Area Scores: Oct. 31

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
MSU-MOORHEAD 3, MARY 1
MSU-M;19;25;25;25
U-Mary;25;22;22;16
MSU-MOORHEAD - Kills: Amanda Carlson 17, Abby Thompson 12, Bridget Witzmann 10, Kelly Klees 4, Jadyn Feist 4, Elise Bakke 2, Sarah Petrbok 1. Aces: Brooke Walthall 3, Carlson 1. Assists: Klees 41, Petrbok 1, Walthall 1. Digs: Walthall 12, Carlson 11, Jordan Hein 10, Klees 10, Petrbok 7, Thompson 7, Witzmann 5, Feist 5. Blocks: Feist 3.5, Thompson 3.5, Bakke 2.5, Witzmann 2, Klees 1.5.
MARY - Kills: Nehkyah Ellis 16, Natalia Cruz 11, Maddie Cooper 8, Emily Torborg 4, Kameron Selvig 3, Alexandria Harper 3, Chloe Lieser 1, Kaia Sueker 1. Aces: Cruz 3, Ellis 1, Lieser 1. Assists: Selvig 40, Cruz 2, Ellis 1. Digs: Sueker 20, Lieser 12, Ellis 11, Cruz 9, Selvig 4, Cooper 3, Laura Petik 1, Torborg 1. Blocks: Torborg 1.5, Cooper 1, Harper 1, Ellis 0.5.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NDSU 44, INDIANA STATE 2
ISU;0;0;0;2;--;2
NDSU;16;14;7;7;--;44
First quarter
NDSU: Josh Babicz 3 pass from Cam Miller (Jake Reinholz kick), 10:45.
NDSU: Reinholz 43 kick, 8:24.
NDSU: TaMerik Williams 20 rush (Miller rush failed), 3:03.
Second quarter
NDSU: Kobe Johnson 97 rush (Reinholz kick), 10:01.
NDSU: Christian Watson 8 pass from Miller (Reinholz kick), 4:05.
Third quarter
NDSU: Hunter Luepke 1 pass from Miller (Reinholz kick), 8:51.
Fourth quarter
NDSU: Cole Payton 18 rush (Reinholz kick), 11:36.
ISU: Hunter Lunsford 21 blocked punt, 6:51.
Individual statistics
Rushing: ISU – Peterson Kerlegrand 18-89, Matt Sora 4-7, Anthony Thompson 2-6, Justin Dinka 2-6, Zach Larkin 2-(minus 4), Kurtis Wilderman 7-(minus 10). NDSU – Johnson 5-155, Williams 4-29, Payton 4-28, Watson 2-23, Miller 4-22, Luepke 7-18, Jalen Bussey 4-9, Dominic Gonnella 2-7, TK Marshall 2-3, Mitchell Kartes 1-1.
Passing: ISU – Wilderman 13-25-0-1, 121 yards, Thompson 7-11, 60 yards. NDSU – Miller 10-14-3-1, 179 yards, Payton 1-3, 6 yards.
Receiving: ISU – Dante Hendrix 9-87, Phazione McClurge 4-50, Kerlegrand 2-13, Daijon Collins 1-10, Dinka 1-10, Larkin 1-5, Henry Woodcock 1-4, Tyce Ferrell 1-2. NDSU – Babicz 2-58, Noah Gindorff 1-43, Phoenix Sproles 2-34, Zach Mathis 1-26, Watson 4-23, Luepke 1-1.
Records: ISU 2-4 MVFC, 4-5 overall; NDSU 5-0, 8-0.
MISSOURI STATE 32, UND 28
UND;0;7;14;7;--;28
MSU;7;3;7;15;--;32
First quarter
MSU: Tyrone Scott 6 pass from Jason Shelley (Jose Pizano kick), 8:25.
Second quarter
UND: Adam Zavalney 21 pass from Quincy Vaughn (Brady Stevens kick), 2:21.
MSU: Pizano 27 kick, 00:36.
Third quarter
UND: Otis Weah 3 rush (Stevens kick), 11:12.
MSU: Jordan Murray 20 pass from Shelley (Pizano kick), 8:46.
UND: Weah 1 rush (Stevens kick), 6:26.
Fourth quarter
UND: Weah 11 rush (Stevens kick), 13:16.
MSU: Shelley 12 rush (Xavier Lane pass), 4:33.
MSU: Isaac Smith 2 pass from Shelley (Pizano kick), 00:15.
Individual statistics
Rushing: UND – Weah 21-156, Isaiah Smith 11-58, Vaughn 4-17, Brock Boltmann 2-16, Tommy Schuster 2-11, Team 1-(minus 2). MSU – Tobias Little 15-111, Shelley 9-10, Myron Mason 1-(minus 2).
