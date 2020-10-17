 Skip to main content
Area Scores: Oct. 19
agate

Area Scores: Oct. 19

NAHL

ABERDEEN 3, BOBCATS 0

(Saturday)

Bobcats;0;0;0;-;0

Aberdeen;1;0;2;-;3

First period: 1. Aber, Jordan Randall (Marshall Walker, Cade Neilson), 8:23.

Second period: No scoring.

Third period: 2. Aber, Nathan Mann (unassisted), 2:18. 3. Thomas Manty (Clayton Cosentino, Natan Vertes), 11:22.

Goalie saves: Bis – Tommy Aitken 28. Aber – Jake Sibell 25.

Penalties: Bis – 1 minor. Aber – 2 minors.

Records: Bismarck 1-3-0 (2 points), Aberdeen 4-0-0 (8).

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;4;0;0;8

Minot;2;0;1;5

BOBCATS;1;3;0;2

Austin;0;0;0;0

Minn. Wilderness;0;1;0;0

St. Cloud;0;2;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Chippewa Falls;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;0;0;0

Kenai River;0;0;0;0

Janesville;0;0;0;0

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maryland;3;0;1;7

Johnstown;2;0;2;6

Maine;3;1;0;6

Danbury;2;1;0;4

New Jersey;1;1;2;4

NE Generals;0;3;0;0

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Amarillo;0;0;0;0

Lone Star;0;0;0;0

New Mexico;0;0;0;0

Odessa;0;0;0;0

Shreveport;0;0;0;0

Wichita Falls;0;0;0;0

Friday, Oct. 16

Aberdeen 6, BOBCATS 4

Minot 4, Minn. Wilderness 2

Danbury 3, NE Generals 2

Maryland 5, New Jersey 3

Maine 3, Johnstown 2, SO

Saturday, Oct. 17

Aberdeen 3, BOBCATS 0

Minn. Wilderness at Minot, n

Maryland 4, New Jersey 2, SO

Johnstown 5, Maine 2

Thursday, Oct. 22

Johnstown at NE Generals

Friday, Oct. 23

Aberdeen at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.

St. Cloud at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Johnstown at NE Generals

New Jersey at Maine

Danbury at Maryland

New Mexico at Lone Star

Saturday, Oct. 24

Aberdeen at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.

St. Cloud at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

New Jersey at Maine

Danbury at Maryland

Odessa at Wichita Falls

New Mexico at Lone Star

Sunday, Oct. 25

New Jersey at Maine

Odessa at Wichita Falls

CLASS AAA FOOTBALL

WEST REGION

Standings

Team;Region;Overall

Bismarck;6-0;6-0

Century;6-0;6-0

Jamestown;3-2;4-2

Legacy;3-3;3-3

Mandan;3-3;2-3

Dickinson;1-5;1-5

Minot;1-5;1-5

Williston;0-5;0-5

Team Scoring

Scoring offense: 1. Bismarck, 48.5. 2. Century, 40.2. 3. Mandan, 27.7. 4. Legacy, 25.8. 5. Jamestown 23.2. 6. Minot, 17.3. 7. Dickinson, 12.8. 8. Williston, 3.8.

Scoring defense: 1. Century, 10.5. 2. Mandan, 18.2. 3. Bismarck, 18.5. 4. Legacy, 19.8. 5. Minot, 24.3. 6. Dickinson, 27.2. 7. Jamestown, 27.5. 8. Williston 44.5.

Friday, Oct. 16

Mandan 34, Williston 0

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Williston at Minot, 7 p.m.

Legacy at Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m.

Century at Bismarck, 7 p.m.

END OF REGULAR SEASON

EAST REGION

Standings

Team;Region;Overall

W.F. Sheyenne;6-0;6-0

Fargo Davies;6-1;6-1

West Fargo;4-2;4-2

Fargo Shanley;4-3;4-3

Fargo South;3-4;3-4

G.F. Central;1-3;1-3

Fargo North;1-5;1-5

G.F. Red River;0-7;0-7 

Friday, Oct. 16

Fargo Davies 42, Fargo Shanley 27

W.F. Sheyenne 42, Fargo South 14

G.F. Central at West Fargo, postponed to Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 17

Fargo North 41, G.F. Red River 6

Monday, Oct. 19

G.F. Central at West Fargo

Saturday, Oct. 24

W.F. Sheyenne at G.F. Central

Thursday, Oct. 29

Fargo North at G.F. Central

END OF REGULAR SEASON

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL

ST. MARY’S 3, DICKINSON 0

(Saturday)

DHS;21;14;10

SM;25;25;25

DICKINSON – Stats not provided.

ST. MARY’S – Kills: Marissa Messer 9, Mykendra Messer 7, Lauryn Hoesel 6, Eden Schlinger 4, Brooke Haas 1, Lydia Spies 1. Assists: Gabbi Mann 14, Avery Wanner 9, Maddy Miller 3. Aces: Wanner 3, Mann 2, Messer 2, Miller 1. Blocks: Hosel 4, Spies 3, Mykendra Messer 3, Brooke Haas 1, Leah Ross 1, Marissa Messer 1. Digs: Miller 14, Wanner 9, Schlinger 9, Mykendra Messer 5, Marissa Messer 3, Abby Weber 3, Lauren Berger 2, Mann 2.

Records: St. Mary’s 6-6; Dickinson 2-8.

