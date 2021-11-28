Area Scores: Nov. 29

COLLEGE HOCKEY
UNIVERSITY OF MARY 2, DAKOTA COLLEGE AT BOTTINEAU 2 (T/OT)
U-Mary wins shootout 2-0
U-Mary;0;1;1;0;--;2
DCB;0;1;2;0;--;2
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. UM, Garrett Freeman (Zach Garrett, Drew Lenertz), 3:47. 1. DCB, Ian Amsbaugh (Ryan Patterson), 15:24.
Third period: 2. UM, Marshall Tschida, 8:55. 2. DCB, Tanner Clyne, 17:35.
Overtime: No scoring.
Shootout: 1. UM, Alex Flicek. 2. UM, Johnny Witzke.
Goalie saves: U-Mary – Kyle Hayden 39 saves. Bottineau – Matt Trulsen 41 saves.
Penalties: U-Mary - 4 minors. Bottineau - 4 minors.
Records: U-Mary 18-2-0-2 overall; Bottineau – 5-4-1.
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;15;5;1;0;0;0;0
Denver;;12;4;2;0;0;0;0
Minnesota-Duluth;;11;3;2;1;0;0;1
St. Cloud State;;9;3;3;0;1;1;0
Western Michigan;;9;3;3;0;0;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;5;2;2;0;1;0;0
Miami;;3;1;5;0;0;0;0
Colorado College;;2;0;3;1;0;1;0
Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 11-3-0, Minnesota-Duluth 10-3-1, Western Michigan 10-4-0, Denver 8-4-0, North Dakota 10-5-0, St. Cloud State 9-5-0, Miami 3-10-1, Colorado College 2-7-3.
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Dec. 3
North Dakota at St. Cloud, 7:30 p.m.
Western Michigan at Miami
Colorado College at Omaha
Duluth at Northern Michigan
Denver at Arizona State
Saturday, Dec. 4
North Dakota at St. Cloud 6 p.m.
Western Michigan at Miami
Colorado College at Omaha
Duluth at Northern Michigan
Denver at Arizona State
NAHL
STANDINGS
Central Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Austin;13;7;3;29
North Iowa;13;6;2;28
Minot;13;11;1;27
Aberdeen;11;10;1;23
St. Cloud;9;9;0;18
Bismarck;7;15;1;15
East Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
New Jersey;17;8;1;35
Maryland;15;6;3;33
Northeast;13;11;0;26
Johnstown;11;8;3;25
Jamestown;10;10;3;23
Maine;8;12;2;18
Danbury;6;14;3;15
Midwest Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Fairbanks;16;8;1;33
Springfield;15;8;1;31
Chippewa;14;11;1;29
Anchorage;13;8;1;27
Minnesota Wilderness;13;10;1;27
Minnesota Magicians;11;9;4;26
Janesville;10;12;1;21
Kenai River;4;18;0;8
South Division
Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts
Amarillo;16;5;0;32
Odessa;14;7;1;29
New Mexico;14;7;1;29
Lone Star;10;6;5;25
Wichita Falls;10;8;4;24
El Paso;9;10;2;20
Corpus Christi;9;12;2;20
Shreveport;5;11;4;14
Thursday, Dec. 2
Johnstown at Danbury
El Paso at Odessa
Friday, Dec. 3
Johnstown at Danbury
Jamestown at New Jersey
Aberdeen at Austin
Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa
Corpus Christ at Wichita Falls
Janesville at Springfield
Amarillo at Shreveport
El Paso at Odessa
St. Cloud at North Iowa
Minnesota Wilderness at Fairbanks
Lone Star at New Mexico
Anchorage at Kenai River
Saturday, Dec. 4
Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Janesville at Springfield
Jamestown at New Jersey
Aberdeen at Austin
Maryland at Northeast
North Iowa at St. Cloud
Chippewa at Minnesota Magicians
Corpus Christi at Wichita Falls
Amarillo at Shreveport
El Paso at Odessa
Lone Star at New Mexico
Minnesota Wilderness at Fairbanks
Anchorage at Kenai River
Sunday, Dec. 5
Maryland at Northeast
N.D. SCORES
College men's basketball
Kansas State 84, North Dakota 42
College women's basketball
North Dakota 65, Brown 46