agate

Area Scores: Nov. 29

  • 0

COLLEGE HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF MARY 2, DAKOTA COLLEGE AT BOTTINEAU 2 (T/OT)

U-Mary wins shootout 2-0

U-Mary;0;1;1;0;--;2

DCB;0;1;2;0;--;2

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1. UM, Garrett Freeman (Zach Garrett, Drew Lenertz), 3:47. 1. DCB, Ian Amsbaugh (Ryan Patterson), 15:24.

Third period: 2. UM, Marshall Tschida, 8:55. 2. DCB, Tanner Clyne, 17:35.

Overtime: No scoring.

Shootout: 1. UM, Alex Flicek. 2. UM, Johnny Witzke.

Goalie saves: U-Mary – Kyle Hayden 39 saves. Bottineau – Matt Trulsen 41 saves.

Penalties: U-Mary - 4 minors. Bottineau - 4 minors.

Records: U-Mary 18-2-0-2 overall; Bottineau – 5-4-1.

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;15;5;1;0;0;0;0

Denver;;12;4;2;0;0;0;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;11;3;2;1;0;0;1

St. Cloud State;;9;3;3;0;1;1;0

Western Michigan;;9;3;3;0;0;0;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;5;2;2;0;1;0;0

Miami;;3;1;5;0;0;0;0

Colorado College;;2;0;3;1;0;1;0

Overall records: Nebraska-Omaha 11-3-0, Minnesota-Duluth 10-3-1, Western Michigan 10-4-0, Denver 8-4-0, North Dakota 10-5-0, St. Cloud State 9-5-0, Miami 3-10-1, Colorado College 2-7-3.

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, Dec. 3

North Dakota at St. Cloud, 7:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Miami

Colorado College at Omaha

Duluth at Northern Michigan

Denver at Arizona State

Saturday, Dec. 4

North Dakota at St. Cloud 6 p.m.

Western Michigan at Miami

Colorado College at Omaha

Duluth at Northern Michigan

Denver at Arizona State

NAHL

STANDINGS

Central Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Austin;13;7;3;29

North Iowa;13;6;2;28

Minot;13;11;1;27

Aberdeen;11;10;1;23

St. Cloud;9;9;0;18

Bismarck;7;15;1;15

East Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

New Jersey;17;8;1;35

Maryland;15;6;3;33

Northeast;13;11;0;26

Johnstown;11;8;3;25

Jamestown;10;10;3;23

Maine;8;12;2;18

Danbury;6;14;3;15

Midwest Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Fairbanks;16;8;1;33

Springfield;15;8;1;31

Chippewa;14;11;1;29

Anchorage;13;8;1;27

Minnesota Wilderness;13;10;1;27

Minnesota Magicians;11;9;4;26

Janesville;10;12;1;21

Kenai River;4;18;0;8

South Division

Team;W;L;OT/SL;Pts

Amarillo;16;5;0;32

Odessa;14;7;1;29

New Mexico;14;7;1;29

Lone Star;10;6;5;25

Wichita Falls;10;8;4;24

El Paso;9;10;2;20

Corpus Christi;9;12;2;20

Shreveport;5;11;4;14

Thursday, Dec. 2

Johnstown at Danbury

El Paso at Odessa

Friday, Dec. 3

Johnstown at Danbury

Jamestown at New Jersey

Aberdeen at Austin

Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa

Corpus Christ at Wichita Falls

Janesville at Springfield

Amarillo at Shreveport

El Paso at Odessa

St. Cloud at North Iowa

Minnesota Wilderness at Fairbanks

Lone Star at New Mexico

Anchorage at Kenai River

Saturday, Dec. 4

Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Janesville at Springfield

Jamestown at New Jersey

Aberdeen at Austin

Maryland at Northeast

North Iowa at St. Cloud

Chippewa at Minnesota Magicians

Corpus Christi at Wichita Falls

Amarillo at Shreveport

El Paso at Odessa

Lone Star at New Mexico

Minnesota Wilderness at Fairbanks

Anchorage at Kenai River

Sunday, Dec. 5

Maryland at Northeast

N.D. SCORES

College men's basketball

Kansas State 84, North Dakota 42

College women's basketball

North Dakota 65, Brown 46

