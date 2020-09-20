 Skip to main content
area-scores Mon, 9-21-20
AREA SCORES

AAA FOOTBALL

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Bismarck;3-0;3-0

Jamestown;3-0;3-0

Century;2-0;2-0

Legacy;1-2;1-2

Mandan;1-2;1-2

Minot;1-2;1-2

Williston;0-2;0-2

Dickinson;0-3;0-3

Team Scoring

Scoring offense: 1. Bismarck, 46.7. 2. Legacy, 45.4. 3. Century, 27.0. 4. Jamestown, 22.7. 5. Mandan, 20.0. 6. Minot, 15.4. 7. Williston, 10.0. 8. Dickinson, 9.3.

Scoring defense: 1. Bismarck, 11.7. 2. Jamestown, 16.7. 3. Minot, 17.3. 4. Century, 17.5. 5. Legacy, 23.7. 6. Mandan, 26.7. 7. Dickinson, 31.0. 8. Williston 51.5.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Mandan at Bismarck High, postponed to Sept. 18

Friday, Sept. 18

Bismarck 49, Mandan 21

Minot 23, Dickinson 0

Jamestown 21, Legacy 20

Williston at Century, postponed to Oct. 2

Thursday, Sept. 24

Mandan at Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25

Bismarck at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.

Valley City at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Williston at Jamestown, canceled

Saturday, Sept. 26

Minot at Century, 1:30 p.m.

 

EAST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

W.F. Sheyenne;4-0;4-0

Fargo Davies;4-0;4-0

Fargo Shanley;3-1;3-1

West Fargo;3-1;3-1

Fargo South;1-3;1-3

G.F. Central;1-3;1-3

Fargo North;0-4;0-4

G.F. Red River;0-4;0-4

Team Scoring

Scoring offense: 1. Fargo Shanley, 41.0. 2. W.F. Sheyenne, 36.7. 3. Fargo Davies, 35.7. 4. Fargo South, 29.0. 5. West Fargo, 20.7. 6. G.F. Central 18.2. 7. Fargo North, 11.0. 8. G.F. Red River 7.7.

Scoring defense: 1. West Fargo, 15.0. 2. W.F. Sheyenne, 15.2. 3. Fargo Davies, 20.5. 4. Fargo Shanley, 22.5. 5. Fargo North 29.5. 6. Fargo South, 30.2. 7. G.F. Central, 33.5. 8. G.F. Red River, 33.7.

Friday, September 18

Fargo Davies 36, Fargo North 12

Fargo South 42, G.F. Central 15

WF Sheyenne 43, Fargo Shanley 38

West Fargo 34, G.F. Red River 0

Friday, September 25

Week for make-up games, if needed.

Friday, Oct. 2

Fargo South at Fargo North

Fargo Davies at West Fargo

W.F. Sheyenne at G.F. Central

G.F. Red River at Fargo Shanley

BOYS SOCCER

WEST REGION

;Region;Pts;Overall

Bismarck;9-1-1;28;9-1-1

Century;8-1-2;26;8-1-2

Legacy;8-2-2;26;8-2-2

Minot;8-3-1;25;8-3-1

Jamestown;3-7-0;9;3-7-0

Dickinson;2-6-0;6;2-6-0

Mandan;2-9-0;6;2-9-0

Williston;0-10-0;0;0-10-0

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Legacy 4, Minot 2

Dickinson 3, Williston 0

Jamestown 5, Mandan 3

Century at Bismarck, canceled

Thursday, Sept. 17

Bismarck 1, Dickinson 0

Legacy 4, Mandan 1

Century 8, Williston 2

Friday, Sept. 18

Minot 3, Jamestown 0

Saturday, Sept. 19

Minot 4, Mandan 0

Century 3, Dickinson 1

Bismarck 2, Legacy 0

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Minot at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

Dickinson at Legacy, 7:30 p.m.

Mandan at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Jamestown at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.

Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS A VOLLEYBALL

WEST REGION

Team;Region;Overall

Century;5-0;5-0

Legacy;5-1;5-1

Jamestown;5-1;5-1

Mandan;3-1;3-1

St. Mary’s;2-3;2-3

Minot;2-3;2-3

Bismarck;1-3;1-3

Watford City;0-3;0-3

Dickinson;0-4;0-4

Williston;0-4;0-4

Tuesday, Sept. 15

St. Mary's 3, Minot 0

Legacy 3, Bismarck 0

Williston at Watford City, canceled

Century 3, Jamestown 0

Thursday, Sept. 17

Legacy 3, St. Mary's 1

Mandan 3, Minot 0

Bismarck 3, Dickinson 0

Century at Williston, canceled

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Legacy at Minot, 7 p.m.

Bismarck at Century, 7 p.m.

St. Mary's at Watford City, 7 p.m.

Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.

Williston at Dickinson, canceled

Thursday, Sept. 24

Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.

Mandan at St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 25

Watford City at Minot

Saturday, Sept. 26

Legacy at Williston, canceled

Dickinson tournament, canceled

EAST REGION

;Reg.;OA

W.F. Sheyenne;6-1;7-4

West Fargo;3-1;8-1

G.F. Red River;4-2;3-2

Fargo Shanley;2-1;5-3

Valley City;3-2;3-2

Fargo Davies;4-3;7-4

Fargo North;2-3;5-4

Fargo South;1-2;4-5

G.F. Central;1-4;1-4

Devils Lake;0-3;0-3

Wahpeton;0-4;0-4

Thursday, September 17

W.F. Sheyenne 3, G.F. Central 0

Fargo Davies 3, Valley City 0

Wahpeton at G.F. Red River, postponed

Devils Lake at Fargo South, postponed

Monday, September 21

Valley City at G.F. Central

Tuesday, September 22

G.F. Central at Wahpeton

W.F. Sheyenne at Devils Lake

West Fargo at Fargo North

G.F. Red River at Fargo Davies

Thursday, September 24

Fargo North at Valley City

Fargo South at West Fargo

Devils Lake at Fargo Shanley

Wahpeton at W.F. Sheyenne

Fargo Davies at Fargo Oak Grove

Friday, September 25

Fargo Shanley at West Fargo (2)

CLASS B VOLLEYBALL

BOWMAN COUNTY 3, KILLDEER 0

Killdeer;24;17;16

Bowman County;26;25;25

KILLDEER -- Individuals statistics unavailable.

BOWMAN COUNTY -- Kills: Ellie Powell 12, Amy Jeffers 7. Blocks: Powell 2. Assists: Bailey Peterson 15, Jeffers 10. Digs: Rhyann Heyen 13, Peterson 8, Esmeralda Madrigal 7. Aces: Peterson 3, Jenna Buchholtz 2, Jeffers 2.

Record: Bowman County 3-3.

