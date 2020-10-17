Area Scores: Oct. 19

NAHL
ABERDEEN 3, BOBCATS 0
(Saturday)
Bobcats;0;0;0;-;0
Aberdeen;1;0;2;-;3
First period: 1. Aber, Jordan Randall (Marshall Walker, Cade Neilson), 8:23.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: 2. Aber, Nathan Mann (unassisted), 2:18. 3. Thomas Manty (Clayton Cosentino, Natan Vertes), 11:22.
Goalie saves: Bis – Tommy Aitken 28. Aber – Jake Sibell 25.
Penalties: Bis – 1 minor. Aber – 2 minors.
Records: Bismarck 1-3-0 (2 points), Aberdeen 4-0-0 (8).
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;4;0;0;8
Minot;2;0;1;5
BOBCATS;1;3;0;2
Austin;0;0;0;0
Minn. Wilderness;0;1;0;0
St. Cloud;0;2;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Chippewa Falls;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;0;0;0
Kenai River;0;0;0;0
Janesville;0;0;0;0
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maryland;3;0;1;7
Johnstown;2;0;2;6
Maine;3;1;0;6
Danbury;2;1;0;4
New Jersey;1;1;2;4
NE Generals;0;3;0;0
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Amarillo;0;0;0;0
Lone Star;0;0;0;0
New Mexico;0;0;0;0
Odessa;0;0;0;0
Shreveport;0;0;0;0
Wichita Falls;0;0;0;0
Friday, Oct. 16
Aberdeen 6, BOBCATS 4
Minot 4, Minn. Wilderness 2
Danbury 3, NE Generals 2
Maryland 5, New Jersey 3
Maine 3, Johnstown 2, SO
Saturday, Oct. 17
Aberdeen 3, BOBCATS 0
Minn. Wilderness at Minot, n
Maryland 4, New Jersey 2, SO
Johnstown 5, Maine 2
Thursday, Oct. 22
Johnstown at NE Generals
Friday, Oct. 23
Aberdeen at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.
St. Cloud at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Johnstown at NE Generals
New Jersey at Maine
Danbury at Maryland
New Mexico at Lone Star
Saturday, Oct. 24
Aberdeen at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.
St. Cloud at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
New Jersey at Maine
Danbury at Maryland
Odessa at Wichita Falls
New Mexico at Lone Star
Sunday, Oct. 25
New Jersey at Maine
Odessa at Wichita Falls
CLASS AAA FOOTBALL
WEST REGION
Standings
Team;Region;Overall
Bismarck;6-0;6-0
Century;6-0;6-0
Jamestown;3-2;4-2
Legacy;3-3;3-3
Mandan;3-3;2-3
Dickinson;1-5;1-5
Minot;1-5;1-5
Williston;0-5;0-5
Team Scoring
Scoring offense: 1. Bismarck, 48.5. 2. Century, 40.2. 3. Mandan, 27.7. 4. Legacy, 25.8. 5. Jamestown 23.2. 6. Minot, 17.3. 7. Dickinson, 12.8. 8. Williston, 3.8.
Scoring defense: 1. Century, 10.5. 2. Mandan, 18.2. 3. Bismarck, 18.5. 4. Legacy, 19.8. 5. Minot, 24.3. 6. Dickinson, 27.2. 7. Jamestown, 27.5. 8. Williston 44.5.
Friday, Oct. 16
Mandan 34, Williston 0
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Williston at Minot, 7 p.m.
Legacy at Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Jamestown at Mandan, 7 p.m.
Century at Bismarck, 7 p.m.
END OF REGULAR SEASON
EAST REGION
Standings
Team;Region;Overall
W.F. Sheyenne;6-0;6-0
Fargo Davies;6-1;6-1
West Fargo;4-2;4-2
Fargo Shanley;4-3;4-3
Fargo South;3-4;3-4
G.F. Central;1-3;1-3
Fargo North;1-5;1-5
G.F. Red River;0-7;0-7
Friday, Oct. 16
Fargo Davies 42, Fargo Shanley 27
W.F. Sheyenne 42, Fargo South 14
G.F. Central at West Fargo, postponed to Oct. 19
Saturday, Oct. 17
Fargo North 41, G.F. Red River 6
Monday, Oct. 19
G.F. Central at West Fargo
Saturday, Oct. 24
W.F. Sheyenne at G.F. Central
Thursday, Oct. 29
Fargo North at G.F. Central
END OF REGULAR SEASON
CLASS A VOLLEYBALL
ST. MARY’S 3, DICKINSON 0
(Saturday)
DHS;21;14;10
SM;25;25;25
DICKINSON – Stats not provided.
ST. MARY’S – Kills: Marissa Messer 9, Mykendra Messer 7, Lauryn Hoesel 6, Eden Schlinger 4, Brooke Haas 1, Lydia Spies 1. Assists: Gabbi Mann 14, Avery Wanner 9, Maddy Miller 3. Aces: Wanner 3, Mann 2, Messer 2, Miller 1. Blocks: Hosel 4, Spies 3, Mykendra Messer 3, Brooke Haas 1, Leah Ross 1, Marissa Messer 1. Digs: Miller 14, Wanner 9, Schlinger 9, Mykendra Messer 5, Marissa Messer 3, Abby Weber 3, Lauren Berger 2, Mann 2.
Records: St. Mary’s 6-6; Dickinson 2-8.