Passing: UND – Schuster 13-21-0-1, 164 yards, Vaughn 1-1-1, 21 yards, Boltmann 0-1. MSU – Shelley 29-42-3-1, 349 yards.
Receiving: UND – Zavalney 2-54, Bo Belquist 2-30, Jacob Richter 1-29, Garett Maag 2-28, Weah 4-25, Smith 1-11, Boltmann 2-8. MSU – Scott 10-147, Murray 6-76, Naveon Mitchell 2-52, Xavier Lane 5-47, Little 2-21, Ron Tiavaasue 1-7, Tywuan Lee 1-4, Smith 1-2, Shelley 1-(minus 7).
Records: UND 1-4 MVFC, 3-5 overall. MSU 4-2, 5-3.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
JAMESTOWN 3, WATFORD CITY 0
Jamestown;25;25;25
Watford City;23;23;15
JAMESTOWN - No stats reported.
WATFORD CITY - Kills: Madison Spacher 13, Jessica Mogen 10, Kymber McGorman 4, Lexi Moberg 1, Akira Hogue 1, Gracen Breitbach 1, Messina Garmann 1. Aces: Jordhyn Barbul 3, Mogen 1, Spacher 1. Assists: McGorman 16, Spacher 5, Hogue 1. Digs: Spacher 12, Hogue 11, Mogen 10, Moberg 8, McGorman 7, Gracen Breitbach 2. Blocks: Spacher 1.5, Breitbach 1, Moberg 1, McGorman 0.5, Mogen 0.5, Garmann 0.5.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
CLASS AA PLAYOFFS
Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 29
Game 1: #8 Minot 6, #1 West Fargo Sheyenne 28
Game 2: #5 Mandan 20, #4 Fargo Shanley 35
Game 3: #7 Bismarck 0, #2 Century 28
Game 4: #6 Legacy 0, #3 West Fargo 31
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 5
At higher seed
Game 5: Fargo Shanley at West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.
Game 6: West Fargo at Century, 6:30 p.m.
Championship
Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome
Semifinal winners, 6:40 p.m.
CLASS A PLAYOFFS
Quarterfinals
Friday, Oct. 29
Game 1: #8 Devils Lake 13, #1 St. Mary’s 37
Game 2: #5 Dickinson 9, #4 Fargo South 7
Game 3: #7 Grand Forks Red River 0, #2 Jamestown 35
Game 4: #6 Wahpeton 12, #3 Fargo North 41
Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 5
At higher seed
Game 5: Dickinson at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Game 6: Fargo North at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
Championship
Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome
Semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS B 11-MAN PLAYOFFS
First round
Saturday, Oct. 23
Game 1: #1 Hillsboro-Central Valley 43, R1#4 Lisbon 8
Game 2: R1#2 Central Cass 43, R2#3 Harvey-Wells County 6
Game 3: #4 Minot Ryan 21, R4#4 Hazen 0
Game 4: R3#3 Velva-Garrison 12, R4#2 Beulah 0
Game 5: #2 Kindred 30, R2#4 Thompson 28
Game 6: R2#2 Langdon-Edmore-Munich 35, R1#3 Oakes 14
Game 7: #3 Bowman County 20, R3#4 Nedrose 14
Game 8: R3#2 Des Lacs-Burlington 14, R4#3 Shiloh Christian 7
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 30
Game 9: Central Cass 6, #1 Hillsboro-Central Valley 28
Game 10: R3#3 Velva-Garrison 20, #4 Bishop Ryan 26 (3OT)
Game 11: R2#2 Langdon-Edmore-Munich 18, #2 Kindred 21
Game 12: R3#2 Des Lacs-Burlington 16, #3 Bowman County 28
Semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 6
At higher seed
Game 13: Bishop Ryan at Hillsboro-Central Valley, 4 p.m.
Game 14: Bowman County at Kindred, 2 p.m.
Championship
Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome
Semifinal winners, 20 minutes after nine-man final
CLASS B 9-MAN PLAYOFFS
First round
Saturday, Oct. 16
Game 1: R2#2 Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 20, R1#3 Enderlin-Maple Valley 18
Game 2: R6#3 Grant County-Flasher 32, R5#2 South Border 14
Game 3: R4#3 North Prairie 40, R3#2 New Rockford-Sheyenne 14
Game 4: R4#2 St. John 20, R3#3 Four Winds 6
Game 5: R6#2 Mott-Regent 66, R5#3 Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter 42
Game 6: R7#2 Berthold 26, R8#3 Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central 6
Game 7: R1#2 Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 26, R2#3 Finley-Sharon-Hope-Page 18
Game 8: R8#2 Ray-Powers Lake 44, R7#3 Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 14
Second round
Saturday, Oct. 23
Game 9: #1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 42, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg 0
Game 10: Grant County-Flasher 30, #8 seed Hettinger-Scranton 0
Game 11: #4 Bottineau 26, North Prairie 8
Game 12: #5 Nelson County 28, St. John 22
Game 13: #2 New Salem-Almont 42, Mott-Regent 14
Game 14: #7 Berthold 34, Berthold 12
Game 15: #3 Cavalier 52, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 6
Game 16: #6 Surrey 44, Ray-Powers Lake 38
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Oct. 30
Game 17: Grant County-Flasher 22, #1 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 42
Game 18: #5 Nelson County 6, #4 Bottineau 20
Game 19: #7 Divide County 24, #2 New Salem-Almont 52
Game 20: #6 Surrey 8, #3 Cavalier 14
Semifinals
Saturday, Nov. 6
Game 21: Bottineau at LaMoure-Litchville-Marion, 2 p.m.