LEGACY 3, WATFORD CITY 1

(Saturday)

Legacy;25;25;22;25

WC;20;23;25;22

LEGACY – Kills: Maggie Sorensen 15, Breena Sand 9, Sierra Knoll 8, Camaryn Beasley 7, Isabella Ternes 3, Micha Nagel 1, Maddie Deics 1. Assists: Beasley 33, Kennedy Johnson 3, Sorensen 3, Ternes 1, Nagel 1. Aces: Johnson 5, Beasley 3, Ternes 3, Sand 3, Deics 1, Kristin Ness 1. Blocks: Ternes 1.5, Beasley 1, Sand 1, Knoll 1, Sorensen .5. Digs: Ness 18, Beasley 16, Sorensen 12, Johnson 9, Ternes 4, Nagel 3, Deics 2, Sand 2.

WATFORD CITY – No stats provided.

Records: Legacy 8-4; Watford City 1-12. 

WEST REGION

Standings

Team;Region;Overall

Century;13-0;13-0

Jamestown;9-2;9-2

Legacy;8-4;8-4

Mandan;7-4;7-4

Bismarck;8-5;8-5

St. Mary’s;6-6;6-6

Minot;6-8;6-8

Dickinson;2-9;2-9

Watford City;1-11;1-11

Williston;0-11;0-11

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Century 3, Minot 1

Mandan 3, St. Mary's 0

Dickinson 3, Williston 0

Thursday, Oct. 15

Century 3, Mandan 0

St. Mary's 3, Legacy 1

Bismarck 3, Watford City 0

Dickinson 3, Williston 1

Friday, Oct. 16

Minot 3, Dickinson 0

Jamestown 3, Watford City 2

Saturday, Oct. 17

Jamestown 3, Williston 1

St. Mary's 3, Dickinson 0

Legacy 3, Watford City 1

Monday, Oct. 19

Legacy at Mandan

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Century at Bismarck

Minot at Watford City

Williston at St. Mary's

Mandan at Dickinson

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Dickinson at Jamestown

Minot at St. Mary's

Legacy at Williston

Monday, Oct. 26

Williston at Watford City

Jamestown at St. Mary's

EAST REGION

;Reg.;OA

West Fargo;14-1;20-2

Fargo Davies;13-3;19-4

W.F. Sheyenne;11-3;13-9

G.F. Red River;10-3;12-4

Fargo Shanley;4-3;7-4

Fargo North;6-8;12-10

Valley City;5-8;7-10

Fargo South;4-9;9-13

G.F. Central;3-9;2-13

Devils Lake;2-11;1-9

Wahpeton;0-12;2-13

Tuesday, Oct. 13

West Fargo 3, Wahpeton 0

G.F. Red River 3, G.F. Central 0

Fargo North 3, Devils Lake 0

W.F. Sheyenne 3, Valley City 0

Thursday, Oct. 15

G.F. Red River 3. Wahpeton 0

Fargo South 3, Devils Lake 0

Fargo Davies 3, Valley City 1

W.F. Sheyenne 3, G.F. Central 0

Friday, Oct. 16

Fargo North 3, Moorhead (Minn.) 0

Saturday, Oct. 17

Valley City 3, Fargo South at 0

W.F. Sheyenne 3, Devils Lake 0

Monday, Oct. 19

Fargo North at Fargo Shanley

Tuesday, Oct. 20

W.F. Sheyenne at G.F. Red River

Wahpeton at Valley City

Devils Lake at G.F. Central

Fargo Davies at West Fargo

Fargo South at Fargo North

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Fargo South at Fargo Shanley

G.F. Central at Wahpeton

Valley City at G.F. Red River

Saturday, Oct. 24

Devils Lake at Fargo Shanley

Monday, Oct. 26

Fargo Oak Grove at Fargo North

Wahpeton at W.F. Sheyenne

Valley City at Fargo Shanley

Tuesday, Oct. 27

West Fargo at G.F. Red River

Fargo North at Wahpeton

G.F. Central at Fargo Shanley

Valley City at Devils Lake

W.F. Sheyenne at Fargo South

Thursday, Oct. 29

Fargo Davies at G.F. Red River

Devils Lake at W.F. Sheyenne

Fargo North at West Fargo

Fargo Shanley at Fargo South

Friday, Oct. 30

Wahpeton at G.F. Central

Saturday, Oct. 31

Fargo Shanley at G.F. Red River

CLASS B VOLLEYBALL

HETTINGER-SCRANTON 3, BEACH 0

(Saturday)

HS;25;25;25

Beach;20;14;16

HETTINGER-SCRANTON – Stats not provided.

BEACH – Assists: Tessa Feldmann 6, Madi Wilhelmi 2. Kills: Megan Rising 5, Alyvia Braden 5, Riley Hauck 1. Blocks: Madi Nunberg 6, Braden 2. Digs: Rising 10, Wilhelmi 6, Hauck 5, Jenna Wojahn 5. Aces: Wilhelmi 2, Nunberg 1.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

PLAYOFFS

CLASS A

First round

Saturday, Oct. 24

Thompson (4-2) at #1 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (9-0), 1 p.m.

Carrington (5-4) at Oakes (6-1)

Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central (4-4) at #4 Shiloh Christian (6-2), 2 p.m.

Killdeer (7-2) at Minot Ryan (7-2)

Harvey-Wells County (4-4) at #2 Lisbon (6-0)

Sargent County (4-2) at Grafton (7-2)

Bowman County (2-2) at #3 Velva (8-0), 2:30 p.m.

Nedrose (5-4) at Dickinson Trinity (6-2)

NINE-MAN

First round

Saturday, Oct. 24

Tri-State (6-3) at #1 Cavalier (8-0)

North Prairie (7-2) at Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (6-1)

Beach (5-2) at #4 Divide County (5-1)

Ray-Powers Lake (5-1) at Kidder County (6-1)

St. John (6-3) at #2 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (8-0)

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (7-2) at North Border (6-1)

Towner-Granville-Upham (5-4) at #3 Grant County-Flasher (7-1)

Linton-HMB (5-2) at Surrey (7-1)

 