LEGACY 3, WATFORD CITY 1
(Saturday)
Legacy;25;25;22;25
WC;20;23;25;22
LEGACY – Kills: Maggie Sorensen 15, Breena Sand 9, Sierra Knoll 8, Camaryn Beasley 7, Isabella Ternes 3, Micha Nagel 1, Maddie Deics 1. Assists: Beasley 33, Kennedy Johnson 3, Sorensen 3, Ternes 1, Nagel 1. Aces: Johnson 5, Beasley 3, Ternes 3, Sand 3, Deics 1, Kristin Ness 1. Blocks: Ternes 1.5, Beasley 1, Sand 1, Knoll 1, Sorensen .5. Digs: Ness 18, Beasley 16, Sorensen 12, Johnson 9, Ternes 4, Nagel 3, Deics 2, Sand 2.
WATFORD CITY – No stats provided.
Records: Legacy 8-4; Watford City 1-12.
WEST REGION
Standings
Team;Region;Overall
Century;13-0;13-0
Jamestown;9-2;9-2
Legacy;8-4;8-4
Mandan;7-4;7-4
Bismarck;8-5;8-5
St. Mary’s;6-6;6-6
Minot;6-8;6-8
Dickinson;2-9;2-9
Watford City;1-11;1-11
Williston;0-11;0-11
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Century 3, Minot 1
Mandan 3, St. Mary's 0
Dickinson 3, Williston 0
Thursday, Oct. 15
Century 3, Mandan 0
St. Mary's 3, Legacy 1
Bismarck 3, Watford City 0
Dickinson 3, Williston 1
Friday, Oct. 16
Minot 3, Dickinson 0
Jamestown 3, Watford City 2
Saturday, Oct. 17
Jamestown 3, Williston 1
St. Mary's 3, Dickinson 0
Legacy 3, Watford City 1
Monday, Oct. 19
Legacy at Mandan
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Century at Bismarck
Minot at Watford City
Williston at St. Mary's
Mandan at Dickinson
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Dickinson at Jamestown
Minot at St. Mary's
Legacy at Williston
Monday, Oct. 26
Williston at Watford City
Jamestown at St. Mary's
EAST REGION
;Reg.;OA
West Fargo;14-1;20-2
Fargo Davies;13-3;19-4
W.F. Sheyenne;11-3;13-9
G.F. Red River;10-3;12-4
Fargo Shanley;4-3;7-4
Fargo North;6-8;12-10
Valley City;5-8;7-10
Fargo South;4-9;9-13
G.F. Central;3-9;2-13
Devils Lake;2-11;1-9
Wahpeton;0-12;2-13
Tuesday, Oct. 13
West Fargo 3, Wahpeton 0
G.F. Red River 3, G.F. Central 0
Fargo North 3, Devils Lake 0
W.F. Sheyenne 3, Valley City 0
Thursday, Oct. 15
G.F. Red River 3. Wahpeton 0
Fargo South 3, Devils Lake 0
Fargo Davies 3, Valley City 1
W.F. Sheyenne 3, G.F. Central 0
Friday, Oct. 16
Fargo North 3, Moorhead (Minn.) 0
Saturday, Oct. 17
Valley City 3, Fargo South at 0
W.F. Sheyenne 3, Devils Lake 0
Monday, Oct. 19
Fargo North at Fargo Shanley
Tuesday, Oct. 20
W.F. Sheyenne at G.F. Red River
Wahpeton at Valley City
Devils Lake at G.F. Central
Fargo Davies at West Fargo
Fargo South at Fargo North
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Fargo South at Fargo Shanley
G.F. Central at Wahpeton
Valley City at G.F. Red River
Saturday, Oct. 24
Devils Lake at Fargo Shanley
Monday, Oct. 26
Fargo Oak Grove at Fargo North
Wahpeton at W.F. Sheyenne
Valley City at Fargo Shanley
Tuesday, Oct. 27
West Fargo at G.F. Red River
Fargo North at Wahpeton
G.F. Central at Fargo Shanley
Valley City at Devils Lake
W.F. Sheyenne at Fargo South
Thursday, Oct. 29
Fargo Davies at G.F. Red River
Devils Lake at W.F. Sheyenne
Fargo North at West Fargo
Fargo Shanley at Fargo South
Friday, Oct. 30
Wahpeton at G.F. Central
Saturday, Oct. 31
Fargo Shanley at G.F. Red River
CLASS B VOLLEYBALL
HETTINGER-SCRANTON 3, BEACH 0
(Saturday)
HS;25;25;25
Beach;20;14;16
HETTINGER-SCRANTON – Stats not provided.
BEACH – Assists: Tessa Feldmann 6, Madi Wilhelmi 2. Kills: Megan Rising 5, Alyvia Braden 5, Riley Hauck 1. Blocks: Madi Nunberg 6, Braden 2. Digs: Rising 10, Wilhelmi 6, Hauck 5, Jenna Wojahn 5. Aces: Wilhelmi 2, Nunberg 1.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
PLAYOFFS
CLASS A
First round
Saturday, Oct. 24
Thompson (4-2) at #1 Langdon-Edmore-Munich (9-0), 1 p.m.
Carrington (5-4) at Oakes (6-1)
Kenmare-Bowbells-Burke Central (4-4) at #4 Shiloh Christian (6-2), 2 p.m.
Killdeer (7-2) at Minot Ryan (7-2)
Harvey-Wells County (4-4) at #2 Lisbon (6-0)
Sargent County (4-2) at Grafton (7-2)
Bowman County (2-2) at #3 Velva (8-0), 2:30 p.m.
Nedrose (5-4) at Dickinson Trinity (6-2)
NINE-MAN
First round
Saturday, Oct. 24
Tri-State (6-3) at #1 Cavalier (8-0)
North Prairie (7-2) at Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (6-1)
Beach (5-2) at #4 Divide County (5-1)
Ray-Powers Lake (5-1) at Kidder County (6-1)
St. John (6-3) at #2 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (8-0)
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (7-2) at North Border (6-1)
Towner-Granville-Upham (5-4) at #3 Grant County-Flasher (7-1)
Linton-HMB (5-2) at Surrey (7-1)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!