 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area Scores: June 5
0 Comments
agate

Area Scores: June 5

  • 0

NAHL PLAYOFFS

ABERDEEN 5, BISMARCK 3

Bismarck;1;0;2;--;3

Aberdeen;2;1;2;--;5

First period: 1. Aberdeen, Will Arquiett, 1:39. 2. Aberdeen, Christian Abrams (Natan Vertes), 6:15. 3. Ryan Taylor (George Grannis), 17:12.

Second period: 4. Aberdeen, Payton Matsui (Nico DeVita), 19:24.

Third period: 5. Bismarck, Luke Gramer (Thomas Bergsland), 3:10. 6. Bismarck, Austin Schwartz, 9:53. 7. Aberdeen, Clayton Cosentino (Christian Abrams), 10:03. 8. Aberdeen, Jake Goldowski, 19:43 (EN).

Goalie saves: Bismarck – Ian Shane 6-9-4--23. Aberdeen – Jake Sibell 8-7-11--26.

Penalties: Bismarck 1 for 2 minutes. Aberdeen 1 for 2 minutes.

Note: Aberdeen leads best-of-five series 1-0.

ROBERTSON CUP PLAYOFFS

Division finals (best-of-five)

Friday, June 4

Aberdeen 5, Bismarck 3 (Aberdeen leads series 1-0)

Maine 4, Maryland 1 (Maine leads series 1-0)

Minnesota Magicians 3, Kenai River 2 (Minnesota leads series 1-0)

Wichita Falls at Shreveport

Saturday, June 5

Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Maine

Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians

Wichita Falls at Shreveport

Thursday, June 10

Maine at Maryland

Friday, June 11

Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maine at Maryland, if necessary

Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River

Shreveport at Wichita Falls

Friday, June 12

Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., if necessary

Shreveport at Wichita Falls, if necessary

Minnesota Magicians at Kenia River, if necessary

Sunday, June 13

Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians, if necessary

Maryland at Maine, if necessary

Wichita Falls at Shreveport

Monday, June 14

Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m., if necessary

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

LA CROSSE 12, BISMARCK 9

Bismarck;100;330;101;--;9;11;1

La Crosse;020;026;11x;--;12;13;3

Brian Baker, Justin Goldstein (5), Jordan Chappell (6), Blake Gallagher (6), Brett Barnett (8) and Spencer Sarringar. Jake Little, Jon Rice (5), Cameron Crain (5), Marius Balandis (8) and Ben Snapp. W—Crain. L—Chappell. Save—Balandis.

Highlights: Bismarck – Khalid Collymore 1-4 2 R, BB; Drew Beazley 2-4 2 RBI; Derek Shoen 2-4 3 RBI. La Crosse – TJ Mantuefel 2-5 2 R, RBI, 2B; Kyle Casper 2-4 2 R, 3 RBI; Snapp 2-3 2 R, 2 RBI; Parker Schmidt 2-4 R, RBI.

Note: Larks stats were incomplete and unavailable.

Records: Bismarck 3-2; La Crosse 2-3.

Friday's scores

La Crosse 12, Bismarck 9

Battle Creek 3, Kalamazoo 1

Kokomo 12, Rockford 7

Traverse City at Kenosa

Madison 6, Wisconsin Rapid Rafters 3

Fond du Lac 15, Green Bay 7

Willmar 16, Rochester 3

Wisconsin Woodchucks 9, Lakeshore 5

Waterloo 12, Minnesota Mud 4

St. Cloud 5, Duluth 4

Eau Claire 9, Mankato 8

INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Team;Record

Frisco Fighters;2-0

Arizona Rattlers;2-1

Sioux Falls Storm;2-1

Bismarck Bucks;3-2

Green Bay Blizzard;3-3

Massachusetts Pirates;2-2

Spokane Shock;1-1

Tucson Sugar Skulls;1-1

Duke City Gladiators;1-1

Northern Arizona Wrangers;0-2

Louisville Xtreme;0-4

Friday, June 4

Arizona 41, Green Bay 34

Saturday, June 5

Sioux Falls at Bismarck, 6:05 p.m.

Louisville at Massachusetts

Duke City at Frisco

Iowa at Tucson

Spokane at Northern Arizona

N.D. SCORES

FRIDAY

College baseball

Stanford 9, North Dakota State 1 (NCAA regional)

High school baseball

Class A state tournament at Mandan

Loser out

West Fargo 7, Century 0

Grand Forks Red River 8, Minot 7

Semifinals

Fargo Shanley 7, Dickinson 3

West Fargo Sheyenne 4, Legacy 2

Class B state tournament at Jamestown

Consolation

Central Cass 2, North Star 1

Minot Ryan 2, Beulah 1

Semifinals

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion 5, Renville County 4

Langdon-Edmore-Munich 6, Thompson 2

High school softball

Class A state tournament at Mandan

Loser out

Jamestown 12, West Fargo Sheyenne 6

West Fargo 16, Grand Forks Central 1

Semifinals

Dickinson 6, Valley City 0

Bismarck 5, Century 3

Class B state tournament at Jamestown

Consolation

Beulah 4, May-Port-C-G 2

Kindred-Richland 2, Wilton-Wing 0

Semifinals

Thompson 5, Des Lacs-Burlington-Lewis & Clark 1

Central Cass 2, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood-Kenmare-Bowbells 0

High school girls soccer

State tournament at Grand Forks

Loser out

West Fargo 4, Bismarck 3

Mandan 2, Jamestown 0

Semifinals

Minot 1, Shanley-Oak Grove 0

West Fargo Sheyenne vs. Fargo Davies (n -- match started at 10:10 p.m.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News