area-scores Mon, 9-21-20

AREA SCORES
AAA FOOTBALL
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Bismarck;3-0;3-0
Jamestown;3-0;3-0
Century;2-0;2-0
Legacy;1-2;1-2
Mandan;1-2;1-2
Minot;1-2;1-2
Williston;0-2;0-2
Dickinson;0-3;0-3
Team Scoring
Scoring offense: 1. Bismarck, 46.7. 2. Legacy, 45.4. 3. Century, 27.0. 4. Jamestown, 22.7. 5. Mandan, 20.0. 6. Minot, 15.4. 7. Williston, 10.0. 8. Dickinson, 9.3.
Scoring defense: 1. Bismarck, 11.7. 2. Jamestown, 16.7. 3. Minot, 17.3. 4. Century, 17.5. 5. Legacy, 23.7. 6. Mandan, 26.7. 7. Dickinson, 31.0. 8. Williston 51.5.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Mandan at Bismarck High, postponed to Sept. 18
Friday, Sept. 18
Bismarck 49, Mandan 21
Minot 23, Dickinson 0
Jamestown 21, Legacy 20
Williston at Century, postponed to Oct. 2
Thursday, Sept. 24
Mandan at Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25
Bismarck at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.
Valley City at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
Williston at Jamestown, canceled
Saturday, Sept. 26
Minot at Century, 1:30 p.m.
EAST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
W.F. Sheyenne;4-0;4-0
Fargo Davies;4-0;4-0
Fargo Shanley;3-1;3-1
West Fargo;3-1;3-1
Fargo South;1-3;1-3
G.F. Central;1-3;1-3
Fargo North;0-4;0-4
G.F. Red River;0-4;0-4
Team Scoring
Scoring offense: 1. Fargo Shanley, 41.0. 2. W.F. Sheyenne, 36.7. 3. Fargo Davies, 35.7. 4. Fargo South, 29.0. 5. West Fargo, 20.7. 6. G.F. Central 18.2. 7. Fargo North, 11.0. 8. G.F. Red River 7.7.
Scoring defense: 1. West Fargo, 15.0. 2. W.F. Sheyenne, 15.2. 3. Fargo Davies, 20.5. 4. Fargo Shanley, 22.5. 5. Fargo North 29.5. 6. Fargo South, 30.2. 7. G.F. Central, 33.5. 8. G.F. Red River, 33.7.
Friday, September 18
Fargo Davies 36, Fargo North 12
Fargo South 42, G.F. Central 15
WF Sheyenne 43, Fargo Shanley 38
West Fargo 34, G.F. Red River 0
Friday, September 25
Week for make-up games, if needed.
Friday, Oct. 2
Fargo South at Fargo North
Fargo Davies at West Fargo
W.F. Sheyenne at G.F. Central
G.F. Red River at Fargo Shanley
BOYS SOCCER
WEST REGION
;Region;Pts;Overall
Bismarck;9-1-1;28;9-1-1
Century;8-1-2;26;8-1-2
Legacy;8-2-2;26;8-2-2
Minot;8-3-1;25;8-3-1
Jamestown;3-7-0;9;3-7-0
Dickinson;2-6-0;6;2-6-0
Mandan;2-9-0;6;2-9-0
Williston;0-10-0;0;0-10-0
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Legacy 4, Minot 2
Dickinson 3, Williston 0
Jamestown 5, Mandan 3
Century at Bismarck, canceled
Thursday, Sept. 17
Bismarck 1, Dickinson 0
Legacy 4, Mandan 1
Century 8, Williston 2
Friday, Sept. 18
Minot 3, Jamestown 0
Saturday, Sept. 19
Minot 4, Mandan 0
Century 3, Dickinson 1
Bismarck 2, Legacy 0
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Minot at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
Dickinson at Legacy, 7:30 p.m.
Mandan at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Jamestown at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.
Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS A VOLLEYBALL
WEST REGION
Team;Region;Overall
Century;5-0;5-0
Legacy;5-1;5-1
Jamestown;5-1;5-1
Mandan;3-1;3-1
St. Mary’s;2-3;2-3
Minot;2-3;2-3
Bismarck;1-3;1-3
Watford City;0-3;0-3
Dickinson;0-4;0-4
Williston;0-4;0-4
Tuesday, Sept. 15
St. Mary's 3, Minot 0
Legacy 3, Bismarck 0
Williston at Watford City, canceled
Century 3, Jamestown 0
Thursday, Sept. 17
Legacy 3, St. Mary's 1
Mandan 3, Minot 0
Bismarck 3, Dickinson 0
Century at Williston, canceled
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Legacy at Minot, 7 p.m.
Bismarck at Century, 7 p.m.
St. Mary's at Watford City, 7 p.m.
Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.
Williston at Dickinson, canceled
Thursday, Sept. 24
Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.
Mandan at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25
Watford City at Minot
Saturday, Sept. 26
Legacy at Williston, canceled
Dickinson tournament, canceled
EAST REGION
;Reg.;OA
W.F. Sheyenne;6-1;7-4
West Fargo;3-1;8-1
G.F. Red River;4-2;3-2
Fargo Shanley;2-1;5-3
Valley City;3-2;3-2
Fargo Davies;4-3;7-4
Fargo North;2-3;5-4
Fargo South;1-2;4-5
G.F. Central;1-4;1-4
Devils Lake;0-3;0-3
Wahpeton;0-4;0-4
Thursday, September 17
W.F. Sheyenne 3, G.F. Central 0
Fargo Davies 3, Valley City 0
Wahpeton at G.F. Red River, postponed
Devils Lake at Fargo South, postponed
Monday, September 21
Valley City at G.F. Central
Tuesday, September 22
G.F. Central at Wahpeton
W.F. Sheyenne at Devils Lake
West Fargo at Fargo North
G.F. Red River at Fargo Davies
Thursday, September 24
Fargo North at Valley City
Fargo South at West Fargo
Devils Lake at Fargo Shanley
Wahpeton at W.F. Sheyenne
Fargo Davies at Fargo Oak Grove
Friday, September 25
Fargo Shanley at West Fargo (2)
CLASS B VOLLEYBALL
BOWMAN COUNTY 3, KILLDEER 0
Killdeer;24;17;16
Bowman County;26;25;25
KILLDEER -- Individuals statistics unavailable.
BOWMAN COUNTY -- Kills: Ellie Powell 12, Amy Jeffers 7. Blocks: Powell 2. Assists: Bailey Peterson 15, Jeffers 10. Digs: Rhyann Heyen 13, Peterson 8, Esmeralda Madrigal 7. Aces: Peterson 3, Jenna Buchholtz 2, Jeffers 2.
Record: Bowman County 3-3.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!