.

Game 22: Cavalier at New Salem-Almont, 1 p.m.

Championship

Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome

Semifinal winners, 9:10 a.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

(Friday)

U-MARY 6, UNIVERSITY OF PROVIDENCE 1

U-MARY;0;4;2;--;6

Providence;0;1;0;--;1

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1. UM, Justin Ohnstad (Tanner Eskro), 2:05. 1. UP, Leo Felt, 4:19. 2. UM Eskro (Riley Scanlon, Jaren Hugelen), 10:04. 3. UM, Kyler Moore (Seth Cushing, Drew Lenertz), 17:58. 4. Marshall Tschida (Alex Flicek, Lenertz), 19:45.

Third period: 1. UM, Flicek (Garrett Freeman, Connor Hanson), 16:17. 2. UM, Freeman (Zach Garrett, Moore), 18:14.

Goaltender saves: U-Mary - Kyle Hayden 19. Providence - Tristan Lewis 56.

Penalties: U-Mary - 7 minors. Providence - 4 minors, 1 major, 1 misconduct.

Records: U-Mary: 9-2, Providence 2-1.

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;10;3;2;22

North Iowa;8;4;2;18

Minot;7;8;1;15

Aberdeen;7;7;0;14

St. Cloud;7;4;0;14

Bismarck;3;10;1;7

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Maryland;12;4;2;26

New Jersey;11;6;2;23

Northeast;8;8;0;16

Johnstown;7;6;2;16

Jamestown;7;5;2;16

Maine;5;8;1;11

Danbury;3;9;3;9

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Springfield;11;5;1;23

Fairbanks;10;4;1;21

Minnesota Wilderness;9;5;1;19

Minnesota Magicians;9;5;1;19

Chippewa;9;9;0;18

Anchorage;8;4;1;17

Janesville;3;8;1;7

Kenai River;2;12;0;4

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Odessa;10;5;1;21

Amarillo;9;3;0;18

Lone Star;6;5;4;16

New Mexico;8;4;0;16

Wichita Falls;7;6;1;15

Corpus Christi;5;7;3;13

Shreveport;5;5;2;12

El Paso;5;6;1;11

Saturday, Oct. 30

Maryland 5, Danbury 0

New Jersey 3, Johnstown 1

Jamestown 4, Maine 0

Minnesota Wilderness 3, Springfield 2 (SO)

Minnesota Magicians 6, Chippewa 3

Minot 5, St. Cloud 4

Shreveport 4, Corpus Christi 1

Odessa 4, Lone Star 3 (OT)

Austin 4, Aberdeen 2

Wichita Falls 5, New Mexico 3

Janesville at Anchorage (n)

Fairbanks at Kenai River (n)

N.D. SCORES

SATURDAY

College volleyball

St. Thomas 3, UND 1

Northern State University 3, Minot State 0

Jamestown 3, College of St. Mary 1

MSU-Moorhead 3, Mary 1

NDSU 3, Western Illinois 1

College hockey

Jamestown-DII 6, Minnesota-Crookston 3

Jamestown-DI 5, Colorado State University 3

UND 4, Penn State 6

College football

University of Mary 42, Concordia-St. Paul 17

Missouri State 32, UND 28

Minnesota-Duluth 34, Minot State 21

NDSU 44, Indiana State 2

Morningside University 70, Jamestown 7

College men's soccer

Briar Cliff 3, Jamestown 1

College women's soccer

Briar Cliff 2, Jamestown 2, 2OT

College swimming

U-Mary 153, University of Jamestown 121

High school volleyball

Jamestown 3, Watford City 0

High school football

Bowman County 28, Des Lacs-Burlington 16

Hillsboro-Central Valley 28, Central Cass 6

Kindred 21, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 18

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 42, Grant County-Flasher 22

New Salem-Almont 52, Divide County 24

Cavalier 14, Surrey 8

Bottineau 20, Nelson County 6

Bishop Ryan 26, Velva-Garrison 20, 3OT