Game 22: Cavalier at New Salem-Almont, 1 p.m.
Championship
Friday, Nov. 12 at Fargodome
Semifinal winners, 9:10 a.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
(Friday)
U-MARY 6, UNIVERSITY OF PROVIDENCE 1
U-MARY;0;4;2;--;6
Providence;0;1;0;--;1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. UM, Justin Ohnstad (Tanner Eskro), 2:05. 1. UP, Leo Felt, 4:19. 2. UM Eskro (Riley Scanlon, Jaren Hugelen), 10:04. 3. UM, Kyler Moore (Seth Cushing, Drew Lenertz), 17:58. 4. Marshall Tschida (Alex Flicek, Lenertz), 19:45.
Third period: 1. UM, Flicek (Garrett Freeman, Connor Hanson), 16:17. 2. UM, Freeman (Zach Garrett, Moore), 18:14.
Goaltender saves: U-Mary - Kyle Hayden 19. Providence - Tristan Lewis 56.
Penalties: U-Mary - 7 minors. Providence - 4 minors, 1 major, 1 misconduct.
Records: U-Mary: 9-2, Providence 2-1.
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;10;3;2;22
North Iowa;8;4;2;18
Minot;7;8;1;15
Aberdeen;7;7;0;14
St. Cloud;7;4;0;14
Bismarck;3;10;1;7
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Maryland;12;4;2;26
New Jersey;11;6;2;23
Northeast;8;8;0;16
Johnstown;7;6;2;16
Jamestown;7;5;2;16
Maine;5;8;1;11
Danbury;3;9;3;9
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Springfield;11;5;1;23
Fairbanks;10;4;1;21
Minnesota Wilderness;9;5;1;19
Minnesota Magicians;9;5;1;19
Chippewa;9;9;0;18
Anchorage;8;4;1;17
Janesville;3;8;1;7
Kenai River;2;12;0;4
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Odessa;10;5;1;21
Amarillo;9;3;0;18
Lone Star;6;5;4;16
New Mexico;8;4;0;16
Wichita Falls;7;6;1;15
Corpus Christi;5;7;3;13
Shreveport;5;5;2;12
El Paso;5;6;1;11
Saturday, Oct. 30
Maryland 5, Danbury 0
New Jersey 3, Johnstown 1
Jamestown 4, Maine 0
Minnesota Wilderness 3, Springfield 2 (SO)
Minnesota Magicians 6, Chippewa 3
Minot 5, St. Cloud 4
Shreveport 4, Corpus Christi 1
Odessa 4, Lone Star 3 (OT)
Austin 4, Aberdeen 2
Wichita Falls 5, New Mexico 3
Janesville at Anchorage (n)
Fairbanks at Kenai River (n)
N.D. SCORES
SATURDAY
College volleyball
St. Thomas 3, UND 1
Northern State University 3, Minot State 0
Jamestown 3, College of St. Mary 1
MSU-Moorhead 3, Mary 1
NDSU 3, Western Illinois 1
College hockey
Jamestown-DII 6, Minnesota-Crookston 3
Jamestown-DI 5, Colorado State University 3
UND 4, Penn State 6
College football
University of Mary 42, Concordia-St. Paul 17
Missouri State 32, UND 28
Minnesota-Duluth 34, Minot State 21
NDSU 44, Indiana State 2
Morningside University 70, Jamestown 7
College men's soccer
Briar Cliff 3, Jamestown 1
College women's soccer
Briar Cliff 2, Jamestown 2, 2OT
College swimming
U-Mary 153, University of Jamestown 121
High school volleyball
Jamestown 3, Watford City 0
High school football
Bowman County 28, Des Lacs-Burlington 16
Hillsboro-Central Valley 28, Central Cass 6
Kindred 21, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 18
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 42, Grant County-Flasher 22
New Salem-Almont 52, Divide County 24
Cavalier 14, Surrey 8
Bottineau 20, Nelson County 6
Bishop Ryan 26, Velva-Garrison 20, 3OT