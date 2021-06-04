Area Scores: June 5

NAHL PLAYOFFS
ABERDEEN 5, BISMARCK 3
Bismarck;1;0;2;--;3
Aberdeen;2;1;2;--;5
First period: 1. Aberdeen, Will Arquiett, 1:39. 2. Aberdeen, Christian Abrams (Natan Vertes), 6:15. 3. Ryan Taylor (George Grannis), 17:12.
Second period: 4. Aberdeen, Payton Matsui (Nico DeVita), 19:24.
Third period: 5. Bismarck, Luke Gramer (Thomas Bergsland), 3:10. 6. Bismarck, Austin Schwartz, 9:53. 7. Aberdeen, Clayton Cosentino (Christian Abrams), 10:03. 8. Aberdeen, Jake Goldowski, 19:43 (EN).
Goalie saves: Bismarck – Ian Shane 6-9-4--23. Aberdeen – Jake Sibell 8-7-11--26.
Penalties: Bismarck 1 for 2 minutes. Aberdeen 1 for 2 minutes.
Note: Aberdeen leads best-of-five series 1-0.
ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS
Division finals (best-of-five)
Friday, June 4
Aberdeen 5, Bismarck 3 (Aberdeen leads series 1-0)
Maine 4, Maryland 1 (Maine leads series 1-0)
Minnesota Magicians 3, Kenai River 2 (Minnesota leads series 1-0)
Wichita Falls at Shreveport
Saturday, June 5
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Maine
Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians
Wichita Falls at Shreveport
Thursday, June 10
Maine at Maryland
Friday, June 11
Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maine at Maryland, if necessary
Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River
Shreveport at Wichita Falls
Friday, June 12
Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., if necessary
Shreveport at Wichita Falls, if necessary
Minnesota Magicians at Kenia River, if necessary
Sunday, June 13
Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians, if necessary
Maryland at Maine, if necessary
Wichita Falls at Shreveport
Monday, June 14
Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m., if necessary
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
LA CROSSE 12, BISMARCK 9
Bismarck;100;330;101;--;9;11;1
La Crosse;020;026;11x;--;12;13;3
Brian Baker, Justin Goldstein (5), Jordan Chappell (6), Blake Gallagher (6), Brett Barnett (8) and Spencer Sarringar. Jake Little, Jon Rice (5), Cameron Crain (5), Marius Balandis (8) and Ben Snapp. W—Crain. L—Chappell. Save—Balandis.
Highlights: Bismarck – Khalid Collymore 1-4 2 R, BB; Drew Beazley 2-4 2 RBI; Derek Shoen 2-4 3 RBI. La Crosse – TJ Mantuefel 2-5 2 R, RBI, 2B; Kyle Casper 2-4 2 R, 3 RBI; Snapp 2-3 2 R, 2 RBI; Parker Schmidt 2-4 R, RBI.
Note: Larks stats were incomplete and unavailable.
Records: Bismarck 3-2; La Crosse 2-3.
Friday's scores
La Crosse 12, Bismarck 9
Battle Creek 3, Kalamazoo 1
Kokomo 12, Rockford 7
Traverse City at Kenosa
Madison 6, Wisconsin Rapid Rafters 3
Fond du Lac 15, Green Bay 7
Willmar 16, Rochester 3
Wisconsin Woodchucks 9, Lakeshore 5
Waterloo 12, Minnesota Mud 4
St. Cloud 5, Duluth 4
Eau Claire 9, Mankato 8
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Team;Record
Frisco Fighters;2-0
Arizona Rattlers;2-1
Sioux Falls Storm;2-1
Bismarck Bucks;3-2
Green Bay Blizzard;3-3
Massachusetts Pirates;2-2
Spokane Shock;1-1
Tucson Sugar Skulls;1-1
Duke City Gladiators;1-1
Northern Arizona Wrangers;0-2
Louisville Xtreme;0-4
Friday, June 4
Arizona 41, Green Bay 34
Saturday, June 5
Sioux Falls at Bismarck, 6:05 p.m.
Louisville at Massachusetts
Duke City at Frisco
Iowa at Tucson
Spokane at Northern Arizona
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
College baseball
Stanford 9, North Dakota State 1 (NCAA regional)
High school baseball
Class A state tournament at Mandan
Loser out
West Fargo 7, Century 0
Grand Forks Red River 8, Minot 7
Semifinals
Fargo Shanley 7, Dickinson 3
West Fargo Sheyenne 4, Legacy 2
Class B state tournament at Jamestown
Consolation
Central Cass 2, North Star 1
Minot Ryan 2, Beulah 1
Semifinals
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 5, Renville County 4
Langdon-Edmore-Munich 6, Thompson 2
High school softball
Class A state tournament at Mandan
Loser out
Jamestown 12, West Fargo Sheyenne 6
West Fargo 16, Grand Forks Central 1
Semifinals
Dickinson 6, Valley City 0
Bismarck 5, Century 3
Class B state tournament at Jamestown
Consolation
Beulah 4, May-Port-C-G 2
Kindred-Richland 2, Wilton-Wing 0
Semifinals
Thompson 5, Des Lacs-Burlington-Lewis & Clark 1
Central Cass 2, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood-Kenmare-Bowbells 0
High school girls soccer
State tournament at Grand Forks
Loser out
West Fargo 4, Bismarck 3
Mandan 2, Jamestown 0
Semifinals
Minot 1, Shanley-Oak Grove 0
West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Fargo Davies (n -- match started at 10:10 p.m.)